Rubbish on Chon Buri beaches cleared after social media complaints | The Thaiger

The new Klong Lord now boasts clear water, not the black grimy mess as in the past. The klong has now had a complete make-over and been rehabilitated and re-landscaped. The Bangkok Metropolitan and Administration (BMA) is upgrading the canal and says it will develop it into one of Bangkok’s important tourist attractions, recalling its identity during the reign of King Rama V. The banks of the Klong are also host to a popular night market in the area.

The water is now clean again. The surrounding area has been developed into a place of leisure, after the extraordinary committee studied laws that were used in the management of inner Rattanakosin Island and the contiguous areas. The BMA has recently worked on the beautification of the inner Rattanakosin Island area and developed guidelines for the restoration of the canal with the help of the Phra Nakhon District Office and the Office of the Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Defense.

Klong Lord, a few years ago, when it started looking unwelcoming and dirty

The Phra Nakhon District Office has dredged and removed mud from the canal. It has also diverted clean water from the Chao Phraya River to replenish the water in the canal, resulting in much better water quality. A survey of the surroundings by agricultural academics from the Environment Department has found various types of planted trees such as jackfruit, Iron Wood, Lagerstroemia, tamarind and Devil Tree. There are also trees such as pipals and Manila tamarind that occur naturally. The BMA will trim their branches and roots in accordance with the structure of the cement dam to make it attractive.

The BMA is also working on solutions to the problem of beggars, homeless people and prostitution which have been a big problem in recent decades. The BMA will also expand the development to cover Klong Lord at Rajanadda Temple, Ratchabopit Temple and Mahakan Fort in the future.

SOURCE: National News Bureau of Thailand