Rubbish on Chon Buri beaches cleared after social media complaints | The Thaiger

Environment
Rubbish on Chon Buri beaches cleared after social media complaints
PHOTO: DMCR
First there was a beach on Koh Phi Phi, then a dirty canal in Bang Tao, Phuket. Now, the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) has cleared up rubbish on an island beach off Pattaya beaches in Chon Buri.
Photos were posted in the ‘Pattaya Watchdog’ Facebook page on May 14 with a message reading, “Some business operators have dumped this rubbish on the beach.”
The DMCR yesterday reported that they had inspected Tawaen beach and Thonglang beach on Koh Lan off the coast of Pattaya in Chon Buri after photos of rubbish went viral in social media complaining that rubbish had been dumped on the beaches.
All rubbish has now been removed from the beaches.
So, netizens, we know how to get attention from the authorities. Keep posting those photos or send them to The Thaiger and we’ll post them for you.
Bangkok
Bangkok’s Klong Lord gets a make over
The new Klong Lord now boasts clear water, not the black grimy mess as in the past. The klong has now had a complete make-over and been rehabilitated and re-landscaped. The Bangkok Metropolitan and Administration (BMA) is upgrading the canal and says it will develop it into one of Bangkok’s important tourist attractions, recalling its identity during the reign of King Rama V. The banks of the Klong are also host to a popular night market in the area.
The water is now clean again. The surrounding area has been developed into a place of leisure, after the extraordinary committee studied laws that were used in the management of inner Rattanakosin Island and the contiguous areas. The BMA has recently worked on the beautification of the inner Rattanakosin Island area and developed guidelines for the restoration of the canal with the help of the Phra Nakhon District Office and the Office of the Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Defense.
Klong Lord, a few years ago, when it started looking unwelcoming and dirty
The Phra Nakhon District Office has dredged and removed mud from the canal. It has also diverted clean water from the Chao Phraya River to replenish the water in the canal, resulting in much better water quality. A survey of the surroundings by agricultural academics from the Environment Department has found various types of planted trees such as jackfruit, Iron Wood, Lagerstroemia, tamarind and Devil Tree. There are also trees such as pipals and Manila tamarind that occur naturally. The BMA will trim their branches and roots in accordance with the structure of the cement dam to make it attractive.
The BMA is also working on solutions to the problem of beggars, homeless people and prostitution which have been a big problem in recent decades. The BMA will also expand the development to cover Klong Lord at Rajanadda Temple, Ratchabopit Temple and Mahakan Fort in the future.
SOURCE: National News Bureau of Thailand
Environment
Officials investigate complaints of elephants on Phuket beach
Officials have investigated social media complaints about elephants in the water and the taking of photos with tourists on Tri Trang beach. Officials haven’t arrested anyone at this stage.
The issue about elephants playing in the shallows with tourist went viral in local social media as netizens made comments ranging from the “elephants are damaging the coral” and the “elephants were being tortured”.
Yesterday officials from the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources investigated the issue. They say that any coral is about 50 metres from the shore, far from any possible damage from baby elephant feet.
Pijittra Tanot, the business owner, says that they have been doing the business about four months where tourists can have their photo taken with elephants in the sea. She confirmed that no elephant had been tortured and that the elephants are near the shore, not near the coral. They said they were also clearing any elephant dung from the area.
Environment
The blackwater is back at Bang Tao Canal – VIDEO
Locals are pushing the local government to check wastewater treatment plants after dirty black water come back to Bang Tao Canal again this morning. The President of the Cherng Talay OrBorJor is Ma’Ann Samran.
(If you’d like to send Ma’Ann a message you can click on his Facebook page HERE.)
“90% of business operators and locals are releasing wastewater into the filthy Bang Tao canal,” admitted the OrBorJor president on Monday.
Read more about the weekend’s news that has drawn a lot of local comment and social media HERE.
Yesterday Ma’Ann exclaimed that, following urgent attention, water in the Bang Tao Canal was again flowing cleaner water, thanks to some urgent ‘band aids’ put on the problem yesterday – notably by building a sand-bank to dam the wastewaters flowing down the canal.
Read more about yesterday’s actions HERE.
This morning (Tuesday) dirty and smelly blackwater is again flowing from the Bang Tao Canal to the beach and open sea. Locals are urging officials to check wastewater treatment and find the source of all the wastewater.
You can remind Ma’Ann by sending a message on his Facebook page HERE.
