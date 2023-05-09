Philip Wall Morris leads Rotary Club Pattaya International as President

Respected philanthropist Philip Wall Morris has been unanimously chosen by the members of the Rotary Club Pattaya International as their Club President for the remainder of the 2022-23 Rotary year and beyond. Philip initially joined the Rotary Club of Jomtien-Pattaya in 2004 and held various positions over the years, dedicating his time and resources to humanitarian projects for the underprivileged in the community. He is also a committed contributor to The Rotary Foundation.

When the Rotary Club of Pattaya International was first established in June 2022, Philip was asked to join this new club to help guide them on the right path of “Service Above Self.” Due to unforeseen circumstances, the president of the club stepped down within the first six months of the year, leading the members to decide without hesitation that they needed Philip as their new leader.

With years of valuable Rotary experience, Philip took charge and quickly set up the necessary committees required for running a Rotary Club. Tom Keightley, another experienced Rotarian and former member of the Rotary Club of Jomtien-Pattaya, joined the new club and now serves as the Secretary. He stated that living a fulfilling life in Pattaya is a privilege, emphasizing their eagerness to give back to the community.

In a recent exclusive interview with Tommy Dee on Radio Fabulous 103FM on May 1, Tom revealed that the club received a much-needed financial boost in the form of a THB 500,000 donation from a Swiss-based Foundation. This generous contribution, which came as a pleasant surprise, was directed at a specific humanitarian project in the Pattaya area.

Pierre Rothschild, Communications Director for the Rotary Club of Pattaya International and key figure in securing the donation, explained that the entire amount will be used for purchasing essential equipment to support charitable organisations and their services for those in need. This will ultimately improve recipients’ quality of life but will not be used for operational expenses such as salaries. The club is now eagerly awaiting project proposals from interested charities.

Pierre also extended an invitation for community members to join Rotary, highlighting that the organisation has been a valuable asset for many lives in Pattaya. Engagement with members from around the world and participation in charitable activities can enrich the daily lives of all involved.

Although the Rotary Club of Pattaya International is the youngest club in the area, it is clear that under the guidance of Philip, his board of directors, and dedicated members, this new club is set to become a valuable addition to the community in serving humanity. To submit donation proposals or express interest in membership, the Rotary Club of Pattaya International can be contacted via email at pattayarotaryintl@gmail.com.