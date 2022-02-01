Pattaya
Pattaya travel roadshow to visit Saudi Arabia with PM
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has instructed tourism businesses in Pattaya to prepare a travel roadshow for upcoming ministerial visits to Saudi Arabia in order to promote tourism and develop relations between the two nations.
Following the directive, governor Yuthasak Supasorn of The Tourism Authority Thailand met with the local entrepreneurs group “One Voice” to reveal the PM’s trip to Saudi Arabia along with cabinet members and TAT officials (of course), although the date has not been set for the visit.
The Minister of Tourism and Sports, Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, informed the PM that he is expecting a strong response from the tourism industry as a result of the visit. According to the governor, the main goal is to attract Saudi tourists to visit Thailand and promote the country’s tourism industry, which can have a significant impact on the Thai economy.
Early plans are reportedly in the works to promote Pattaya as a “HUB” for tourism from Saudi Arabia, particularly Islamic tourism, with plenty of halal foods, local mosques, a growing Muslim community, hotels with Muslim-friendly prayer rooms, and family-friendly tourist attractions that are acceptable to Islamic visitors, such as shopping centres, beaches, diverse halal restaurants, waterparks, natural attractions and sports venues.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
