Pattaya City council pushes for action against abandoned Waterfront condo project | The Thaiger

Pattaya
Pattaya City council pushes for action against abandoned Waterfront condo project
The Pattaya City Council is pushing for action against the abandoned 53 story Waterfront Suites and Residence luxury condo after it has been left as an eyesore for many years along the Bali Hai Pier. The Waterfront Suites and Residence is a half-finished condo project that was stalled in 2014 after safety inspectors discovered that the building’s fire escapes and elevator systems designs varied from the already approved construction designs.
Thai Engineering, however, allegedly ignored the stop-work order and continued, but the company says it was not informed from the developers to stop. The project was originally launched and proposed back in 2004.
In July, 2014, Pattaya city officials halted construction of the condo and hotel project following an internet firestorm after photos showing the tower obstructing a “classic” Pattaya viewpoint. The majority of comments were negative, claiming the project ruined the viewpoint hill and the area around Bali Hai pier and was an “eyesore”. The mayor at the time, Itthiphol Kuneplome spoke up for the project and said that it had continually followed correct and fully transparent legal processes.
Then the condo’s Israeli-owned Bali Hai Company, due to complaints about the condo’s obstruction of the natural landscape and land permit issues, filed a petition with the Central Bankruptcy Court in Bangkok for debt restructuring which subsequently failed as the company went bankrupt.
The Pattaya Court has ordered for the condo to be legitimately demolished but due to legal proceedings against the company dragging along, the condo continues to sit abandoned. Furthermore, Pattaya City authorities were rejected by the departments that would carry out the demolition citing that the authorities were not specialised in estimating the cost of such a demolition. Now the authorities are still trying to get estimates from 11 different companies to outsource the demolition which is contributing to the delay.
But the Pattaya City Council chairman says that law firms should take control and use photographs and other documents before collecting the evidence to speed up the process. Regardless, the demolition of the condo is in limbo as pending lawsuits are preventing it from moving forward.
SOURCE: The Pattaya NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Pattaya
Elderly Dutch man’s body found floating near Pattaya Beach
An elderly Dutch man’s body has been found floating near a Pattaya beach in South Pattaya after telling his wife he was going to go swimming. The 74 year old man’s wife Ms. Sukjai Bungutum, a 41 year old Thai woman, was found by rescue workers crying near his body.
“My husband told me he was going to go swimming. He had not returned after many hours. I was worried as he had personal health issues after a recent accident. I called Pattaya police for help until I was informed that his body was found.”
Rescue workers say they found the man’s body yesterday evening at 7pm. They say his body was face down in the water and there appeared to be no signs of a struggle or of being in distress, but was wearing only underwear.
The Dutch man’s name is being withheld, according to The Pattaya News, pending the notification of his embassy. Police say an autopsy will be conducted to determine the man’s exact cause of death.
SOURCE: The Pattaya NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Pattaya
Pattaya men allegedly posed as police officers, extorted 50,000 baht from a woman
A group of 4 men in Pattaya allegedly posed as police officers and extorted 50,000 baht from a woman. The 20 year old woman says the men claiming to be police officers raided her condominium and a friend visiting had drugs in his possession.
In the report filed with Pattaya City Police, the woman says the men asked both her and her friend for a bribe of 25,000 baht each. If they didn’t pay up, the men said they would arrest them on drug charges, according to the complaint. The woman says she gave the men 50,000 baht.
The men who allegedly posed as police officers were not in uniform and did not show any identification or badges, the woman says. After giving it some thought, the woman became suspicious and decided to file a complaint with police. Police are still investigating.
SOURCE: Pattaya News
Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Crime
Baby’s corpse found at garbage tip in Pattaya
Pattaya residents made a grisly find today at the Nongprue Municipality tip this morning. Whilst digging for items they could recycle and sell, they discovered the dead body of a baby. Police are now launching an investigation for the individual responsible. Nongprue Police were notified of the discovery of the corpse of the newborn baby at the garbage dump at the Nongprue Municipality tip this morning.
Emergency responders arrived at the municipal garbage dump to find the body of the baby inside a black plastic bag amongst all the other garbage. 38 year old Sirithon Tapjeen, who made the horrifying discovery, told The Pattaya News that she and some associates were searching for plastic bottles to sell for recycling.
She says she “smelled something rotten before realising that it was a dead newborn baby”.
Police are now trying to find the infant’s mother and anyone associated with the dumping of the body at the site.
SOUCE: The Pattaya NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
IATA proposes Covid testing before travelling to replace quarantine on arrival
News of American sued over bad Koh Chang hotel review has everyone talking
Pattaya City council pushes for action against abandoned Waterfront condo project
Bride and groom shot in Nakhon Si Thammarat wedding
Phuket police arrest 6 after finding large amounts of methamphetamine in raid
Phuket Muay Thai fighter is the first Thai national to compete in UFC
Helmet credited for saving student’s life after being ran over by a truck
Majority in survey say now is the time to share ideas to solve conflicts
Special Tourist Visa to visit Thailand approved Monday
Police arrest 13 illegal Cambodian migrants in Sa Kaeo border province
Covid-19 deaths about to surpass 1 million whilst more reports emerge about former patients’ “brain fog”
Phuket airport ready for tourists after finishing Covid screening labs
Complete Thailand Travel Guide (September 2020)
Thailand’s Special Tourist Visa to be approved tomorrow
8 Roi-et volunteers killed, 33 injured in bus crash at Nakhon Ratchasima
Complete Thailand Travel Guide (September 2020)
Get a visa or go to jail – Thai Immigration
Phuket Immigration handing out ‘conditional’ 14 day visas, pending investigations
New army chief declares he’ll protect Thailand’s monarchy and restore peace
Bangkok nightclub busted for underage drinking
Sri Panwa Phuket getting social media flak after owner criticises pro-democracy protest leader
Getting a visa before September 26 – VIDEO
4 Thai banks to be investigated for “suspicious transfers” after FinCEN files report
Quarantine could be reduced to 7 days from November, if border re-opening succeeds
Thai sex workers push for prostitution decriminalisation
Thai beauty queen victim of racist slurs for siding with anti-government protesters
Thailand seals its 2,000 kilometre border with Myanmar
Woman shot and killed at Bangkok temple
This is how to apply to extend your visa in Bangkok
Covid task force calls for extension to Thailand’s emergency decree
Thailand News Today | Emergency Decree, Parliamentary protest, Dark days for hotels | September 25
Thailand News Today | Visa amnesty, sealing Burmese border, Thai airways creditors | September 24
Thailand News Today | Surachet sues, The Nude Panda | September 23
Thailand News Today | Protesters face arrest | Phuket “in a coma”| September 22
Thailand News Today | Amnesty finishes, protest round-up | September 21, 2020
Heavy rain, big protest tomorrow, special tourist visa | Thailand News Today | September 18
Thailand News Today | Hotels wary, rain on the way | September 17, 2020
Thailand News Today | New visa update, Dengue spike | September 16, 2020
Thailand News Today | Another holiday, Business closures | September 15
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)10 hours ago
Complete Thailand Travel Guide (September 2020)
- Thailand3 days ago
New army chief declares he’ll protect Thailand’s monarchy and restore peace
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Quarantine could be reduced to 7 days from November, if border re-opening succeeds
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thailand seals its 2,000 kilometre border with Myanmar
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Covid task force calls for extension to Thailand’s emergency decree
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Top 10 things that have changed in Thailand during the Covid-era
- Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok DJ dies in high speed crash on notorious ‘death road’
- Thailand2 days ago
The future of Thailand’s hotels, tough times ahead – VIDEO