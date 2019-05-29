Motorbike driver survives being caught under Chinese tour bus in Pattaya | The Thaiger

Pattaya
Motorbike driver survives being caught under Chinese tour bus in Pattaya
PHOTOS: Pattaya News Archive
A motorbike driver has survived being partly run over by a tour bus in Pattaya last night.
Rescue workers heard about the incident at 9pm last night near an intersection in South Pattaya.
They arrived at the scene to find the red tour bus which was full of Chinese tourists. Under the bus found the damaged motorbike. The motorbike driver, 29 year old Rakkiet Chairat had sustained only minor injuries and somehow was able to walk away from the incident.
Police are continuing their investigation and checking CCTV footage to find out who was at fault.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Pattaya. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Bangkok
Port fire damage exceeds 100 million baht
by Pratch Rujivanarom
Thailand Port Authority director Kamolsak Phromprayoon says that losses from the huge fire and chemical spill at Laem Chabang Seaport on Saturday are estimated to be more than 100 million baht, while environmental campaigners are urging authorities to demand compensation from the people responsible for carrying the undisclosed hazardous chemicals.
On Saturday morning toxic chemical cargo onboard the South Korean ship, KMTC Hongkong caught fire causing wide disruption to the port’s shipment transport and traffic. The Director says there was a fallout on other shipments due to the chemical spill besides the large-scale impact on the local people’s health.
Laem Chabang Seaport is located just north of Pattaya on the Gulf of Thailand eastern seaboard and south east of Bangkok.
“We still cannot put an exact figure on the extent of damage from the fire, as the damage is widespread. So, we would like to invite all business owners and people affected by the fire and chemical leakage to report their damage to the Thailand Port Authority in order to let us calculate the exact amount of damage and allow us to claim compensation from the owners of these toxic chemical shipments.”
Meanwhile, Thailand Port Authority has been urged to set up a special working group with relevant agencies to investigate the full extent of the impact from the chemical contamination on people’s health and the environment.
Greenpeace country director for Thailand Tara Buakamsri suggested that Thai authorities should invite a third party to join the official investigation into the incident to publicly report on every aspect of this environmental disaster.
Tara added that all related agencies should step up their law-enforcement efficiency to ensure better prevention of the smuggling of toxic chemicals and other offences that could harm people’s health and environment from marine transportation in the future.
SOURCE: The Nation
Pattaya
Pattaya officials looking to limit pet ownership
Pattaya Mail are reporting that there’s been a renewed push to limit the number of pets residents can keep and make registration compulsory in Pattaya.
Pattaya’s deputy mayor Manote Nongyai chaired a May 21 meeting on new regulations governing the keeping and registration of dogs and cats. The proposals are based on a Public Health Department memo from February 2016 that would limit owners of normal-sized homes to 2 dogs and 3 cats.
Pets would have to be registered at the sub-district office with allowances made for larger homes.
The proposal wouldn’t include changes proposed by the Agriculture Ministry in 2018 that would have imposed payment of fees for registration. Other rules cover moving pets to new areas, signage and picking up after their messes in public areas.
SOURCE:Pattaya Mail
Pattaya
Toxic chemicals responsible for port fire and evacuation of locals
PHOTOS: The Nation
Highly flammable toxic chemicals found inside the burned out cargo at Laem Chabang Seaport in Chon Buri, just north of Pattaya, hadn’t been declared. The Director of the Port told reporters that 18 out of 35 remaining cargo containers on the ship held calcium hypochlorite and chlorinated paraffin wax.
The fire broke out onboard the South Korean ship KMTC Hongkong while docking at the country’s largest seaport on Saturday morning around 8am, according to Port Authority director Kamolsak Phromprayoon.
“These are not only highly toxic to human health and environment, but also very flammable and can ignite by themselves.”
Kamolsak said after a lot of effort, the port officers successfully put out the fire late on Saturday. The investigation team was sent in yesterday to inspect the damage at the scene. The inspection team found calcium hypochlorite in 13 cargos and chlorinated paraffin wax in five other cargos, so it was concluded that the ignition of these toxic chemicals is the most plausible cause of fire at this stage of the investigation.
A preliminary report on Saturday had said there were no toxic chemicals onboard and the cargo only contained dolls. He said the owners of the shipments had not declared these toxic chemicals to the Thai Customs Office, so the officers did not know what was inside the cargo.
Nearby communities around Laem Chabang Seaport had earlier reported on Saturday that they suffered from noxious smoke and acidic ashes raining down over their villages, which triggered the evacuation of many communities around the seaport.
Air quality measured inside Laem Chabang Seaport yesterday morning found the level of Volatile Organic Compounds, formaldehyde and chlorine gas in the air were back below safe limits.
However, as some of the water and foam, used for extinguishing the fire, had leaked into the sea the PCD has already coordinated with the Thailand Port Authority to place floating booms around the area to prevent further chemical contamination in the sea.
SOURCE: The Nation
