Pattaya
A bad egg: Pattaya’s egg thief on the loose
Pattaya and Chon Buri have had a variety of bizarre thieves: underwear thieves, cactus thieves, and now, an egg thief. In the past week, 2 egg merchants in Pattaya have complained that thieves stole their eggs. One of the merchants, who was robbed on July 19, said the eggs stolen from her were worth over 8,600 baht.
The merchant, 40 year old Hem, said a man stopped his car by her egg stall in Chon Buri’s Bang Lamung district. He then ordered eggs worth 8,600 baht. Once Hem finished packing the eggs, the thief quickly grabbed them and put them into his car. Hem says he then tried to convince her that he needed to drive to get money from an ATM, but she did not believe him.
The thief then told Hem he would walk to a nearby garage to get money, meaning he would leave his car where he had parked it. Hem agreed, but when she wasn’t looking, the sneaky thief hot into his car and drove off. Hem was left sad and distressed from losing a huge amount of money that she would have used to feed her family. She said she reported the incident to Hui Yai police, who promised to capture the suspect.
But Hem is not the only Pattaya egg merchant in distress. Last week, a thief stole eggs from another merchant in Bang Lamung. The suspect may be the same person who stole from Hem, although it hasn’t yet been confirmed. This merchant, 57 year old Bang-on, said a man who drove a rusty pickup truck stole dozens of eggs from her stall.
Bang-on said the suspect was around 40-45 years old. She said he tried to keep her busy by asking her to write a bill while he was fussing with his phone. The thief then told Bang-on he had to go get money from his car, but then he drove off with the eggs. As with Hem’s case, the police have promised to catch the thief.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News | The Pattaya News
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Woman carries sharp knife onto Vietnam Airlines flight
Thaksin hints he lives rent free inside Thailand PM Prayut’s head
A bad egg: Pattaya’s egg thief on the loose
British Airways flights to Thailand suspended until 2023
Nok Air to make Chiang Mai a new global destination hub
‘Whiskey prevents Covid-19’, claims monk caught drink driving in northeast Thailand
Thailand admits using surveillance to spy on democracy activists
Pattaya village protests after 3 decades without tap water
Heavy rains cause disruption around Thailand, Bangkok commuters deluged
Bang Saen Beach near Pattaya to ban drinking and smoking
Four year old witness helps police catch gamblers in central Thailand
Several roads flooded as heavy rain hits Bangkok
A push for Thai travel to Malaysia
Singaporean swindlers have fled to Thailand
Thailand’s Zipmex crypto exchange blocks transfers and withdrawals
Is the Thai Baht falling in value?
Tourism ‘insurance’ fee will cover ALL foreigners entering Thailand
UPDATE: Bangkok taxi driver pulls out knife on Singaporean tourists
More doubts over the introduction of the new Thai tourist arrival tax
Foreign ownership of Thai land, but with lots of conditions
Honeymooning British man drowns in Phuket, Thailand
Russian billionaire’s superyacht Samui visit spurs hope of wealthy tourists
Bangkok doctor warns of lung infections from new Covid-19 sub-variant
Thailand’s Public Health Ministry urges 10 day quarantine
Transport Minister gives Koh Samui-Khanom Bridge thumbs up
Thai Airways’ revenue finally takes off
Motorcycle taxi rider treats customer to farewell steak dinner
12 Thai women fear being sued by the wife of a love rat who seduced them
VIDEO: Bangkok taxi driver pulls out knife on Singaporean tourists
Thailand isn’t the only place in the world that applies tourist taxes
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Bangkok3 days ago
UPDATE: Bangkok taxi driver pulls out knife on Singaporean tourists
-
Tourism2 days ago
More doubts over the introduction of the new Thai tourist arrival tax
-
Koh Samui2 days ago
Transport Minister gives Koh Samui-Khanom Bridge thumbs up
-
Central Thailand3 days ago
Motorcycle taxi rider treats customer to farewell steak dinner
-
Thailand3 days ago
12 Thai women fear being sued by the wife of a love rat who seduced them
-
Thailand1 day ago
UPDATE: Two-faced kitten dies at 4 days old
-
Thailand2 days ago
Four-legged chicken turns heads at Big Bum Farm in northeast Thailand
-
Expats2 days ago
Police investigate death of British man found in Pattaya canal