UPDATE: Phuket speedboats crash: 2 children dead, 22 injured – VIDEO | The Thaiger

UPDATE: Phuket speedboats crash: 2 children dead, 22 injured – VIDEO
“…both boat drivers have been charged with reckless driving causing death and injury.”
Two Russian children have died and some 22 people were injured following a high-speed speedboat collision off Phuket’s east coast just before 8am this morning. The incident occurred in the channel linking Phuket’s two main east coast marinas with the Phang Nga Bay on the east side of the island at about 7.50am. One of the speedboats was travelling fast along the channel, heading out towards the Bay, when it collided with the other vessel at high speed.
There was a total of 29 passengers and crew travelling on the two tour speed boats. The crews on the two boats were not harmed in the incident. Phuket marine police speculate the incident was caused by reckless driving.
According to initial police reports, a tour boat, the “Payan 5”, operated by Seastar Andaman, with headquarters in Thalang, was heading into the channel from Rassada (Phuket Town) to pick up tourists at Royal Phuket Marina in Koh Kaew. When the vessel was just turning to berth at the marina, it was struck, at speed, by another vessel, “ALP”, owned by Andaman Leisure Phuket, based at Boat Lagoon Marina, Koh Kaew.
The Andaman Leisure Phuket speedboat, loaded with passengers for a day trip, was heading out into Phang Nga Bay from Boat Lagoon.
Major Ekachai Siri of the Phuket Tourist Police confirmed around midday that both boat drivers have been charged with reckless driving causing death and injury.
22 injured passengers were attended to at the scene before being rushed to hospitals around Phuket – four to Mission Hospital Phuket, 11 to Bangkok Hospital Phuket, six to Bangkok Hospital Siriroj and one Russian national was sent to Vachira Hospital. The two dead children were a 6 year old girl and a 12 year old boy.
Video footage (below) from the scene showed rescue workers performing CPR on two young Russian children in the boatyard of the Royal Phuket Marina, adjacent to the channel where the incident happened (video below).
Vladimir Pronin, of the Russian embassy in Thailand confirmed the collision of the two speedboats.
“Two speedboats have collided. There was only the Thai crew on board of one of them, while there were 39 Russian tourists on board of the second one. Over 20 Russians have sustained injuries of various degrees of severity.”
Mr Pronin also confirmed that as many as 21 Russians and 3 Thai nationals were taken to hospital, with several still in critical condition. 5 Russians are now reported to have been discharged from their hospitals.
Photos from the scene show the damage resulting from the collisions, indicating the high speed impact. The dramatic video also show emergency responders working with the many people wounded in the incident, including a child.
Police officers told reporters at the scene that a full investigation had begun and once investigators had fully examined both vessels, the crime scene and interviewed witnesses, they would to the hospitals to speak to the survivors from the collision.
The incident happened a year and a day after 12 Chinese tourists were injured in a similar incident in Phuket, and 18 months after 47 Chinese tourists died when a tourist boat sank off the southern coast of the island (Thailand’s worst maritime disaster). Another boat sank on the same day but all passengers and crew were recovered.
This is a developing story: The Thaiger will provide updates as details emerge.
SOURCE: The Phuket News | Social media reports | ที่นี่ภูเก็ต
WARNING: The following video contains content that may be distressing to some viewers.
เกิดเหตุเรือสปีดโบ๊ทชนกันกลางร่องน้ำ ส่งผลให้นทท.ได้รับบาดเจ็บ 21 คน เสียชีวิต 2 คนเมื่อเวลาประมาณ 08.15 น.วันที่ 10 ก.พ.63 เจ้าหน้าที่ศูนย์นเรนทรอันดามัน ได้รับแจ้ง เหตุเรือสปีดโบ๊ทชนกัน มีผู้ได้รับบาดเจ็บหลายคน เหตุเกิดบริเวณร่องน้ำใกล้ท่าเทียบเรือรอยัลมารีน่า ต.เกาะแก้ว อ.เมืองภูเก็ต หลังรับแจ้งจึงประสาน เจ้าหน้าที่ตำรวจสภ.เมืองภูเก็ต เจ้าหน้าที่หน่วยกู้ชีพมูลนิธิกุศลธรรมภูเก็ต เจ้าหน้าที่หน่วยแพทย์ฉุกเฉินรพ.วชิระภูเก็ต และรพ.มิชชั่นภูเก็ต ร่วมตรวจสอบและให้การช่วยเหลือ ทั้งนี้หลังเกิดเหตุ เรือสปีดโบ๊ทได้ช่วยลำเลียงผู้บาดเจ็บมาขึ้นที่ท่าเทียบเรือรอยัลมารีน่า รวมผู้บาดเจ็บซึ่งส่วนใหญ่เป็นนทท.ชาวรัสเซียจำนวน 23 คน ในนี้มีผู้ได้รับบาดเจ็บสาหัส 2 คน อยู่ในอาการหมดสติ ไม่มีชีพจร เจ้าหน้าที่ได้ทำการปั๊มหัวใจก่อนนำส่ง รพ.กรุงเทพภูเก็ต 12 คน (ชาย 9 หญิง 3) ส่งรพ.วชิระภูเก็ต 1 คน รพ.สิริโรจน์ 6 คน และ รพ.มิชชั่นภูเก็ต 4 คน ซึ่งในจำนวน 4 คน ที่นำส่งรพ.มิชชั่นภูเก็ต มี 2 คนได้เสียชีวิต เป็นเด็กชายชาวรัสเซีย อายุ 6 ขวบ และ 12 ขวบ ขณะเดียวกัน พ.ต.ท.ธาดา โสดารักษ์ สารวัตร(สอบสวน)สภ.เมืองภูเก็ต พร้อมด้วยหน่วยงานที่เกี่ยวข้องทั้ง เจ้าท่าภูมิภาคที่ 5 เจ้าหน้าที่ตำรวจท่องเที่ยว ได้ลงพื้นที่ตรวจสอบ เบื้องต้นพบเรือสปีดโบ๊ทลำเกิดเหตุ 2 ลำ ชื่อเรือ ปาหนัน 5 ของบริษัท ซีสตาร์อันดามัน สภาพพังเสียหายที่กาบขวาด้านหัวเรือ และเรือคู่กรณีอีกลำชื่อ ปาหนัน 9 ของบริษัท Andaman Leisure Phuket (ALP)บริเวณหัวเรือมีร่องรอยเสียหายเล็กน้อย เจ้าหน้าที่จึงเก็บภาพเป็นหลักฐาน ก่อนเดินทางไปสอบปากคำคนขับและพนักงานบนเรือ จาการสอบสวนเบื้องต้นทราบว่า ก่อนเกิดเหตุ เรือสปีดโบ๊ทของบริษัท ซีสตาร์อันดามัน ซึ่งเดินทางมาจากแหลมหงา ตำบลรัษฎา อำเภอเมือง ภูเก็ต เพื่อมารับนักท่องเที่ยวที่ท่าเทียบเรือรอยัลภูเก็ตมารีน่า เมื่อมาถึงที่เกิดเหตุได้ขับเรือเลี้ยวซ้ายเข้ามาบริเวณร่องน้ำตัดหน้าเรือของบริษัท ALP เป็นเหตุให้เรือของบริษัท ALP ซึ่งบรรทุกนักท่องเที่ยวเต็มลำขณะออกจากท่าเทียบเรือ พุ่งชนเรือของบริษัท ซีสตาร์อันดามัน เข้าอย่างจัง เป็นเหตุให้มีผู้บาดเจ็บและเสียชีวิตดังกล่าว ซึ่งเจ้าหน้าที่จะทำการสอบสวนผู้เกี่ยวข้องเพื่อหาสาเหตุที่แท้จริงต่อไป
Posted by ที่นี่ภูเก็ต on Sunday, February 9, 2020
Mother beaten to death by meth crazed son
A mother in the western province of Kanchana Buri was beaten to death by her own son who was deranged under the influence of crystal methamphetmine, or “ya ice.” 54 year old Sopee Punsombat was found murdered at her home on Saturday night
Police and a doctor were called to the home about half past midnight. When they entered the home, they found Sopee lying dead in a pool of blood in her bedroom. She had sustained serious head wounds, including a deep cut to the forehead, according to local media.
Area residents told police Sopee lived in the house with her son, 36 year old Anake Klueabsuwan. Neighbours say he is addicted to crystal meth and often beat his mother.
At about 10:30pm on Saturday, they heard loud noises of violence inside the house and Sopee screaming for help, so they called the police.
When police arrived, Anake, who appeared berserk on crystal meth, ran out of the house and tried to escape in a car. He was caught by police and neighbours.
Investigators believe the man knocked his mother’s head on the edge of the bed, causing her death. He faces charges of manslaughter and using a controlled substance. Police also questioned him on where he obtained his crystal meth.
Methamphetamine has become a pressing problem for Thailand. Crystal meth in particular has become a major scourge, according to the Office of the Narcotics Control Board. In the past three years Thailand has seen widespread and growing abuse of meth pills and crystal meth.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
PM visits shooting victims in hospital as the nation mourns
The soldier who shot dead at least 25 people in a bloodbath in Korat was killed in a police assault at around 9am today, ending a rampage that lasted more than 17 hours.
The shooter has been identified as 32 year old Jakrapanth Thomma, an officer working for the army’s 22nd Ammunition Battalion. He stole weapons and a Humvee, (a four-wheel drive military vehicle) from his base in Nakhon Ratchasima yesterday before going on a shooting spree that appears to be Thailand’s worst-ever mass shooting. He was killed in the area of a Foodland supermarket in the basement of Terminal 21 shopping mall, where he spent nearly fourteen hours holed up, according to police at the scene. The officers say Jakkrapanth was discovered hiding inside the supermarket and shot at police, forcing them to return fire.
In a news conference, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha said he has ordered all relevant agencies to assist the victims and their families, who suffered from what he called an “unprecedented outburst” of violence. He flew in by helicopter to visit the injured in Korat area hospitals this afternoon. He says the investigation is ongoing and thanked the public for donating blood in response to the carnage.
He defended the lengthy siege, saying that security officers took all necessary precautions when advancing into the sprawling mall complex with hundreds of civilians trapped inside.
A Twitter post from Khaosod reports that there will be a candlelight vigil at 6pm at Thao Suranari (Ya Mo) statue in Korat in memory of the victims.
Source: Khaosod, | The Pattaya News
Crime
Thai soldier killed by security forces after 17 hour shooting rampage – 26 others killed
A Saturday afternoon bloodbath by a crazed Thai army soldier in a crowded shopping mall in Nakhon Ratchasima, north east Thailand, came to a predictable end when the elite ‘Hanuman’ squad cornered and shot the gunman around 9am this morning. It followed many hours of tense negotiations interspersed with gunfire. The gunman’s death ended 17 hours of random shootings and the deaths of 27 people (including the gunman). The entire incident caused by an aggrieved 32 year old soldier whose sole motive, at this stage, appeared to be a disagreement over money with his commanding officer.
The argument with his commander, 48 year old Col. Anantharot Krasae, and his subsequent shooting around 3.30pm yesterday afternoon, set up a train of unfortunate events that would eventually lead to the death of a reported 26 innocent lives and a trail of 57 wounded Korat citizens.
The identified soldier, Sgt Maj Jakrapanth Thomma, who acted alone as he set about on his shooting spree, started by first killing his commanding officer at the 22nd Ammunition Battalion, and then a 65 year old woman, named as Anong Mitrchan.
He then attacked a guard at the Surathampithak army camp, shooting the soldier and seizing his HK attack rifle. He then grabbed a cache of weapons including rapid fire weapons, ammunition, grenades and a Humvee 4-wheel drive. He was clad in camouflage gear and a helmet.
In what appears to be a spontaneous and unplanned series of events, he then drove out of the barrack’s back gate and headed to the Wat Pa Satharam, a temple on the outskirts of downtown Korat, where he killed and injured guards who tried to stop him.
Hey headed to the Terminal 21 shopping centre, in the middle of Korat, a drive of some 14 kilometres, shooting people along the way. When he got to the shopping mall, he casually strolled into the building firing indiscriminately at hundreds of shoppers and mall staff.
In the following hours, before the Bangkok-based Hanuman special operations squad arrived by helicopter, he moved around the seven floors of the shopping centre, taking hostages and shooting people at random. People hid wherever they could.
Facebook unwittingly became one of the shooter’s weapons as the gunman live-streamed his crazed assault. Facebook, after being contacted by the Department of Digital Technologies, took down the streams and his many posts cataloguing the murderous rampage interspersed with a string of random comments.
“Nobody can avoid death”
“Should I surrender?”
“Oh shit, I’ve got cramps in my hand.”
“Being rich from taking advantage of others, do they think they can use money in hell?”
The sound of sporadic gunfire kept peppering the silence around the Terminal well into the morning. Mall workers and shoppers, trapped inside when he entered the building, crawled out from fire exits and glass entrances, staying low to avoid bullets. They kept escaping in small groups throughout the morning.
When police and army specialists finally located the gunman they attempted to negotiate with the man, but found their words returned with gunfire. A policeman was killed in the exchange of shots.
A final assault began this morning and police confirmed that the gunman was shot dead at 9am. Rescue workers then rushed into the building where they discovered the dead and escorted the injured and others out of the building to safety. Eight hostages were rescued when he was eventually killed – some were among the list of injured people.
Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, kept abreast of the situation throughout, announced that there were 27 dead and 57 injured. He announced that the casualties included 25 citizens, a policeman and the 32 year old gunman.
The mass shooting is the second shopping centre shooting in Thailand this year. On January 9, a masked gunman (a local school principal) fatally shot 3 people, including a 2 year old boy, injuring another 4, while he robbed a gold shop in the city centre of Lop Buri province. That man was arrested alive and awaits trial but has allegedly confessed to his crimes.
