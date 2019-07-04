Foreigner falls from 11th floor of Pattaya condo | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Manager Online

An unidentified foreigner has fallen to his death from the 11th floor of a Pattaya condo.

Emergency responders were called to View Talay 6 Condo just after 6pm last evening (Wednesday) after condo staff reported that a man had died. They told police that the man, believed to be aged between 30 -40, arrived at the condo inquiring about renting a room. While checking a room on the 11th floor he fell to his death. Police are continuing to investigate the incident and are checking CCTV to find out what caused the man to fall from the building.

The man’s body was taken to Banglamung Hospital. Police have not released the man’s name at this stage.

SOURCE: Manager Online | ThaiVisa