Connect with us

Pattaya

Foreigner falls from 11th floor of Pattaya condo

The Thaiger

Published

1 hour ago

on

Foreigner falls from 11th floor of Pattaya condo | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Manager Online

An unidentified foreigner has fallen to his death from the 11th floor of a Pattaya condo.

Emergency responders were called to View Talay 6 Condo just after 6pm last evening (Wednesday) after condo staff reported that a man had died. They told police that the man, believed to be aged between 30 -40, arrived at the condo inquiring about renting a room. While checking a room on the 11th floor he fell to his death. Police are continuing to investigate the incident and are checking CCTV to find out what caused the man to fall from the building.

The man’s body was taken to Banglamung Hospital. Police have not released the man’s name at this stage.

SOURCE: Manager Online | ThaiVisa

Foreigner falls from 11th floor of Pattaya condo | News by The Thaiger

Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Pattaya. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Pattaya

Pattaya police inspect three local bars following resident complaints

The Thaiger

Published

16 hours ago

on

July 3, 2019

By

Pattaya police inspect three local bars following resident complaints | The Thaiger

Police have conducted spot inspections at three bars in the Third Road area of Pattaya. The inspections occurred on July 2 around 2am after a tip-off from a “concerned citizen” that the businesses were open past the legal closing times and disturbing residents with “loud noise and rowdy patrons”.

PattayaOne.news report that the three Thai clubs – “Samed Chill”, “Depending Bar” and “Makkasan” – were all found to be open past their legal closing times and were serving alcohol.

“Samed Chill” had a well disguised entrance, appearing to be closed, but was in full swing inside with many customers still drinking. Police checked customer IDs and drug tested all the patrons at each venue. Two underage customers (under 20 years old) were found at “Samed Chill” and one man tested positive for illicit drugs.

The owners and management of the three clubs will face legal proceedings and multiple charges, including the suspension of their operating licenses and closure for up to five years.

SOURCE: PattayaOne.news

Pattaya police inspect three local bars following resident complaints | News by The Thaiger

Continue Reading

Pattaya

Hawksbill sea turtle killed by plastic waste in Gulf of Thailand

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

2 days ago

on

July 2, 2019

By

Hawksbill sea turtle killed by plastic waste in Gulf of Thailand | The Thaiger

by Pratch Rujivanarom

A hawksbill sea turtle which was found washed ashore Pattaya’s Na Jomtien Beach is just the latest victim of the Thailand severe marine debris problem .

The Royal Thai Navy’s Sea Turtle Conservation Centre found the rotting carcass on Chon Buri’s Na Jomtien Beach on Sunday. An autopsy reveals that the turtle’s stomach was full of plastic trash and bits of fishing net.

Kornkamol Kitimala, a veterinarian at the conservation centre, said that even though the carcass was badly decayed, it can definitely be concluded that the debris found in the turtle’s stomach was the cause of its death. Veterinarian added that the turtle was around a year old, though no microchip was found.

Leading Thai marine biologist Thon Thamrongnawasawat said the situation was tragic as at least three sea turtles were found dead from debris in the Gulf of Thailand over the past weekend. He said many turtles were also dying from being trapped in fishing nets or being hit by boats. He is urging Thai authorities to urgently address the serious marine debris problem and better regulate marine transportation and fishing.

“It will not be easy to do all these things at the same time, but we must take action now or we will lose these precious animals forever.”

SOURCE: The Nation

Continue Reading

Pattaya

Naked foreigner caught, taken to Chonburi Hospital

The Thaiger

Published

6 days ago

on

June 28, 2019

By

Naked foreigner caught, taken to Chonburi Hospital | The Thaiger

PHOTOS: Pattaya Law Enforcement

A naked man has been tracked down and taken to a hospital in Chonburi.

Pattaya Law enforcement officers were notified of the incident last night in Banglamung, Chonburi.

They arrived at 7-eleven store to find the naked foreign man on the road. Staff at the 7-eleven store told police that the man had picked some food from the store but left before paying.

A combination of the local cops, motorcycle taxi guy and even a man in a turban tried to save the man’s modesty as tourists in song thaews passed and an interested crowd gathered.

Officers were notified that the man stayed at a hotel nearby with his father and mother-in-law but they had already checked out. The foreign man was taken to Banglamung Hospital for evaluation.

แตกตื่นทั้งถนนต่างชาติเพี้ยนแก้ผ้ายืนกลางสามแยกเมื่อเวลา 23.00 น.วันที่ 27 มิถุนายน 2562 เจ้าหน้าที่เทศกิจรับแจ้งเหตุมีบุคคลสติไม่ดีแก้ผ้าล่อนจ้อนยืนอยู่กลางถนน สามแยกหลังเขาพระตำหนัก ต.หนองปรือ อ.บางละมุง จ.ชลบุรี หลังรับแจ้งจึงนำกำลังรีบไปตรวจสอบที่เกิดเหตุบริเวณกลางสามแยกที่มีนักท่องเที่ยวสัญจรไปมาอย่างคับคั่ง พบนัดท่องเที่ยวชาวต่างประเทศ เป็นผู้ชาย ผิวขาว ลักษณะผอม สูงประมาณ 2 เมตร ยืนเปลือยกายล่อนจ้อนอยู่กลางถนน โดยไม่แคร์สายตายของผู้ที่ผ่านไปมา เจ้าหน้าที่พยายามนำกางเกงมาให้สามใส่ แต่เจ้าตัวก็ไม่ยินยอม จึงเอาผ้าขนหนูมามัดให้ แต่เจ้าตัวก็พยายามถอดออกอีก เจ้าหน้าที่ก็จับผ้ามัดใส่ให้อีกครั้งแล้วให้นั่งลงสงบสติอารมณ์กับพื้นเบื้องต้นไม่มีผู้ใดทราบว่าต่างชาติคนดังกล่าวเป็นใคร เนื่องจากไม่มีเอกสารแสดงตัวบุคคลแต่อย่างใด ซึ่งต่างชาติคนดังกล่าวมีอาการทางประสาท จึงได้พาตัวไปพักสงบสติอารมณ์ยังเมืองพัทยาก่อนจะส่งไปรักษาตัวต่อไป

Posted by เดอะ พัทยานิวส์ The Pattaya News on Thursday, 27 June 2019

Naked foreigner caught, taken to Chonburi Hospital | News by The Thaiger Naked foreigner caught, taken to Chonburi Hospital | News by The Thaiger

Continue Reading

The Thaiger Newsletter

Keep up with all the day’s news. Subscribe here.

The latest news and information from Thailand.

* indicates required



สูสี! ไฮไลต์บอลโลกหญิงรอบรองฯ คู่ 2 เนเธอร์แลนด์ 1-0 สวีเดน | The Thaiger
ฟุตบอล4 hours ago

สูสี! ไฮไลต์บอลโลกหญิงรอบรองฯ คู่ 2 เนเธอร์แลนด์ 1-0 สวีเดน
“คิมซูฮยอน” ปลดประจำการทหารแล้ว ภาพแรกหลังออกจากกองทัพ [คลิป] | The Thaiger
K-Pop2 days ago

“คิมซูฮยอน” ปลดประจำการทหารแล้ว ภาพแรกหลังออกจากกองทัพ [คลิป]
รังสิมันต์ โรมเปิดคลิปนาทีคนร้าย จอดรถมอเตอร์ไซค์ไล่ตีจ่านิว [คลิป] | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง5 days ago

รังสิมันต์ โรมเปิดคลิปนาทีคนร้าย จอดรถมอเตอร์ไซค์ไล่ตีจ่านิว [คลิป]
เลว! วินจยย.อุดมสุขยกพวกตีกัน ไม่กลัวตร. หนุ่มโดนลูกหลงกระสุนเจาะศีรษะดับหน้าบ้าน [คลิป] | The Thaiger
ข่าวกรุงเทพ3 weeks ago

เลว! วินจยย.อุดมสุขยกพวกตีกัน ไม่กลัวตร. หนุ่มโดนลูกหลงกระสุนเจาะศีรษะดับหน้าบ้าน [คลิป]
ชมไฮไลต์การแข่งขันไทย-สหรัฐ “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” กลุ่ม F | The Thaiger
ฟุตบอล3 weeks ago

ชมไฮไลต์การแข่งขันไทย-สหรัฐ “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” กลุ่ม F
10 มิ.ย. ถ่ายทอดสด “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” ไทยพบสหรัฐ ตี 2 -PPTVHD ยิงตรงจากสนาม | The Thaiger
ฟุตบอล3 weeks ago

10 มิ.ย. ถ่ายทอดสด “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” ไทยพบสหรัฐ ตี 2 -PPTVHD ยิงตรงจากสนาม
เริ่มแล้ว งาน”1 ปี อนาคตใหม่ เดินไปด้วยกัน” ณ หอประชุมใหญ่ ธรรมศาสตร์ท่าพระจันทร์ | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง4 weeks ago

เริ่มแล้ว งาน”1 ปี อนาคตใหม่ เดินไปด้วยกัน” ณ หอประชุมใหญ่ ธรรมศาสตร์ท่าพระจันทร์
ดูย้อนหลังวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ตุรกี “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 9 | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล4 weeks ago

ดูย้อนหลังวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ตุรกี “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 9
ระเบิดความมันส์ 6 มิ.ย. ไทย-ตุรกี “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล4 weeks ago

ระเบิดความมันส์ 6 มิ.ย. ไทย-ตุรกี “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
ดูย้อนหลังแมทช์ 5 ดาว วอลเลย์บอลไทย-โดมินิกัน “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 8 | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล4 weeks ago

ดูย้อนหลังแมทช์ 5 ดาว วอลเลย์บอลไทย-โดมินิกัน “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 8
5 มิ.ย. ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมสภาผู้แทนราษฎรครั้งที่3 โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี | The Thaiger
เลือกตั้ง 624 weeks ago

5 มิ.ย. ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมสภาผู้แทนราษฎรครั้งที่3 โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี
[LIVE] “ธนาธร จึงรุ่งเรืองกิจ” แสดงวิสัยทัศน์บริหารประเทศนอกรัฐสภา : เลือกตั้งนายก 2562 | The Thaiger
เลือกตั้ง 624 weeks ago

[LIVE] “ธนาธร จึงรุ่งเรืองกิจ” แสดงวิสัยทัศน์บริหารประเทศนอกรัฐสภา : เลือกตั้งนายก 2562
11 โมง ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมรัฐสภา โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี คนที่ 30 | The Thaiger
เลือกตั้ง 624 weeks ago

11 โมง ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมรัฐสภา โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี คนที่ 30
เชียร์สด 4 มิ.ย. ไทย-บัลแกเรีย “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก” 6 โมงเย็น-ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล4 weeks ago

เชียร์สด 4 มิ.ย. ไทย-บัลแกเรีย “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก” 6 โมงเย็น-ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
เพราะมาก “แก้ม วิชญาณี” เจ้าหญิงจัสมิน โคฟเพลง “Speechless” | The Thaiger
เพลงสากล1 month ago

เพราะมาก “แก้ม วิชญาณี” เจ้าหญิงจัสมิน โคฟเพลง “Speechless”

Trending