Politics
Thaksin hints he lives rent free inside Thailand PM Prayut’s head
Exiled Thaksin Shinawatra poked fun at Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha hinting he is living rent free inside the Thai premier’s head.
The former Thailand PM took a humorous swipe at the current prime minister on a social media platform saying he is “obsessed” with him after PM Prayut mentioned Thaksin on the first day of the censure debate on Tuesday.
The Thai premier challenged the exiled Thaksin, who was ousted in a 2006 coup, and his sister, Yingluck Shinawatra, who was similarly deposed in 2014, to come back.
“As the prime minister, I don’t know everything. I am not good at everything. I am not someone you might say is the cleverest person. But where is he [Thaksin] now?
“I know you may admire some people who previously held this position and praise them for doing a better job than me. That’s fine. Just bring them back if you can.”
In a Tuesday night ClubHouse chat post, under his alias Tony Woodsome, the former Thai PM said …
“I’ll come back for sure. I’ll definitely come back.
“If he asks where I am, I’ll say I’m always on his mind. When reporters ask him…or when there is a Parliament debate, I’m the first on his mind.”
Thaksin concluded by offering to give Prayut some advice.
When quizzed about the fugitive Thaksin’s ClubHouse remarks, the 68 year old PM Prayut pointed to his lips and said…
“Talking is what a mouth is for. People can say anything they want.”
Thaksin was overthrown in a military coup on September 19, 2006. His party was outlawed and he was barred from political activity. Thaksin has since lived in self-imposed exile except for a brief visit to Thailand in 2008. He was sentenced in absentia to two years in jail for abuse of power.
Thaksin’s younger sister, Yingluck, was the Thai PM from 2011 to 2014.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
