Getting longer life out of your outdoor furniture
Outdoor furniture can be a sizable investment even here in Thailand. In Phuket it’s either the hot sun or rain adding to deterioration. The sun and heat are relentless. But with proper care and cleaning, you can enjoy your outdoor furniture for years.
New furniture comes with care instructions; however this is not always the case in Thailand. So here’s a quick reference to help you maintain your outdoor furniture.
Outdoor furniture is available in many materials: wicker, wood or teak wood, fabric, aluminum, iron, steel and resin. Each material requires different maintenance methods.
Monthly cleaning and maintenance can keep the furniture looking good for longer and make your investment last longer too.
You can clean most furniture with soap and water. A pressure washer is useful for cleaning many types of outdoor furniture, but you must remember to use a low setting. A pressure washer is not recommended for most wood furniture.
Teak is the first choice for long lasting furniture and its durability makes it a favorite for patio and deck furniture. Like many tropical hardwoods, teak is saturated with a hard waxy oil substance that protects the wood from bugs, disease, mold and the effects of weather and the sun. This protective oil greatly reduces the damaging effects of weather over the years but does not completely eliminate aging. If left alone, teak’s golden brown color will change to a lustrous silver-grey within a year.
Many products are available that will preserve the beauty of your teak patio furniture but it’s very important to pick the right one. Some products called ‘teak oil’ are suitable for indoor teak furniture but may actually promote growth of mold. If you choose to treat your teak furniture, choose high-quality teak oil and make sure the product is intended for use on outdoor teak furniture.
In Thailand we have found it is best to apply the teak oil every three to six months depending how much sun your furniture receives. Follow these steps for oiling to get the best results:
Clean the furniture with soapy water, rinsing with a garden hose or a teak cleaner.
Ensure your teak furniture is completely dry before applying the oil, as moisture trapped within the wood may cause black mildew spots to appear after oiling. Your furniture may take up to a couple of days to dry out fully after cleaning or rain. For a smoother finish sand lightly with fine sand paper.
Ensure the teak is clean and free of dust. For outdoor furniture use high quality teak oil. For a super smooth finish, apply two or three times and sand between layers with fine sandpaper. Teak oil will trap dirt and darken with age. Should this occur, scrub and preferably sand to remove old oil and then re-coat.
Wicker furniture can be cleaned using a hose or pressure washer. Simply remove the cushions and spray off dirt and spills. If it’s really dirty, use a sponge and mild soap along with cold water to wash. Allow the furniture to dry completely then apply a paste wax to the frame to keep it shiny and weather resistant. Apply every three to six months.
Aluminum, wrought iron and steel frames can be cleaned with water and mild soap. Many modern frames are rust-resistant or rust free but if your metal furniture is not rust resistant then paste wax can be used to protect it from corroding or rusting. Apply every three to six months.
Mark Dietrich is a professional inspector and property builder with a Master’s degree in building engineering. He came to Phuket after working for 25 years in the custom home and inspecting industry in the USA, and has been working in Thailand for more than 11 years.
Responsible property purchases – do your homework and seek a second opinion
Many times prospective buyers of property in Thailand search online for legal information in regards to their purchase. They soon discover that online legal advice varies depending on the law office, lawyer or advisor providing the information.
In some cases advice is given which recommends that to secure an investment in property a Thai company should be incorporated to hold legal title, or that the investor should secure a 30 year registered leasehold (50 years for commercial property with possible extension).
Other times, an advisor recommends that a superficies or usufruct be registered against the land title in favor of the investor, or to simply secure a registered lifetime right to possess and reside on the land. Some suggest that prospective purchasers gift the purchase money to be used for the investment to their Thai wife or Thai partner – who, as Thais, may lawfully hold title to land in their own names. Still others suggest only purchasing condominium units, which may be lawfully owned and registered into the name of foreign nationals.
From the above, you can see that there are many ways to secure an investment in property in Thailand. Depending on the specific needs and circumstances of the individual buyer, one method or another may be the most suitable for any individual case.
To be sure, there are differences of opinion as to which methods may best serve a specific buyer, and it is in the best interest of every prospective purchaser of land or property in Thailand to receive, prior to their purchase, proper legal advice fully informing them of the advantages and disadvantages of each of the possible methods and vehicles of property ownership.
Factors to consider include whether the purchased property can be passed on through a last will, whether the property rights can be sold or transferred to third parties and under what circumstances may their property rights be renewed or extended.
The experience of the particular law office, lawyer or advisor selected by the buyer will play a crucial role in the quality of their advice. Always select attorneys who have experience defending contracts in courts of law and who are up to date with the ever-changing property laws and regulations of the land office.
Law offices/attorneys who are personally familiar with the land office and its policies and regulations should be consulted, as the interpretation of the laws and regulations by such a land official is valuable – any contracts for property purchase must be registered against a the land title which has to be accepted by the land officer in charge.
The Thaiger always recommends to do your homework before you sign anything, including speaking to a number of lawyers to assess their advice and costs.
The International Law Office Patong Beach wholeheartedly agrees with other advisors that proper legal advice should be sought before entering into any agreements, including reservation agreements, and before any monies are paid.
Further, while it is always important to discuss your individual situation and needs with a skilled and qualified lawyer/advisor, it is also desirable to get a second opinion as the advice you may initially receive may vary depending on the experience and knowledge of your advisor and the particular purchase structure you first chose.
A law office or advisor who can also offer tax advice on the tax liabilities of owning/renting out property or upon its later sale is an advantage to have. If your attorney is not a tax specialist, you may wish to seek additional and independent advice from a tax advisor for added protection.
This article is written by International Law Office Patong Beach Company. Since 1995, a Phuket based law firm.
EMAIL: [email protected]
PHONE: +66 76 222 1915. (Locally – 076 222 191 5)
Stunning new Lux Neo project at Chaweng, Koh Samui
Lux Neo is now available, combining stunning sea views and outstanding modern design. Lux Neo is the newest award winning project by the “Neo” team with critiqued unique villa design and award winning styling. Click HERE to read more about the Neo design team and some of their otters award-winning projects.
This magnificent site offers a unique combination for in Thailand – inspired design, value, astonishing views and quality. Designer two or three bedroom villas are now available with sea views to Chaweng Noi and just minutes to the main attractions, beaches, shops, airport and the main Chaweng shopping and beach areas.
The “Lux” location is 18 Rai of premium Chaweng Noi sea view land with “Neo” being a private 12 plot residential development featuring the uniquely inspired villa style. The highly desirable location of Chaweng Noi is just 1 kilometre away from some of Koh Samui’s best beaches and restaurants.
These luxuriously designed spaces include vaulted double height ceilings, mezzanine floors, large open airy spaces, modern terrazzo bathrooms and mezzanine bedrooms – all with breathtaking views of Koh Samui offering unparalleled design with nothing else like it in South East Asia.
Prices start from 8.8 million baht for the 2 bedroom villas ranging up to 12.5 million baht for the 3 bedroom villas.
Read more about the details of this stunning Samui development or make enquiries HERE. You will be able to find out a lot more information as well as compare the new Lux Neo to other projects in the area.
The rise of the mixed use retail development
As our lifeststyles continue to change and morph along with technological and social evolution, so too our living spaces and the locations we choose to live. Behavioural changes among urbanites have led to the rise of mixed-use projects in Southeast Asian countries, according to property experts.
Christian Olofsson, shopping centre & mixed-use director of IKEA/Southeast Asia, told The Nation that the competitive environment in the retail industry precipitated the new format of incorporating non-traditional elements into a retail complex. Development of mixed-use retail properties is growing with the inclusion of residential units, entertainment revenues and healthcare facilities in a single site.
Catering to the needs of today’s consumers and staying relevant is the goal of the re-think among major players, Olofsson said. The new strategy could bring higher return on investment if the developer optimises the opportunity and is able to better meet the needs of modern consumers than are single-use developers.
The concept is less risky as it comes with a greater variety of revenue sources. It can also help average out the land costs by integrating a mix of components with different types of incomes.
Given the positives, IKEA decided to develop a mixed-use project – Mega City – next to Mega Bangna, Olofsson said.
According to a report by the Council of Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat, 451 tall building are listed as under construction globally until 2025, of which a third are mixed-use projects combining hotels, residential units, offices, service apartments and retail outlets. In Southeast Asia, excluding Thailand, 16 mixed-use projects are currently under construction – eight in Malaysia, five locate in Indonesia, and one each in Singapore, Vietnam and the Philippines.
The Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat is the world’s leading institute on the inception, design, construction and operation of tall buildings and future cities around the globe. Founded in 1969 and headquartered at Chicago’s historic Monroe Building, the council is a non-profit organisation with its Asia headquarters at Tongji University in Shanghai, a research office at Iuav University in Venice and an academic office at the Illinois Institute of Technology in Chicago. It facilitates exchanges of the latest technologies for tall buildings through publications, research, events, working groups, web platforms, and an extensive network of international representatives.
James Pitchon, head of Research and Consulting at CBRE Thailand, said it is not possible to develop a single-use project on a large site, citing the likelihood of oversupply in the local market, be it an office or residential project. Developers of large sites need a range of diversified incomes, he added.
Consumers like the convenience of having a range of facilities in one place that are easily accessible in a climate control environment. Having easy-to-reach retail outlets and a hotel in the same complex appeal to office tenants, especially for the convenience of foreign clients and visitors.
Thais are also open to the idea of staying in a condo next to where they work and play, provided it comes with privacy and exclusivity along with the convenience, Pitchon said.
A JLL research said that the growth of mixed-use projects in ASEAN (the Association of Southeast Asian Nations) began to take off amid infrastructure development and changes to consumer behaviours in the region. The association marked its 50th anniversary last year and the region is gearing up for greater growth and investment.
Already powerhouses in the wider region, Southeast Asia’s economies are projected to grow at an annual average of 5 per cent until 2020. The real estate industry stands to benefit as demographics and market size draw further investments, given the manufacturing and logistics advantages. The upgrade in ASEAN infrastructure, especially the advancement of high-speed rail networks, will attract development of mixed-use projects connected to the train stations, as is the case in Japan and Hong Kong, the research said.
SOURCE: The Nation
