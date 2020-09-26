More than 1,000 pigs killed in effort to contain spread of virus in Lampang | The Thaiger

Northern Thailand
More than 1,000 pigs killed in effort to contain spread of virus in Lampang
The outbreak of ‘porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome’ caused the Department of Livestock Development to order the slaying of pigs in several subdistricts of Mae Tha district in the northern Lampang province. The head of the department says it has been able to prevent the outbreak from spreading out of the declared areas due to the elimination order, but the number of pigs being killed could be higher if officials deem it necessary.
Farmers are being told to inform officials immediately if they find that their pigs have died of an unknown illness so officials can gather blood samples. Most of the affected pigs so far come from smaller farms that have up to 60 pigs. However, the department has restricted the transportation of pigs within a 5 kilometre radius from the epicentre of the outbreak in an effort to contain the virus.
Inter-provincial transportation of pigs has also been stopped as well according to the department. Officials say owners of the pigs who are eliminated receive 75%t of the pig’s cost if they surrender the pigs to the department.
Air Pollution
PM to tackle Northern Thailand’s seasonal haze… again
The Thai prime minister says he’s working on a plan to tackle Northern Thailand’s seasonal haze problem by cutting back manmade bushfires known to largely contribute to the air pollution. The issue has been broadly covered in Thai and foreign media for years, and been followed up with ministerial visits, promises, and little else.
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha spoke with governors of 17 northern provinces affected by seasonal haze, saying that he plans to supply villagers and local organisations with equipment, but reports did not go into much detail about what tools locals would get. He says authorities and state agencies need to step in to help combat the haze problem, suggesting that provincial governors head the local fight against wildfires.
“It’s important to eradicate the root cause of wildfires that result from villagers’ way of life… Even more farming space should be provided to farmers who need it to protect natural resources from being destroyed.”
Prayut added that it’s important for state agencies to collaborate on the firefighting effort and said members of the public can help raise awareness about wildfires.
The annual haze/smoke/air pollution problem is not just a Thai issue with the neighbouring countries, particularly Myanmar, causing their fair share of the illegal plantation fires, as shown in sharp detail in the satellite images.
Read The Thaiger’s take on the annual ‘smoke’ problem HERE.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
Thailand
Thailand Post to upcycle parcel boxes into furniture for Border Patrol Police School
The Thailand Post is going to turn its parcel cardboard boxes and paper envelopes into tables and chairs for students at the Border Patrol Police School. The postal service says they’ve already received 10,000 kilograms of used boxes and envelopes for the upcycling project.
People can send used parcel boxes and envelopes back to Thailand Post to be collected for the furniture project. President of the postal service Korkij Danchaivichit says discounts and promotions are offered through the 9.9 online shopping campaign which promotes the reuse of the packages. He says some local online marketers have already hopped on board.
“It is a win-win situation for all… First of all, suppliers use compostable paper parcels that are eco-friendly; also 9.9 online shopping enhances the economy, and finally, we (Post Office) get to collect the reusable paper parcels and turn them into furniture to supply schools.”
The campaign ends on October 31. Korkij says he’d like to invite more people, online retailers and businesses to send back their used parcel boxes and envelopes.
SOURCES:Xinhua| Nation Thailand
Environment
Alcohol banned at national parks after complaints of trash and drunk tourists
Alcohol is now banned at national parks after tourists allegedly got drunk at a waterfall and others left a load of trash by their campsite. The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation has updated other park rules to make sure parks are kept clean and the wildlife isn’t disturbed.
Just last week, trash left at a campsite at Khao Yai National Park was boxed up in a parcel and sent back to the campers. Thailand’s Environment Minister Varawut Silpa-archa says he will blacklist certain tourists from national parks if they litter or cause damage to protected areas.
“We kindly ask every tourist to put garbage in the provided areas because the garbage that you left may kill wild animals that come down around the area looking for food. In this case, we purposefully collected all your rubbish in a box and sent them to your home as a souvenir as a lesson to not litter anywhere ever again.”
Other tourists were allegedly drunk and making a lot of noise at the Namtok Samlan National Park, Varawut says. He says both groups of tourists face charges for their actions.
Here are some of the revised rules…
- Alcohol is banned at national parks for the time being
- Loud noise is not allowed after 9pm and noise must be stopped at 10pm
- When renting a tent, tourists must provide identification, address and phone number
“Those who break the rules will be asked to leave and may face legal actions as well as being banned from other national parks. Camping equipment can also be confiscated.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
นับจากนี้ ใครท่องเที่ยวอุทยานแห่งชาติอย่างไร้ความรับผิดชอบ #ทิ้งขยะไว้ในพื้นที่ #ดื่มเครื่องดื่มมึนเมา #ส่งเสียงรบกวน…
Posted by TOP Varawut – ท็อป วราวุธ ศิลปอาชา on Friday, September 18, 2020
