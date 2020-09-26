Pattaya
Elderly Dutch man’s body found floating near Pattaya Beach
An elderly Dutch man’s body has been found floating near a Pattaya beach in South Pattaya after telling his wife he was going to go swimming. The 74 year old man’s wife Ms. Sukjai Bungutum, a 41 year old Thai woman, was found by rescue workers crying near his body.
“My husband told me he was going to go swimming. He had not returned after many hours. I was worried as he had personal health issues after a recent accident. I called Pattaya police for help until I was informed that his body was found.”
Rescue workers say they found the man’s body yesterday evening at 7pm. They say his body was face down in the water and there appeared to be no signs of a struggle or of being in distress, but was wearing only underwear.
The Dutch man’s name is being withheld, according to The Pattaya News, pending the notification of his embassy. Police say an autopsy will be conducted to determine the man’s exact cause of death.
Thailand
Thai Chamber of Commerce urges visa amnesty to be extended after today’s deadline
The Thai Chamber of Commerce is urging the government to extend the visa amnesty for the country’s 400,000 tourists after today’s deadline but has so far been turned down. The move comes as such provinces like Chiang Mai’s immigration office sends messages giving tourists until Monday to sort out their visas (which is under the law as Saturday, the final day of the visa amnesty, is usually closed).
“For the foreigners that visas will expire on September 26, 2020, if come to continue the visa on Monday, September 28, 2020, no need to pay for overstay. If you haven’t been able to sort through the queues and online bookings for an appointment, you also have Monday (at any immigration office) to get things sorted. Many of the country’s immigration offices are open today. Good luck.”
“We were told that this agenda was in the process, but there’s been no progress so far.”
Kalin says the deadline will bring even more chaos to those who await flights out of the country as they are not yet fully allowed. Furthermore, such provinces as Chiang Mai attribute stranded tourists as helping generate revenue at a time when the country desperately needs it. As these tourists need long-term accomodations, they undoubtedly bring revenue to the domestic tourism sector at a time when hotels and other types of accommodations are struggling.
“Instead of blacklisting those foreigners, the government should accommodate them with a more flexible period, particularly when the country cannot reopen for inbound tourists. The uncompromising stance towards visa extension scares tourists away despite the fact that they help drive the local economy in these tough times.”
This week has been the busiest on record for stressed out Immigration officials who have been trying to cope with the last minute influx of tourists and expats whose visas had expired and were trying to extend, or apply for, visas to stay in the country.
Anantorn Hochindarat, president of the Tourism Association of Chiang Mai, says some businesses have received recurring revenue from international tourists which can help a lot when facing difficult times.
Although the profits from such tourists are much lower now, Anantorn says it can help businesses stay afloat. Despite such calls for an extension of visa amnesty, the Immigration Bureau has yet to announce any leeway to be given after today’s deadline.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Thailand
Some immigration offices set to open on Saturday, September 26, as visa amnesty looms
With September 26 just a day away, Thailand’s Immigration offices have never been busier. Many expats and visitors, who have been either stranded in Thailand, or decided to wait out Thailand’s outbreak of Covid-19, need to get their visas sorted out, officially, by September 26. Whilst many foreigners have left things to the last minute, here’s the latest in the situation.
Many Immigration offices will be open on Saturday as well, due to the enormous demand, mostly people wanting to get a 30 day extension to their visa. Some offices say they will open until 3pm, others 10pm… it is not a uniform time for the additional opening hours on Saturday. So check you local immigration. The Thai immigration office in Samut Prachan, for example, says they will open on Saturday between 9am – 3pm.
Many of the immigration offices stayed open late every day this week to work through the appointments that had been made. We should at least applaud the work ethic of the officials as they are doing their best to apply the Government’s immigration rules and are open extra hours to help foreigners. Be assured the officials are probably as stressed as you. Smile and say ‘thanks’ when you get you stamp!
Also, because the amnesty finishes on a Saturday, you will legally be able to go in on Monday as well to sort out your lapsed visa, or roll over onto a 30 day extension, if you are eligible.
In most cases, it needs to be stressed, you will need to make an appointment before going to immigration. Don’t just arrive there with a handful of documents and your passport and hope for the best. The link to the Thai Immigration website is HERE. It is not particularly easy to navigate so be patient.
If you don’t have a visa extension or a new visa by the end of Monday, or a visa pending, by the close of business on September 28, you will living in Thailand illegally and will face hefty fines, arrest and possible deportation.
The social media on the matter has been just as busy, with people sharing their views on the amnesty and the Thai government’s reluctance to further assist the foreigners that have remained in the country since the borders were closed in April. Different Immigration offices, different stories. (We’ve fixed up some of the grammar and spelling)
“This is absurd and insulting. People that are here, healthy and contributing to the economy, and they have no easy way to remain. All the while the government is trying to attract people to come here. Let those who are here stay and continue spending money.”
“Thai immigration did not create this problem. It was created by everyone who waited till the last week. Self fulfilling karma.”
“In Bangkok it takes the travellers who are stuck here about 2 hours to get there and people who do get there without appointment send home to make one and there are no new appointment up to the 26 any more so no choice for people to be illegal soon.”
“Not to state the obvious, but anything can change last minute here in Thailand. You never know…”
“Here in Chonburi immigration they only allocating 100 que numbers per day. About 500 waiting with no que number. Official look to close off processing before lunch time leaving the office closed for business. Amazing Thailand indeed.”
“It really doesn’t help that UK (embassy) in Thailand decided, with total disregard for the Thai immigration system and the British citizens it serves, to wait until the very last minute of the amnesty to grant TV extension letters. Flooding the system at a time when it is already significantly overstretched.”
“Many here in Phuket went before and were told to come back this week!”
“Not necessarily waiting till the last minute, but I think many have been trying to make arrangements via any number of visa schemes while at the same time, even before Covid, the various offices would need months to process. It could be muddled further when they announced the new tourist visa (STV) which many thought the logical move would be to allow the rollover to happen, and still could.”
What are your thoughts and experiences with the amnesty and your extension, or failure to secure an extension? Respond in the COMMENTS section below.
Thailand
Thai cabinet adds 2 more 4-day long weekends
A holiday-led economic recovery. That appears to be a part of the government’s agenda following yesterday’s meeting of the Thai cabinet. 2 new holiday weekends have been created, one in November, one in December, in efforts to further stimulate the economy. In both cases the extended weekends will be 4 days each, adding the Thursdays and Fridays before the weekend.
Tip: Book any flights early to get the best discount on tickets if you intend to fly anywhere for the newly scheduled long weekends.
Given the exodus of foreigner this week, there will be fewer of the ‘stranded’ expats and foreign visitors to add to the economic tally of the additional holidays.
The 2 long weekends have now been approved and Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha specifically noted that they were intended to stimulate local tourism. A similar 4-day long weekend at the start of this month was a relative success encouraging Thais to go on short breaks, but it did little for the the mostly deserted tourist streets of Phuket, Pattaya and Koh Samui.
The 2 new long weekends were proposed by the Ministry of Tourism and Sports.
In November there will be an extended 4 day weekend which will run from November 19-22 with the Thursday and Friday declared special holiday. The break will fall in the middle of the scheduled school term break between November 13 and December 1. The term break was pushed forward due to the late start of the school term because of the Covid-19 situation in Thailand the late return to class by students.
The school break was pushed back from next month to November due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which forced the current school term to start late.
The second new holiday, in December, will be Thursday, December 10 – Sunday, December 13. Constitution Day falls on December 10 and the annual Father’s Day holiday on December 5 has now been pushed back to the following Friday, to create the extended weekend.
So, put it in your diaries…
• November 19-22
