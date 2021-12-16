Man arrested for allegedly stealing 50,000 baht in railway property

A 51 year old man in northern Thailand’s Phrae province was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly stealing rail track screws and plates valued at around 50,000 baht. The man was detained by the Railway Police Division in Den Chai district and was charged with theft of official property.

Railway authorities had been curious if someone was constantly stealing the screws and plates, and they were obliged to repair them on a regular basis, worrying that a train might derail. Police started investigating the suspect and received a report at 5:30pm on Tuesday. He was found with stolen materials when the police swooped in, according to the Railway Police chief, Pol Maj-General Amnat Traipoj.

SOURCE: The Nation Thailand