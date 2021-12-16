Connect with us
“The Game Changer” (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Thailand-1) “The Game Changer” (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Thailand-1)

Politics

Political activist and hunger striker Chalard Worachat dies of heart attack

Maya Taylor

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Flickr/Sorawut Wongsaranon

The prominent political activist Chalard Worachat has died of a heart attack at his home in Bangkok, according to a Thai PBS World report. The 78 year old rose to prominence as a serial hunger striker, frequently forgoing food to protest political developments.

Once the Democrat MP for Trat province in 1979, and then for Bangkok in 1986, he left the party to become deputy leader of the Mass Party. He later resigned from that position to pursue extra-parliamentary political action, with frequent hunger strikes becoming his modus operandi. Chalard resorted to hunger strikes on multiple occasions, to get his point across and draw attention to the cause.

In the lead up to the 1992 events known as Black May, in which activists rallied in Bangkok to protest against the government of Suchinda Kraprayoon, Chalard went on hunger strike and vowed to fast until he died. However, his threat was ignored.

In 2006, he again went on hunger strike in protest against the September 19 coup that ousted then PM Thaksin Shinawatra and his government. He repeated his hunger strike action in 2014, when a May 22 coup ousted Thaksin’s daughter Yingluck, who had been PM at the time. Chalard went on hunger strike for 45 days, during which he only consumed honey and water. He was eventually forced to abandon the hunger strike when he fell ill.

According to the Thai PBS World report, Chalard’s family members say his body will be moved from Bangkok to Nonthaburi province, where his funeral will be held.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Stonker
2021-12-16 11:20
RIP, but 'frequent' and 'multiple' hunger strikes ... ?
image
Fluke
2021-12-16 11:26
A rather misleading title . The title makes it sound like he died whilst on hunger strike
Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand6 mins ago

Thailand and Cambodia to discuss reopening borders along Sa Kaeo
Thailand28 mins ago

Thailand’s nora folk dance recognised by UNESCO as “Intangible Cultural Heritage”
Bangkok50 mins ago

CentralWorld in Bangkok to host a five day New Year’s countdown party
Sponsored1 day ago

Family fun Christmas festive at Angsana Laguna Phuket
advertiseadvertise
Thailand56 mins ago

Pattaya bar meeting & Omicron in SE Asia | Thailand Top Stories
Thailand1 hour ago

US Secretary of State Blinken cancels Thai visit, meeting with PM due to Covid concerns
Politics1 hour ago

Political activist and hunger striker Chalard Worachat dies of heart attack
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Northern Thailand1 hour ago

Man arrested for allegedly stealing 50,000 baht in railway property
Southeast Asia2 hours ago

11 dead, 25 still missing after boat capsized off Malaysian coast
Coronavirus World2 hours ago

German authorities uncover plot by “anti-vaxxers” to murder state politician
Southeast Asia2 hours ago

Cambodia to appoint foreign minister as next ASEAN’s special envoy to Myanmar
Vietnam2 hours ago

Activists in Vietnam land dispute jailed for criticising government on social media
Video3 hours ago

Pattaya pushes for NY bar opening & Cleaning up the can | GMT
Tourism3 hours ago

Tourism cities welcome easing of Covid measures ahead of New Year celebrations
Tourism3 hours ago

Thailand launches new tourism portal to make visiting the Land of Smiles easier
Tourism11 hours ago

New rules for scuba diving boats in Thailand to increase safety
Thailand3 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism10 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism10 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism10 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending