Northern Thailand
Former police inspector in North Thailand scammed, loses retirement funds
A scam gang, pretending to be police, have tricked a former police inspector in North Thailand into handing over all of his retirement money, totalling 1.8 million baht. The former inspector, who lives in Lampang province, said the scammers called him on June 1, claiming to be from the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission.
The scammers told the former inspector that his phone number had been used in an online crime, and that he needed to file a police complaint so he wouldn’t be prosecuted. They then told him to follow instructions on the app Teamviewer, which gives people remote access to computers and phones. The scammers directed him to add a LINE group that he thought was for Chiang Rai city police.
The scammers then tricked the the former inspector into downloading several apps, and, without him knowing, emptied his 1.8 million baht of retirement funds out of several accounts. When the former inspector started to feel something was fishy, he checked his bank accounts and realised he had been duped. The money was transferred to someone under the name “Mr. Phachorn” with a Kiatnakin bank account, and a “Mr. Rattanaphon” with a Bangkok Bank account.
The former inspector admitted that “online stuff was not his strong point”, according to Thai media outlet Thai Rath. He said he didn’t use banking apps before, and was not tech savvy.
Police are now investigating, and preparing summons for other potential victims of the scammers.
SOURCE: Thai Rath
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thailand News Today | No More Traffic Jams in Bangkok by 2023?
Thai and Laotian officials discuss border trafficking
China-Laos-Thailand railway already ‘exceeded expectations’
The best sea-view villas in Phuket
Phuket officials hold job fair, wanting to solve unemployment problems
Pink pineapple is illegal in Thailand, smugglers face jail time
Northeast Thai man shoots and kills ex-wife, and himself, after she refuses to re-unite
Landmark Thai booze bill passes 1st reading
Gorgeous pool villas you get in Koh Samui for $300,000 and less
Thailand’s Cabinet votes in favour of revolutionary alcohol brewing act
Former police inspector in North Thailand scammed, loses retirement funds
Thailand’s tourist entry charge delayed until Q4
Thailand Pass could be dropped on July 1
Officials raise awareness on World Oceans Day in Patong
3 tourists face 10 years in prison after Russian model’s death
More than 100,000 people register to grow cannabis at home in Thailand
Pattaya woman allegedly runs off with boyfriend’s belongings
Check-in mayhem for Thai Airways flights last Friday
Bangkok taxi driver caught on video beating Chinese passenger with an iron bar
French Thai kickboxer makes a dick of himself
Indonesia jumps ahead of Thailand with new 5 year digital nomad visa
Child rapist/murderer ‘nearly lynched’ in central Thailand
Indonesia opens office doors to remote workers with 5 year visa offer
Phuket governor reverses decision easing mask-wearing
Best hotels in Pattaya for an amazing holiday
Tourism minister calls for an end to the Thailand Pass scheme
Policeman attacked as former Sgt major causes mayhem at a Pattaya housing project
3 tourists face 10 years in prison after Russian model’s death
Englishman arrested in Pattaya on child pornography charges
“Cases could reach 10,000 a day again”. Thai Public Health Minister.
Outdoor mask rules eased in Phuket, new Bangkok governor says capital may follow
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok taxi driver caught on video beating Chinese passenger with an iron bar
- Bangkok2 days ago
French Thai kickboxer makes a dick of himself
- Indonesia2 days ago
Indonesia jumps ahead of Thailand with new 5 year digital nomad visa
- Crime1 day ago
Child rapist/murderer ‘nearly lynched’ in central Thailand
- Indonesia3 days ago
Indonesia opens office doors to remote workers with 5 year visa offer
- Lifestyle2 days ago
Get your own car without buying or leasing with Carzuno
- 360 Reviews3 days ago
Best hotels in Pattaya for an amazing holiday
- Tourism3 days ago
Tourism minister calls for an end to the Thailand Pass scheme
Recent comments: