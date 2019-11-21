500 year old temple shaken in Nan earthquake this morning | The Thaiger

Northern Thailand
500 year old temple shaken in Nan earthquake this morning
The Nan province, in far north Thailand, on the Laos border, was the epicentre for an earthquake measuring 6.1 magnitude on the Richter scale. The tremor shook the province, and other parts of Thailand, at 6.50am, local time today.
The US Geological Survey report that the quake struck 10 kilometres below the surface about 92 kilometres northeast of the main Nan city area.
Several buildings in Nan, including a 500 year old ordination hall in a Wat (temple), were damaged by the quake. Laos residents near the border also reported the quake although reports of damage have been limited at this stage.
Cracks appeared on a border patrol police school and teacher lodgings in Chalerm Phrakiat district, the Government Savings Bank office in Tha Wang Pa district and the ubosot of Wat Phra That Khao Noi, which is located on a hilltop in Tambon Chaisathan of Muang district, according to reports on Thai PBS World.
Local officials said that cracks appeared in the foundations of the ubosot and the temple is waiting for fine arts officials to arrive to assess the damage, adding that the temple suffered serious damage in a quake 57 years ago. The temple’s abbot, Phra Maha Charun Sirithammo, said the tremors were so strong that he and the other monks had to run out of the buildings in fear they would collapse.
Kathayuth Chupoon, the managing director of Hong Sa power plant in Laos, reported that several buildings in the plant’s compound were damaged, but officials could not yet gain access to assess the damage due to safety concerns.
In Thailand’s north-eastern province of Khon Kaen, medical personnel and patients were rapidly evacuated from Ratchapruek Hospital this morning, after strong vibrations were felt.
Shakes were felt as far south as the capital this morning with many people contacting The Thaiger alerting us to the tremors.
Cambodia
Mekong nations face severe water shortages
Thailand, Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam should expect severe to extreme drought until at least January 2020, threatening agricultural production, experts warn. Their main water source, the Mekong River, is at its lowest level in over half a century.
Drought has already caused the Mekong to drop to its lowest level in at least 60 years, with exceptionally low flow in the lower Mekong basin since June, according to the Mekong River Commission.
The commission, established 24 years ago, works directly with the governments of the four countries to jointly manage shared water resources and sustainable development of the Mekong River. The commission says that of the four, Thailand (northern) and Cambodia will be the hardest hit, compared to Laos and Vietnam.
“The drought is being caused by inadequate rainfall during this year’s wet season and late arrival and early departure of the monsoon rains.”
“An El Niño event has created abnormally high temperatures and high evaporation.”
The Commission noted that during the third and fourth weeks of November, the vast majority of the lower Mekong basin is expected to be impacted and the drought condition is forecast to worsen through December and early January, with most parts of the basin having little to no rain.
During a normal year, monsoon rains start in late May and ends in October, but this year they began almost two weeks late and stopped about three weeks earlier than usual.
“This year’s prolonged dry weather could affect crop production. Shortage of drinking water could also become an issue if the drought persists.”
Drought is expected to worsen from December to early January, with most parts of the basin having little to no rain. Many parts of Thailand are also preparing for water shortages, including the southern holiday island of Phuket, where the catchments have received much lower than usual rainfall over the wet season.
Chiang Rai
Driver of gas tanker falls asleep, ploughs into building in Chiang Rai
A driver of a gas tanker carrying nearly 50,000 litres of fuel had a lucky escape after he managed to plough the vehicle into a three-storey building in Chiang Rai province.
The story, reported by Thai news outlet 77kaoded and shared by ThaiVisa, says the man fell asleep at the wheel of the tanker before crashing into Mekong View Plaza, a commercial building in the Wiang sub-district of Chiang Saen.
77kaoded reports that the accident occurred on Sunday afternoon and the driver is suspected of falling asleep while under the influence of drugs. He escaped with minor injuries and no fuel was spilled in the incident, although the building sustained severe damage.
The report does not confirm whether or not the driver was arrested.
