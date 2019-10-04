Connect with us

Thai couple divorce after 8 months because he’s not really a millionaire

May Taylor

Published

2 hours ago 

on

Thai couple divorce after 8 months because he’s not really a millionaire | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Kapook

A woman has divorced her husband after 8 months of marriage after she discovered he’d lied about being a multi-millionaire. Incredibly, this was the only reason she’d married him in the first place.

She has now ended up 5.7 million baht in debt, having had to pay for the lavish wedding herself.

Thai Residents reports that the groom claimed to have over 20,000 million baht in the bank, as well as being a business consultant with his own private jet company. It’s understood he has also claimed in the past to have worked as right-hand man to Thaksin Shinawatra.

Turns out he’s a mushroom seller from Pathumthani province, central Thailand.

The extravagant wedding ceremony took place at a fancy Buriram hotel and cost over 3 million baht, on top of a dowry payment of 1.6 million baht.

Shockingly, the husband disappeared right after the wedding, leaving the bride to pick up the pieces and pay one very expensive tab.

SOURCE: Thai Residents

North East

King cobra pops up at Korat night market

May Taylor

Published

3 days ago

on

October 1, 2019

By

King cobra pops up at Korat night market | The Thaiger

PHOTO: www.herpingthailand.com

Villagers in Isaan, north-east Thailand, got a bit of a surprise when a king cobra, measuring 4½ metres in length and weighing 6 kilos, turned up at a market in Korat.

Seeing the snake glide into the market area, residents contacted the local rescue team, who managed to successfully catch the intruder, who was curled up under one of the market stalls.

King cobra pops up at Korat night market | News by The Thaiger

Thai Residents reports that this particular market is only held in that area once a year, so the snake may not have expected the amount of noise, people and bright lights that greeted its arrival.

It took rescuers over 20 minutes to catch the snake, who was fearful and trying to defend itself and escape. It is now being cared for at a research station before being released.

Experts says it’s important the snake is released in the right location to ensure its survival. A king cobra will normally have a hunting radius of no more than 4 kilometres, and if released too far from its familiar environment, the snake would most likely die.

SOURCE: Thai Residents

North East

“Richest man in Khon Kaen” in stand-off with police

The Thaiger

Published

4 days ago

on

September 30, 2019

By

“Richest man in Khon Kaen” in stand-off with police | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Sanook

A foreigner, previously covered in the media last week after driving his Ferrari into the rear of a female’s car, and then attacking her, is back in the headlines with another case, again in Khon Kaen, north-east Thailand.

According to Sanook, ‘Wesly’ held a knife to his own throat for over 7 hours, but police officers finally persuaded him to put down the knife after he became tired.

Previously, on September 23, the foreigner drove into the back of a car in Khon Kaen. Police reported that he “seemed drunk or under the influence of something” when he got out of the car. He started beating the woman driver while telling her that he is the richest person in Khon Kaen.

The woman got out of the car out and posted on her personal Facebook page…

“This is to warn others of the dangerous man named Wesly. I parked my car and was chatting to my friend about some problems. This man parked behind my car, at first I didn’t think anything of it as he was playing loud music.”

“Then when I was about to leave he drove straight into my car from behind. He got out of his car and started yelling at us, then he started attacking us. Thankfully employees of a restaurant nearby came running to help us.”

“While waiting almost an hour for the police the man kept on yelling and trying to beat us again. I tried to take a long video, but he threw my phone on the ground. He drives an orange Ferrari registered in Khon Kaen.”

After police intervened, the man’s family ended up paying 18,000 baht to the woman.

In the latest case the Ban Ped Police were notified of a foreign man holding a knife to his own throat in front of Kum Hai Church of Christ in Ban Ped Sub-district, Muang Khon Kaen. When police arrived, the people in the area reported that he had been holding the knife for at least 3 hours.

The police and a local rescue team were on site patiently trying to calm him down. Finally, four hours later, the man started to feel tired. Officers took the opportunity to run in and take the knife away from him. The rescue team escorted him to Sikarin Hospital for further medical care and assessment.

SOURCE: Thai Residents

PHOTO MONTAGE: sanook.com

North East

Many parts of Ubon Ratchathani remain under water

May Taylor

Published

6 days ago

on

September 28, 2019

By

Many parts of Ubon Ratchathani remain under water | The Thaiger

PHOTO: AFP

Local officials say seven districts in Ubon Ratchathani, north-east Thailand, are still flooded, including the districts of Muang, Warin Chamrap and Sawang Weerawong, where the situation is described as serious.

Satellite images show that around 140,000 rai of land along the Moon and Chi rivers is still flooded.

The flooding, a culmination of storm Podul and tropical depression Kajiki, has so far devastated over 40,000 households in 25 districts, destroying more than 400 homes and causing serious damage to another 5,500.

It’s estimated that more than 600,000 rai of farmland, which includes over 500,000 rai of rice farms in 23 districts, has been damaged. Three people have been killed.

The road by the Moon river in Muang district is now accessible to cars once more, as a result of the water level finally dropping below the riverbank. The drainage of water from the river into the Mekong continues.

Several low-lying areas in the district were below two metres of water at the height of the disaster. The clean-up in the area is ongoing, with homes filled with sediment from the floodwaters.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

