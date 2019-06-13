Seven injured after bus rolls over in Sisaket bus incident | The Thaiger

North East
Seven injured after bus rolls over in Sisaket bus incident
PHOTOS: หมวดทางหลวงภูสิงห์
Seven passengers have sustained injuries in a bus accident in Sisaket, far-east Thailand.
Emergency responders were notified of the accident on No 24 Road in Sisaket yesterday.
They arrived at the scene to find the bus rolled over in the centre-road ditch. The bus was heading from Bangkok to Ubon Ratcha Thani and carrying 15 passengers. Seven passengers sustained injuries and were taken to the Kukan Hospital.
Police are continuing their investigation to find the cause of incident. The road conditions were reported to be fine and the straight stretch of road was well-lit and clear at the time.
Roi Et tractor driver injured after sedan embeds itself in the driver’s cabin
PHOTOS: Asok Jaturapak Piman Rescue Foundation
A tractor driver has sustained injuries after colliding with a sedan in Roi Et in north-eastern Thailand.
Rescue workers headed to the accident scene on Jatura – Patumrat Road in Jatura, Roi Et yesterday.
Rescue workers arrived to find a sedan embedded in a tractor off the main road. The tractor driver, 45 year old Poonsin Suebsri, sustained injuries in the incident. He was rushed to hospital.
Witnesses says the sedan lost control and collided with the tractor, riding up over the front-left-side tyre and into the cabin. The sedan driver was not injured and has been assisting police with their enquiries.
Police are continuing their investigation as to how or why the sedan driver lost control.
Sixteen AK-47 rifles found in north-east Thailand water well
by Wijit Choonhakitkajorn – The Nation
Sixteen AK-47 rifles in four fertiliser sacks were found behind a palm plantation in a well in Surin’s Buachet district, in Thailand’s north-east, right on the Cambodian border.
Police in Cha-ngok village in Tambon Sadao were alerted by the village headman who says that one of his villagers had found the arms cache in the well. A team from the anti-bomb division, border patrol police, forensic officials and the provincial administration rushed to the scene.
In a bid to find those responsible for dumping the assault rifles, forensic officials brushed the weapons for fingerprints, while officials pumped water out from the well to look for any other evidence that the culprits may have left behind.
Police believe that those who abandoned the weapons were the same group of people who had dumped a cache of firearms in a canal in Si Sa Ket’s Khukhan district last week.
SOURCE: The Nation
Thailand’s Phu Kradueng National Park to close until September 30
Chief of Phu Kradueng National Park, Sombat Phimprasit says that the park will be closed from now until September 30. The park is in north-east Thailand, near Loei and just south of the Laos border.
The park chief says the annual closure, during Thailand’s rainy season, is because trekking and trailing will be too tough and risky due to the difficult terrain. He said the break also allows nature to regenerate the flora and fauna.
The park will also take the opportunity to fix all the facilities in the camping ground and its accommodation in readiness for the next tourist season. Tourists won’t be admitted into the park or allowed to stay overnight.
But tourists and visitors will still be allowed to visit Sri Than Centre and Tad Hong Waterfall at the 123 Wildlife Conservation Centre in Nanoi at the foot of Phu Kradeung.
For those who wish to trek and trail on the top of Phu Kradueng between October 1, 2019 and May 31, 2020 can reserve their camping quota and park accommodation in advance via the park’s website at nps.dnp.co.th.
Enquiries can also be made directly to Phu Kradueng National Park, telephone number 042 810 833 and 042 810 834.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Health warning: Chikungunya cases up in Thailand’s southern province
Thailand’s prostitution laws out of step with reality
