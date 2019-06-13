Seven injured after bus rolls over in Sisaket bus incident | The Thaiger

PHOTOS: หมวดทางหลวงภูสิงห์

Seven passengers have sustained injuries in a bus accident in Sisaket, far-east Thailand.

Emergency responders were notified of the accident on No 24 Road in Sisaket yesterday.

They arrived at the scene to find the bus rolled over in the centre-road ditch. The bus was heading from Bangkok to Ubon Ratcha Thani and carrying 15 passengers. Seven passengers sustained injuries and were taken to the Kukan Hospital.

Police are continuing their investigation to find the cause of incident. The road conditions were reported to be fine and the straight stretch of road was well-lit and clear at the time.





