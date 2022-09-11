Connect with us

North East

NE Thai man kills fiancé & himself after discussing engagement ceremony

Photo by Matichon.

A man in northeast Thailand yesterday shot and killed his fiance and himself after the couple had reportedly met to talk about their engagement ceremony. The bodies of the man, 62 year old Thongsai, and his girlfriend, 39 year old Kritsana, were found on a cassava plantation.

Kritsana’s sister told police that Kritsana had gotten home from work when Thongsai came and said he would bring money that evening for their engagement ceremony. The sister said Thongsai then took Kritsana to his plantation to discuss something.

But when the couple didn’t return after an hour, Kritsana went to the plantation to check on them. That’s when she found both Kritsana and Thongsai shot dead in the middle of the field.

The sister said that Kritsana and Thongsai had been together for a year, but she had never seen them fight. But police said that their investigation revealed that the couple had had unresolved issues over their wedding. Police Lieutenant Colonel Pongphan Khiaosai said it was clear that Thongsai had planned to kill Kritsana and then himself because each of their bullet wounds were in the same places.

Officials are continuing to investigate.

SOURCE: Matichon

 

DoUKnowWhoIAm
2022-09-11 12:04
54 minutes ago, Thaiger said: money Always the issue.
Boddown
2022-09-11 13:39
How does the bullet holes in the same place prove he did it?
Graham
2022-09-11 14:54
1 hour ago, Boddown said: How does the bullet holes in the same place prove he did it? You've got me there, I was thinking the same thing.

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

Trending