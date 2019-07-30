Four teenagers arrested for attacking police | The Thaiger

Connect with us

4 teenagers were arrested and charged on Sunday with attacking 2 policemen in front of a nightclub in the north-east province of Nakhon Phanom, near the banks of the Mekong River.

Sanook reports that the incident occurred happened around midnight on July 28 after an argument broke out between the teenagers and police. After the argument started to get physical, one of the teenagers snatched a gold necklace from the neck of one of the police and the group fled on motorcycle.

Police chased them down and detained all four teenagers. They were charged with stealing a valuable item and causing disturbance in public. They had to front up yesterday to perform a re-enactment of their tussles with the local police and stealing the necklace.

SOURCE: sanook.com

Khon Kaen provincial police headed over the Laotian border to the Laos capital Vientiane after learning that a pair of Thai gold shop robbers had fled over the border, according to sanook.com.

The robbers fled to Vientiane with gold ornaments and jewellery valued around 10 million baht they stole from the Khon Kaen gold shop on July 27. Police say that one of the robbers is married to a Laotian woman living in Vientiane.

Thai police in the Laos capital searching for gold thieves | News by The Thaiger

A Cambodian working at a Thai petrol station has been shot in Nakhon Ratchasima. He was resting, sitting at a table at the time of the incident.

The shooting took place on July 27 around midnight in the Pak Thong Chai district.

The 30 year old Cambodian worker was shot in the head from behind by a young Thai man, who then stole money from the dead victim. The incident was captured on CCTV (which we’ve chosen not to share).

On Sunday Thai police arrested a 23 year old suspect, the son of a Thai policeman. The killer was reported to be a gambling addict by Thai media. Following initial investigations, police say the suspect lost 4,000 baht at an illegal casino, stole his father’s pistol and went out on his motorbike at midnight to find an easy target to rob.

When he arrived at the petrol station, he saw the worker was asleep, shot him in the back of the head and escaped with a bag containing around 3,000 baht.

Police say the alleged murderer’s father will also have to appear in court as it was his gun used in the incident..

The Cambodian’s family are being sought to claim the body.

SOURCE: siemreapdailynews.com

The Cambodian's family are being sought to claim the body.

SOURCE: siemreapdailynews.com

PHOTO: Bhumibol Dam in Tak when full, now holding only 4% of capacity

The Royal Irrigation Department is assuring farmers and residents in the central and north-east that there is no risk of Thailand of severe water shortages. This is despite little rain in some areas during the annual wet season and the low levels of the Chao Phraya River basin’s four major dams.

The Department reports that…

• Bhumibol Dam in Tak province had 682 million cubic metres, a mere 4% of capacity

• Sirikit Dam in Uttaradit province contained 391 million cubic metres, again only 4% capacity

• Kwae Noi Dam in Phitsanulok province had 80 million cubic metres or 8%

• Pa Sak Jolasid Dam in Lop Buri province had 35 million cubic metres or 4%

This meant a combined 1.18 billion cubic metres of water was available for use from the four dams.

Despite the alarming figures, an Irrigation Department spokesperson told the public not to panic and assured the country would not suffer a critical water shortage in 40 days as had been rumoured and reported.

“There is still some rainfall and water pouring into the dams on a daily basis. Compared to the situation in 2015 when dams could release only 18 million cubic metres of water a day for consumption, this year’s situation is still better.”

He urged people to save water as a precaution against a crisis that could rise as weather was unpredictable.

Farmers on the Chao Phraya River basin’s upland have been asked to postpone their rice planting until the rainfall becomes steady to prevent damage to crops.

SOURCE: The Nation

