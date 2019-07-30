Four teenagers arrested for attacking police | The Thaiger

North East
Four teenagers arrested for attacking police
4 teenagers were arrested and charged on Sunday with attacking 2 policemen in front of a nightclub in the north-east province of Nakhon Phanom, near the banks of the Mekong River.
Sanook reports that the incident occurred happened around midnight on July 28 after an argument broke out between the teenagers and police. After the argument started to get physical, one of the teenagers snatched a gold necklace from the neck of one of the police and the group fled on motorcycle.
Police chased them down and detained all four teenagers. They were charged with stealing a valuable item and causing disturbance in public. They had to front up yesterday to perform a re-enactment of their tussles with the local police and stealing the necklace.
SOURCE: sanook.com
Crime
Thai police in the Laos capital searching for gold thieves
Khon Kaen provincial police headed over the Laotian border to the Laos capital Vientiane after learning that a pair of Thai gold shop robbers had fled over the border, according to sanook.com.
The robbers fled to Vientiane with gold ornaments and jewellery valued around 10 million baht they stole from the Khon Kaen gold shop on July 27. Police say that one of the robbers is married to a Laotian woman living in Vientiane.
Cambodia
Cambodian petrol station attendant shot in Nakhon Ratchasima
A Cambodian working at a Thai petrol station has been shot in Nakhon Ratchasima. He was resting, sitting at a table at the time of the incident.
The shooting took place on July 27 around midnight in the Pak Thong Chai district.
The 30 year old Cambodian worker was shot in the head from behind by a young Thai man, who then stole money from the dead victim. The incident was captured on CCTV (which we’ve chosen not to share).
On Sunday Thai police arrested a 23 year old suspect, the son of a Thai policeman. The killer was reported to be a gambling addict by Thai media. Following initial investigations, police say the suspect lost 4,000 baht at an illegal casino, stole his father’s pistol and went out on his motorbike at midnight to find an easy target to rob.
When he arrived at the petrol station, he saw the worker was asleep, shot him in the back of the head and escaped with a bag containing around 3,000 baht.
Police say the alleged murderer’s father will also have to appear in court as it was his gun used in the incident..
The Cambodian’s family are being sought to claim the body.
SOURCE: siemreapdailynews.com
North East
“No water crisis in the Chao Phraya basin” – Irrigation Department
PHOTO: Bhumibol Dam in Tak when full, now holding only 4% of capacity
The Royal Irrigation Department is assuring farmers and residents in the central and north-east that there is no risk of Thailand of severe water shortages. This is despite little rain in some areas during the annual wet season and the low levels of the Chao Phraya River basin’s four major dams.
The Department reports that…
• Bhumibol Dam in Tak province had 682 million cubic metres, a mere 4% of capacity
• Sirikit Dam in Uttaradit province contained 391 million cubic metres, again only 4% capacity
• Kwae Noi Dam in Phitsanulok province had 80 million cubic metres or 8%
• Pa Sak Jolasid Dam in Lop Buri province had 35 million cubic metres or 4%
This meant a combined 1.18 billion cubic metres of water was available for use from the four dams.
Despite the alarming figures, an Irrigation Department spokesperson told the public not to panic and assured the country would not suffer a critical water shortage in 40 days as had been rumoured and reported.
“There is still some rainfall and water pouring into the dams on a daily basis. Compared to the situation in 2015 when dams could release only 18 million cubic metres of water a day for consumption, this year’s situation is still better.”
He urged people to save water as a precaution against a crisis that could rise as weather was unpredictable.
Farmers on the Chao Phraya River basin’s upland have been asked to postpone their rice planting until the rainfall becomes steady to prevent damage to crops.
SOURCE: The Nation
Top 10 things NOT to do in Thailand (2019)
Top 10 things to do in Phuket during the wet season
Top 10 Phuket Bakeries (2019)
The Top 10 types of expat in Thailand (2019)
Top 10 world locations where people go to play
Top 10 ways to cope with the humidity in Thailand
UPDATE: 3,000 baht Phuket van fare for Australians tourists “all a misunderstanding”
Opinion: Who’s responsible for the sinking of ‘Phoenix’?
Love gone wrong in Thailand – another cautionary tale
Today is Asanha Bucha Day – Why is the day special for Thai Buddhists?
Ten things the Thai Government need to do right now
OPINION: Thailand – Land of false smiles
13 Bangkok passengers refused entry into Thailand by immigration police
A drop in demand leaves Bangkok with a glut of completed new condos
Expat group petitions Thai immigration to abolish TM30 form
Four teenagers arrested for attacking police
State offices and public spaces need to provide better access for the vision impaired
Human traffickers leave 6 Rohingya starving in abandoned building in Hat Yai
Lower demand but Thailand is still China’s favourite international property market
Leonardo DiCaprio praises Thailand for efforts to increase the population of wild tigers
Toon is on the run again for hospitals in the Andaman region
British and Australian expats and tourists ponder the Thai baht
Myanmar Jade mine landslide kills at least 19
Thai police in the Laos capital searching for gold thieves
Policeman recovering after parachute jump lands him in overhead electrical wires
Young Thai caught between a rock and a hard place in Satun
Bangkok’s expat rental trends changing
Thai Navy pushing Cabinet for a second Chinese submarine
Cambodian petrol station attendant shot in Nakhon Ratchasima
Grand Palace motorbike racers being sought by police
18 ก.ค. 5โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ฮ่องกง ชิงแชมป์เอเชียรุ่น U23
“แอน ทองประสม” เล่นทายาก ในวัยเข้าเลข 4 [คลิป]
18 ก.ค. 5โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ฮ่องกง ชิงแชมป์เอเชียรุ่น U23
คลิปนาทีพลเอกประยุทธ์ให้สัมภาษณ์นักข่าวภาษาอังกฤษ ตอบคล่องปร๋อเรื่องกฎหมาย
ฺBlink กรี๊ดคอแตก ลิซ่า Solo คอนเสิร์ตวันแรก BLACKPINK world tour in your area : encore
ไฮไลท์ บราซิล-โปแลนด์ วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบสุดท้าย
คลิปย้อนหลัง Miss Grand Thailand 2019 รอบชุดประจำชาติ
ถ่ายทอดสดMiss Grand Thailand 2019 รอบชุดประจำชาติ 10 ก.ค.
ชมไฮไลต์ ‘นุสรา ต้อมคำ’ เซตมือ 1 เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบแรก
6 ก.ค. บ่ายสอง ถ่ายทอดสดตุรกี-บราซิล วอลเลย์บอลเนชั่นส์ ลีกรอบตัดเชือก
สูสี! ไฮไลต์บอลโลกหญิงรอบรองฯ คู่ 2 เนเธอร์แลนด์ 1-0 สวีเดน
“คิมซูฮยอน” ปลดประจำการทหารแล้ว ภาพแรกหลังออกจากกองทัพ [คลิป]
รังสิมันต์ โรมเปิดคลิปนาทีคนร้าย จอดรถมอเตอร์ไซค์ไล่ตีจ่านิว [คลิป]
เลว! วินจยย.อุดมสุขยกพวกตีกัน ไม่กลัวตร. หนุ่มโดนลูกหลงกระสุนเจาะศีรษะดับหน้าบ้าน [คลิป]
ชมไฮไลต์การแข่งขันไทย-สหรัฐ “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” กลุ่ม F
Trending
- Bangkok1 day ago
13 Bangkok passengers refused entry into Thailand by immigration police
- Expats2 days ago
Expat group petitions Thai immigration to abolish TM30 form
- Chiang Mai1 day ago
UPDATE: ‘Flight of the Gibbon’ ride in Chiang Mai open again
- Business2 days ago
Thailand’s food delivery business up 14% in 2019
- Thailand1 day ago
Tobacco giant lobbies Thai government to reverse vaping laws
- Bangkok3 days ago
Thai man sends online beautiful girlfriend 2.3 million baht – Doh!
- Opinion3 days ago
Thai visitors leaking to Vietnam – a personal view
- Bangkok3 days ago
Big bike rider decapitated in horror crash in Bangkok