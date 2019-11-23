Connect with us

Fossils of new dinosaur species discovered in Isaan

May Taylor

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Fossils of new dinosaur species discovered in Isaan | The Thaiger

The fossils of a new species of dinosaur, named the Siam Raptor Suwati, have been discovered in Nakhon Ratchasima province (commonly known as Korat) in north-east Thailand.

The discovery has been confirmed by the Director-General of the Mineral Resource Department, Sommai Techawan, and former Deputy PM Suwat Liptapanlop (after whom the dinosaur has been named).

Thai Residents reports that the discovery is the latest carnivore dinosaur and the largest predatory dinosaur discovered in Thailand today.

Based on the fossils, experts have calculated that it would have been at least 8 metres long and belonged to the Allosauroidea, a superfamily of Carnosauria dinosaurs that lived during the Jurassic period. These were predatory dinosaurs that would have hunted down other animals, often including other dinosaurs. The most well-known of the sub-species is the mighty T-Rex.

This is the 12th predatory dinosaur discovered in Thailand by Thai and Japanese researchers at the Northeastern Research Institute of Petrified Woods and Mineral Resources, who acknowledged 25 years of support from Deputy PM Suwat Lipalop by naming the dinosaur after him.

SOURCE: Thai Residents

Environment

Government applies for UNESCO status for Korat Geopark

May Taylor

Published

3 days ago

on

November 20, 2019

By

Government applies for UNESCO status for Korat Geopark | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Satun Geopark already has a UNESCO Geopark – Greenpeace.com

Government deputy spokesperson Ratchada Thanadirek says the government is seeking UNESCO status for the Korat Geopark in Nakhon Ratchasima, north-east Thailand. The move follows a recommendation from the Natural Resources and Environment Ministry.

A geopark is an area with a rich geological and cultural heritage and a UNESCO Geopark is required to demonstrate best practice in conservation management, education, and research into sustainable development.

UNESCO Global Geoparks are single, unified geographical areas where sites and landscapes of international geological significance are managed with a holistic concept of protection, education and sustainable development. Their bottom-up approach of combining conservation with sustainable development while involving local communities is becoming increasingly popular.

The Nation reports that there are 147 UNESCO Global Geoparks, spread over 41 countries, four of which are in southeast Asia, including in Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Vietnam.

Ratchada explained that Thailand’s first UNESCO Global Geopark is in Satun, southern Thailand.

“Satun Geopark was given Unesco Global Geopark status on May 1, 2018. Korat Geopark covers 3,167 square kilometres of Nakhon Ratchasima’s five districts – Muang, Chaloem Phra Kiat, Kham Thale So, Sung Noen, and Sikhiu. This geopark is considered a proper place for requesting UNESCO status since there are 35 sites of natural resources, geology and cultural heritage.”

The Nation adds that if the Korat Geopark is granted UNESCO status it would be a big boost for the country, recognising Thailand’s natural resources, attracting more visitors, and ultimately creating more employment and revenue for the region.

SOURCE: The Nation

Crime

DSI is demanding Court revoke Chaiwat’s bail

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

4 days ago

on

November 19, 2019

By

DSI is demanding Court revoke Chaiwat’s bail | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Khaosod English

The Department of Special Investigation will ask the court to revoke bail for former national park chief Chaiwat Limlikhit-akson along with three other suspects, or set a new bail.

Chaiwat, director of the Conservation Office in northeastern Ubon Ratchathani province, along with three others, has been charged with multiple counts in the disappearance and murder of Karen activist Poralajee “Billy” Rakchongcharoen about five years ago.

A DSI source told local media that since Chaiwat’s release on bail, he has given interviews to the press, TV and even social media, making false statements about the case and “causing problems” for the DSI. Some witnesses are now reluctant to cooperate, according to Thai PBS World.

The source says that the DSI will ask the court to revoke bail for all four suspects, or at least forbid them from speaking to news or social media. The DSI will also ask the court to prevent the four from entering Kaeng Krachan national park, where several prosecution witnesses still live.

The DSI objected to their release on bail, but the court overruled and granted bail at 800,000 baht each.

‘Billy’ was arrested on April 17, 2014 for allegedly stealing wild honey in the park. Chaiwat claims Billy was released on the same day, but he has not been seen since. DNA tests have shown remains discovered recently in a submerged oil barrel in the the park’s lake to be his.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

North East

Wife chooses winning lottery ticket, husband flees WITH the winning ticket

The Thaiger

Published

5 days ago

on

November 18, 2019

By

Wife chooses winning lottery ticket, husband flees WITH the winning ticket | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Pornthida Chamnanwet with her formal complaint about the missing winning lottery ticket, and her husband who stole it – Sutthiwit Chayutworakan

A 34 year old husband has left his wife stranded at home. He disappeared with their winning lottery ticket from Saturday’s draw. The winning ticket is worth around 6 million baht.

23 year old Pornthida Chamnanwet has made a formal complaint to police that her husband has disappeared, along with the winning ticket, even though, she claims, the couple had agreed to share the money equally. Pornthida is from Ubon Ratchathani and filed her complaint at the Phra Pradaeng police station yesterday morning.

34 year old Wijak Wannaprasit, from Bangkok’s Thon Buri district, worked with his wife in a local factory.

They had cashed in their ticket for prize of a few hundred baht with a local lottery vendor on November 9 and then bought two more lottery tickets for Saturday’s draw (there are two draws per month). The wife said she chose one of the two tickets they bought.

The ticket she chose, 017223, won 6 million baht as the first prize in the draw on Saturday afternoon.

The jubilant couple went to the Phra Pradaeng police station to register their win and had their photos taken with the winning ticket. They then returned to their rented room. Pornthida told police that they agreed to divide the 6 million windfall equally and were planning how they would spend their share.

Then, on Sunday evening, Pornthida told police that her husband said she could only have 2 million baht on the 6 million baht prize. Then they had argued. Her husband told her to “go to court”, and left the house with the winning ticket.

Pornthida has asked if police can prevent her husband cashing in the ticket. She says she will also ask the Government Lottery Office to block any payment.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

