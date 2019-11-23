Fossils of new dinosaur species discovered in Isaan | The Thaiger

North East
Fossils of new dinosaur species discovered in Isaan
The fossils of a new species of dinosaur, named the Siam Raptor Suwati, have been discovered in Nakhon Ratchasima province (commonly known as Korat) in north-east Thailand.
The discovery has been confirmed by the Director-General of the Mineral Resource Department, Sommai Techawan, and former Deputy PM Suwat Liptapanlop (after whom the dinosaur has been named).
Thai Residents reports that the discovery is the latest carnivore dinosaur and the largest predatory dinosaur discovered in Thailand today.
Based on the fossils, experts have calculated that it would have been at least 8 metres long and belonged to the Allosauroidea, a superfamily of Carnosauria dinosaurs that lived during the Jurassic period. These were predatory dinosaurs that would have hunted down other animals, often including other dinosaurs. The most well-known of the sub-species is the mighty T-Rex.
This is the 12th predatory dinosaur discovered in Thailand by Thai and Japanese researchers at the Northeastern Research Institute of Petrified Woods and Mineral Resources, who acknowledged 25 years of support from Deputy PM Suwat Lipalop by naming the dinosaur after him.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Environment
Government applies for UNESCO status for Korat Geopark
PHOTO: Satun Geopark already has a UNESCO Geopark – Greenpeace.com
Government deputy spokesperson Ratchada Thanadirek says the government is seeking UNESCO status for the Korat Geopark in Nakhon Ratchasima, north-east Thailand. The move follows a recommendation from the Natural Resources and Environment Ministry.
A geopark is an area with a rich geological and cultural heritage and a UNESCO Geopark is required to demonstrate best practice in conservation management, education, and research into sustainable development.
UNESCO Global Geoparks are single, unified geographical areas where sites and landscapes of international geological significance are managed with a holistic concept of protection, education and sustainable development. Their bottom-up approach of combining conservation with sustainable development while involving local communities is becoming increasingly popular.
The Nation reports that there are 147 UNESCO Global Geoparks, spread over 41 countries, four of which are in southeast Asia, including in Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Vietnam.
Ratchada explained that Thailand’s first UNESCO Global Geopark is in Satun, southern Thailand.
“Satun Geopark was given Unesco Global Geopark status on May 1, 2018. Korat Geopark covers 3,167 square kilometres of Nakhon Ratchasima’s five districts – Muang, Chaloem Phra Kiat, Kham Thale So, Sung Noen, and Sikhiu. This geopark is considered a proper place for requesting UNESCO status since there are 35 sites of natural resources, geology and cultural heritage.”
The Nation adds that if the Korat Geopark is granted UNESCO status it would be a big boost for the country, recognising Thailand’s natural resources, attracting more visitors, and ultimately creating more employment and revenue for the region.
SOURCE: The Nation
Crime
DSI is demanding Court revoke Chaiwat’s bail
PHOTO: Khaosod English
The Department of Special Investigation will ask the court to revoke bail for former national park chief Chaiwat Limlikhit-akson along with three other suspects, or set a new bail.
Chaiwat, director of the Conservation Office in northeastern Ubon Ratchathani province, along with three others, has been charged with multiple counts in the disappearance and murder of Karen activist Poralajee “Billy” Rakchongcharoen about five years ago.
A DSI source told local media that since Chaiwat’s release on bail, he has given interviews to the press, TV and even social media, making false statements about the case and “causing problems” for the DSI. Some witnesses are now reluctant to cooperate, according to Thai PBS World.
The source says that the DSI will ask the court to revoke bail for all four suspects, or at least forbid them from speaking to news or social media. The DSI will also ask the court to prevent the four from entering Kaeng Krachan national park, where several prosecution witnesses still live.
The DSI objected to their release on bail, but the court overruled and granted bail at 800,000 baht each.
‘Billy’ was arrested on April 17, 2014 for allegedly stealing wild honey in the park. Chaiwat claims Billy was released on the same day, but he has not been seen since. DNA tests have shown remains discovered recently in a submerged oil barrel in the the park’s lake to be his.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
North East
Wife chooses winning lottery ticket, husband flees WITH the winning ticket
PHOTO: Pornthida Chamnanwet with her formal complaint about the missing winning lottery ticket, and her husband who stole it – Sutthiwit Chayutworakan
A 34 year old husband has left his wife stranded at home. He disappeared with their winning lottery ticket from Saturday’s draw. The winning ticket is worth around 6 million baht.
23 year old Pornthida Chamnanwet has made a formal complaint to police that her husband has disappeared, along with the winning ticket, even though, she claims, the couple had agreed to share the money equally. Pornthida is from Ubon Ratchathani and filed her complaint at the Phra Pradaeng police station yesterday morning.
34 year old Wijak Wannaprasit, from Bangkok’s Thon Buri district, worked with his wife in a local factory.
They had cashed in their ticket for prize of a few hundred baht with a local lottery vendor on November 9 and then bought two more lottery tickets for Saturday’s draw (there are two draws per month). The wife said she chose one of the two tickets they bought.
The ticket she chose, 017223, won 6 million baht as the first prize in the draw on Saturday afternoon.
The jubilant couple went to the Phra Pradaeng police station to register their win and had their photos taken with the winning ticket. They then returned to their rented room. Pornthida told police that they agreed to divide the 6 million windfall equally and were planning how they would spend their share.
Then, on Sunday evening, Pornthida told police that her husband said she could only have 2 million baht on the 6 million baht prize. Then they had argued. Her husband told her to “go to court”, and left the house with the winning ticket.
Pornthida has asked if police can prevent her husband cashing in the ticket. She says she will also ask the Government Lottery Office to block any payment.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Top 10 ways to cope with Thailand’s humidity
Happy Loy Krathong. Where to launch your krathong in Phuket.
Top Ten things to know about the Bangkok Skytrain (BTS)
Bangkok to Hong Kong the world’s second most popular flight, what’s the most popular?
Top 10 places to visit around Chiang Mai, on a motorbike
Thai Immigration Chief warns law-breaking foreigners “this is just the start”
American convicted by Cambodian court for sex abuse of underage girls
Top 10 must-see things to do in Phuket
Guaranteed rental returns – Are they real?
Thai baht dips after rate cut
‘Matmo’ will bring floods to upper and central Thailand
Hong Kong property investors turn to SE Asia
Visa fee waiver extended
The world scrambles to attract Chinese travellers
Absurdities of modern flying, and do we really need to be shown how to fasten a seat belt?
Paralyzed Canadian hockey player moves legs after experimental Thai surgery
‘The Cave’ – covers a lot of ground but misses some key details
Tourism authorities refurbish old klongs as new tourist attractions in Bangkok
British tourist locked up in ‘horror’ prison, fellow inmate dies in his arms
Fish sauce excluded from Thailand’s proposed tax on salty foods
4,000 chickens buried alive in Thailand’s south
Chiang Mai public transport vehicles to undergo random exhaust checks
Indian man posing as a pilot bought fake Lufthansa ID in Bangkok
Security forces kill two suspected insurgents in Thailand’s south
Fossils of new dinosaur species discovered in Isaan
Government braces for annual increase in air pollution in central and north
No more plastic bags at some 7 Eleven stores starting Monday
A Thai grandmother, a stroke, four dogs and a cat = musical magic
Chiang Mai Airshow ready to take off in February 2020
Pattaya’s Walking Street is “heaving with tourists”. But…
สุดเหี้ยม ชายฉกรรจ์ ล็อกแขนต่อยคนแก่จนล้ม เตะซ้ำ
ร้องพ่อถูกจับยาบ้า 1 เม็ด ทั้งที่ตรวจไม่พบสารเสพติด ตำรวจโต้ไม่ได้ทำ
โลกออนไลน์แห่แชร์คลิป พริตตี้ผ้ากันเปื้อน ด้านพริตตี้ดอดพบตำรวจแล้ว
ถ่ายทอดสด สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
นาทีนายพลฟอร์จูนเนอร์หัวร้อน ผลักอกนักข่าวเกือบล้ม [คลิป]
ตรวจหวยถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 1 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
แฟนหวีดร้องลั่น จักรยานยนต์หัวร้อน ทุบกระจกรถเก๋งแตก ฉุนเบกกะทันหัน
สรุปดราม่า “หนังน้องเดียว ลูกทุ่งวัฒนธรรม” เล่นหนังตะลุง “ด่าพระสงฆ์”
ม็อบ “สมัชชาคนจน” เดินเท้าถึงทำเนียบ กดดันรัฐบาลไม่จริงใจ [Live]
ชมวาทะเด็ดธนาธร ให้การศาลรัฐธรรมนูญ คดีวีลัค ทำงานการเมืองเพราะอยากเปลี่ยนแปลงสังคม
ตรวจหวย 16/10/62 รางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ตรวจหวย 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ผลสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16/10/62
ถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 16 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ
หนุ่มแท็กซี่ฉาว ท้าต่อยเจ้าของธุรกิจเต๊นท์ กลางงานสนามหลวง
ไทยแชมป์วอลเลย์บอลอาเซียนกรังด์ปรีซ์สนาม 2 รางวัลรายบุคคล
Trending
- Bangkok3 days ago
Top Ten things to know about the Bangkok Skytrain (BTS)
- Business3 hours ago
Fish sauce excluded from Thailand’s proposed tax on salty foods
- Bangkok3 hours ago
British tourist locked up in ‘horror’ prison, fellow inmate dies in his arms
- Environment4 days ago
10+ Blacktip reef sharks flock to Maya Bay for breeding season – VIDEO
- Chiang Rai3 days ago
13 year old Chiang Rai girl saved from forced marriage
- Thailand16 mins ago
Paralyzed Canadian hockey player moves legs after experimental Thai surgery
- Events1 day ago
Laguna Phuket Triathlon returns to the island November 23 & 24
- Air Pollution4 hours ago
Chiang Mai public transport vehicles to undergo random exhaust checks