Couple realise they’d won the lottery when driving back to hometown in the north-east | The Thaiger

North East
Couple realise they’d won the lottery when driving back to hometown in the north-east
PHOTO: Sanook
A husband and wife were driving back to Yasothon Province in the north-east from Bangkok when they checked Sunday’s draw of the twice-monthly Thai Government lottery. They’d won the first prize! 6 million baht.
The couple work as vendors at the Sampeng Market in ChinaTown, Bangkok. The winning numbers were 453522.
23 years old Methinee and her 34 year old husband Praiwan turns up to show the media today their winning tickets and two broad smiles. The say they’ve been working together everyday selling at the Sampeng market in ChinaTown. The market is famous, or infamous, for selling cheap bulk items from China. They were on the way to visit Methinee’s family in Yasothon when they checked and realised they’d won the big prize. Methinee explained she has 6 brothers and sisters who still live and work in their hometown.
She says met her husband and fell in love before moving in together and had 1 child. They have just finished building a house and the car that they’d leased still had a few months of payment left. But they thought they had created a good start for their small family. Now all that has changed.
They say they selected their lucky numbers from their car number plates or “whatever feels right”. The one winning ticket delivered them a total of 6 million baht.
Praiwan told the media he wants his wife to keep and control the money received from the prize. They say they will pay off all the debts and then bank the rest for their child.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
North East
Government donates tents to Korat traders in wake of devastating market fire
PHOTO: Prasit Tangprasert
Following a fire on Sunday night that ripped through the Mae Kim Heng market in Nakorn Ratchasima (Korat), north-eastern Thailand, the provincial government has provided tents for over 100 affected vendors. The Nation reports that the blaze started in a flower shop near the front of the market, where a large volume of foam blocks, used in floral displays, were being stored.
The fire went on to destroy two units of a commercial building adjacent to the market, leading to 50 million baht in damages. Half of the market was also destroyed, with its steel-structure roof collapsing.
The owner of the flower shop, Somporn Palatwong, says she had flowers in stock ready for Father’s Day on Thursday, and estimates that she has incurred damages amounting to approximately 500,000 baht.
It’s understood that in addition to the tents provided by local officials, market traders are also eligible for a new temporary area in which to conduct business, while government engineers examine the structure of the marketplace and officials work to establish what caused the fire.
They expect to have an official report ready next week.
SOURCE: The Nation
Environment
Mekong River is turning blue. That’s not good.
PHOTO: britannica.com
Water levels in the Mekong River are now reaching a critical point. The river’s normally brown waters have turned aquamarine, like sea water, and sandbars are emerging, some of them several kilometres long.
Arthit Panasoon, president of a conservation group in the northeastern province of Nakhon Phanom, says the rare change in water colour, although it might look attractive, is a deceptively gloomy sign that the river is running dry.
He explains that the average depth in his vicinity is now around one metre, the lowest in more than fifty years. Because it’s so shallow, the river flows slowly, causing sedimentation, usually kicked up from the riverbed, to sink and remain unmoved, producing the aquamarine colour.
Arthit notes that the dry season has already begun and it will be six months before any rain returns, but the river is already drying up due to the many dams in China and Laos, and to the recent poor rains that can be attributed to climate change.
The drought is also causing other problems for local business and farmers. The Mekong Paradise cruise ship had to suspend operations since November 28 as it’s unable to navigate the river whilst it’s so low. And farmers, who used to draw water from the river, have had to extend their water pipes further to reach water.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Environment
Tourists head to the spectacular Red Lotus Lake in Udon Thani
PHOTO: The Nation
Local and foreign tourists are flocking to the Nong Han Lake, aka Red Lotus Lake, in Udon Thani to catch the spectacular display of natural bright pink lotuses blossoming. The phenomenon occurs each year during December and January.
The lake, located in Kumphawapee district, Udon Thani, is famous for its annual natural carpets of water lilies floating on the lake’s surface. Coupled with the cool weather at this time of the year in the north-east, tourists flock to the area to escape the heat of the city.
It’s only after clambering aboard and travelling for twenty minutes or so into the heart of Nong Han Lake that the scene begins to change. Now you can see the ‘Talay Bua Daeng‘… the Red Lotus Sea.
Locals say the pink-coloured flowers are actually tropical water lilies. Although the blooms resemble lotuses, the leaves and flowers of the lotus usually rise above the water surface whereas the leaves and flowers of the water lily usually just float on the surface of the water. However, the exception to this are tropical water lilies where the leaves float on the surface and their flowers rise around 15 centimetres above the water, as is the case on Nong Han Lake.
Nong Han Kumphawapi Lake is around 8 kilometres long and 3 kilometres wide, The freshwater lake at Nong Han Kumphawapi is an important water source that sustains a variety of fish, birds and plants. The lake feeds into the Lam Pao River, another waterway which plays a significant role for the inhabitants of Udon Thani province.
Local folklore recalls a tragic love triangle involving a princess called Nang Ai and two of her suitors, Prince Phadaeng and Prince Pangkhee. According to legend, Prince Phadaeng wanted to avenge the death of Nang Ai and a fierce battle ensued with an army of mythical nagas. The serpent army flooded the scene of the battle resulting in the formation of Nong Han Lake.
The Red Lotus Sea (Nong Han Lake Kumphawapi) is located approximately 40 kilometres south-east of Udon Thani city. The boats depart from Ban Diam on the northern part of the lake. The best way to get there is to rent a car, hire a taxi or visit the lake as part of a tour.
SOURCE: The Nation | Thaizer.com
