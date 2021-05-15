North East
Buriram sets deadlines for vaccine sign-up, imposes penalties
Buriram is pushing hard to get everyone signed up for Covid-19 vaccination and plan on penalties for any at-risk people who refuse the vaccine. The Issan province in Northeast Thailand bordering Cambodia is now the first province in the country to impose punishments for refusal to vaccinate. The government has been strongly urging everyone living or working in Buriram over the age of 18 to comply and apply for vaccinations by the end of this month.
The governor has asked all residents to complete a Covid-19 risk assessment form along with their application. And to show he means business, the Buriram government has levied penalties 10,000 baht fine and the possibility of 1 month in prison for those who fail to meet the May 31 deadline.
Several different avenues have been created to try to get the local population signed up for vaccination. Online registration has been launched and – for those that are not glued to their phones or computers – hospitals, health clinics, and other health offices are open and accepting walk-in applications. Public health volunteers are also canvassing neighbourhoods going door-to-door to sign people up.
The Disease Control Department is monitoring all applications along with local health officials. Any application found to be at high risk for Covid-19 infection will be given a specific vaccination appointment right away. They will be assigned a specific location, date, and time to receive their jabs.
The Buriram government is serious about getting everyone at risk vaccinated right away, and aside from the 10,000 baht in penalties and threat of 30 days in prison for not applying for inoculation, harsher punishment will be enforced for those who are determined to be at risk and refuse to be vaccinated.
Those who refuse could receive a maximum sentence of 2 years in prison and a fine of up to 60,000 baht. The current Emergency Decree for Covid-19 allows for up to 40,000 baht in fines, while the Communicable Diseases Act imposes another 20,000 baht punishment. Buriram officials intend to enforce these penalties to convince at-risk people to be vaccinated and curb the spread of Covid-19 in the province.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
506 Covid-19 infections found in Klong Prem Central Prison
Yet another Bangkok prison has reported a Coronavirus outbreak, as Klong Prem Central Prison now confirmed 506 Covid-19 infections. The Corrections Department deputy director-general Dr Weerakit Harnpariphan confirmed that this outbreak was discovered through active screening, and a lot more testing still needs to be done.
The prison houses a total population of at least 20,000 inmates amongst the many facilities within its compound. Of note, the Central Women’s Correctional Institution is also on the premise and has recently reported 1,039 Covid-19 infections. The Central Correctional Hospital, Bangkok Special Prison, and the Central Correction Institution for Drug Addicts are also all housed inside, as well as every female prisoner on death row in Thailand.
The Covid-19 cluster was found in zone 4 of the maximum security prison in Chatuchak District, Bangkok. That zone is used for vocational training. The other zones of the prison have yet to be screened, creating fears that there may be a much higher Covid-19 infected population than currently known.
The deputy director-general of the department did confirm that all inmates who tested positive for Covid-19 have been isolated from the general prison population. They are being held in groupings by their condition and the severity of their symptoms.
Officials advised that relatives of prisoners can contact Klong Prem Central Prison to inquire about the condition of an inmate. The prison will only be notifying family members if the infected inmate requests them to make contact.
This prison cluster is one of several making headlines after the Bangkok Remand Prison identified nearly 1,800 covid-19 infections in its prison population. The current outbreak is attracting criticism from humanitarian groups that are calling for sentence commutations and the release of low-risk prisoners to thin the prison populations in Thailand that are already 160,000 inmates over maximum capacity in hopes of controlling the Covid-19 outbreak.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
English announcement of Phuket policy: no house gatherings
The Public Relations Department of Phuket updated Covid-19 restrictions with an English notice confirming among other things that no house parties or gatherings are allowed in the province. The policy was instated this week and went into effect officially Thursday, posting in English seen below. The new restrictions are in place until at least the end of the month.
The notice comes as the partnership of the PK CD and five governmental organizations working together to implement and enforce the law. PR Phuket is joined by the Official Covid-19 Information Centre Phuket, the Phuket Provincial Office of the Ministry of Health, the Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation, and the Phuket Provincial Government.
The new rules are tighter and compliance is stressed, warning that for foreigner disobedience is a violation of the Immigration Act and could lead to deportation and a ban from entering Thailand. It also clarifies some grey areas leaving no room for interpretation by saying directly that no house parties and no friend gatherings are allowed in private homes in Phuket. Get-togethers of people who are not already living together or family members are strictly prohibited.
While the new rules are harsh, some points of confusion still exist, with unclear wording about family members that do not live together, or if any activities at all would permit friends to meet together if they are not eating or drinking. But it might be smart to err on the side of caution as the ban calls for no parties of any kind except for rituals like funerals, weddings, ordinations that are unable to be put off.
The new rules come after 2 British Nationals were each fined 6,000 baht for a gathering of only 6 people that Phuket Police defined as a party. Of course, the proclamation has been met with frustration and controversy, as people debate over Covid-19 safety versus personal freedom. But officials seem determined to enforce the policy, including an ” if you see something, say something” warning with the release urging people to call 191 at any time to report risky behaviour.
The updated policies call for the following to be completely closed:
- Entertainment venues, pubs, bars, karaoke
- Massage except for medical rehab
- All education institutes
- Chicken and fish fighting, and boxing
- Gyms, fitness centers and arenas
- Billiards, pool, and snooker
- Internet cafes
- Tattoo and piercing shops
- Amulet and Buddha statue markets
- Fishing Lagoons
- Scuba, snorkelling, sea excursions or similar travel businesses
- Walking streets
- Nurseries
- Cinemas, amusement parks, and water parks
Activities that are not permitted:
- Groups of 30 people
- Public gathering with alcohol
- No alcohol in restaurants or hotel cafes
- No house parties, no friends gathering at home
- No parties of any kind except ritual ceremonies
- Film crews of more than 50
Businesses conditionally allowed to open:
- Restaurants: 4 people per table max, dine-in until 9 pm
- Department stores: until 9 pm
- Convenience stores, markets, and supermarkets: 4 am to 11 pm
- Outdoor sports: 3 people per team max, until 9 pm
- Driving ranges: no audience allowed
- Beauty salons: no facial treatments, no customers waiting
- Animal care and spas: no customers waiting
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Saturday Covid UPDATE: 3,095 new infections, 17 deaths
The Thai public health ministry has announced 3,095 new cases of Covid-19 along with 17 new deaths from the past 24 hours of provincial totals. 877 of the new infections emerged from Thai prisons again after 3 days of reports with high numbers of cases coming out of key Bangkok prisons.
• Diners may be able to eat at Dark Red Zone restaurants if a decision is made today to ease some of the restrictions for the tightest controlled provinces. The decision will be announced today, but it will only be for 25% of tables, or perhaps one person per table, according to sources.
The CCSA yesterday discussed easing of restrictions surrounding restaurants and food outlets.
• Starting tomorrow, visitors to Phuket must either be 1) vaccinated or 2) have a covid-free certificate that is no older than 72 hours. The Phuket Governor says that the island province is still coming up with 10-20 cases per day and if people can’t produce either of the documents they will not be permitted to enter. An earlier decision to allow a 14 day quarantine as a third alternative appears to have been scrapped.
The Governor says the island is determined to reduce the numbers of cases and restrict entry. So it’s vaccination or valid PCR test…
“If not, they cannot come.”
• The world’s aviation industry, one of the hardest hit over the past 14 months, agrees that it is going to be a long recovery back to ‘normal’.
Jeffrey Goh, the CEO of Star Alliance says that the different ways that countries are gradually easing restrictions, and the unpredictable nature of the virus, as well as national regulations on vaccination ‘passports’ will make it a complicated recovery.
• The family of a man who died while infected with Covid-19 is demanding the prime minister, as well as other government officials, pay millions of baht in compensation, citing “negligence” after calls to Covid-19 hotlines went unanswered or were not of help.
35 year old Kunlasub Watthanaphon died on April 23. Kunlasub is said to have contracted the virus from a cluster in Bangkok. Many of the clusters of infections early in the recent outbreak were concentrated in nightlife districts in Bangkok including Thong Lor and Ekkamai.
• All inmates in Thai prisons will be vaccinated against Covid-19 starting next month. The announcement of the nationwide prison vaccination campaign follows this week’s outbreaks infecting nearly 3,000 inmates at 2 Bangkok prisons. There have also been outbreaks at prisons in Chiang Mai and the southern province of Narathiwat.
SOURCES: FRB |Bangkok Post
