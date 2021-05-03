Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Buri Ram sees 2 villages go into lockdown after 8 Covid-19 infections
Thailand’s northeastern, or Isaan, province of Buri Ram, is seeing 2 villages ordered to go into lockdown after 8 Covid-19 infections have threatened the community. The provincial communicable disease committee is ordering the villages of Ban Sao-e and Ban Nong Phai, located on Moo 2 and Moo 12, respectively, to lockdown from 6pm on May 2. The villages have around 1,000 people in total and are in tambon Hin Lek Fai, of Khu Muang district.
The spread of the infections was attributed to parties being held between April 16-18 with outsiders in attendance. The 8 infections include both children and adults. The lockdown will prevent travelling in and out of the villages. Violators will face up to 1 year in jail or a fine up to 100,000 baht under Section 52 of the Communicable Disease Act of 2015. Yesterday, the total number of infections in the province totaled 111.
Today, in Thailand, the daily 24 hour infection report for Covid-19 has jumped to back over the 2,000 mark with 2,014 new cases reported by the Thai health ministry. 31 people have died from Covid-related illness as well, a new high. Yesterday the death toll for a single day was 21.
New infections announced since April 25…
April 25 – 2,438
April 26 – 2,048
April 27 – 2,179
April 28 – 2,012
April 29 – 1,871
April 30 – 1,583
May 1 – 1,891
May 2 – 1,940
May 3 – 2,014
Meanwhile, another 3.5 million Sinovac Biotech vaccines have been confirmed to be arriving in Thailand by the end of May, according to health officials last Friday. With a slow vaccine rollout putting Thailand’s ambitious July 1 reopening plan in jeopardy, the confirmation of another batch of jabs is welcomed news. The head of the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation announced the first million vaccines will arrive in just a few days, with a May 6 expected delivery date. By the end of May, 2 million more are expected to follow. The Chinese government has committed to donating an extra 500,000 jabs to round out the 3.5 million figure.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Chon Buri sees 153 new infections of Covid-19, 1 death
Chon Buri province, home to Pattaya, reported 153 new Covid-19 infections today, along with 1 death. The results from the Department of Public Health are thought to be due to a large increase in pro-active testing. The new infections today make a total of 2,764 infections in the province since the latest wave of Covid hit at the start of April. 1,636 people are still in medical care. The province has seen a total of 7 Covid-related deaths since the latest wave began.
1,121 people have been released from treatment and have fully recovered. The district breakdowns for new infections today…
Chonburi main city area – 59
Si Racha – 17
Bang Lamung (including Pattaya) – 70
Koh Jan – 5
2 patients were transferred to Chonburi from other provinces for medical treatment.
Details of today’s cases…
- 1 close contact patient from parties and went to Sukhothai.
- Contacts from previous confirmed cases, mostly family, and under investigation
- 39 in the process of investigation from active case finding
- 31 in the process of investigation
196 close contacts were tested over the past day through contact tracing, and 1,557 people were tested through proactive testing by medical staff going out into the community. 1,146 other people were tested from mobile testing vans. People are still awaiting results.
- Events or gatherings of more than 20 people are prohibited
- Dine-in services at restaurants and cafes are prohibited, but takeaway services until 9pm are allowed
- Stadiums, gyms, fitness centres are closed except for sports facilities that are in open areas. Those facilities must close by 9pm
- Shopping centres can stay open until 9pm. Arcades and entertainment activities must close until the Covid-19 situation improves
So far, Bangkok, Chon Buri, Chiang Mai, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, and Samut Prakan have been upgraded to dark red zones.
Today, Thailand reports 2,014 new cases reported by the Thai health ministry. 31 people have died from Covid-related illness as well, a new high. Yesterday the death toll for a single day was 21.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
8 hospitals across Thailand forced to close after healthcare workers contract Covid-19
8 Thai hospitals are temporarily closed after patients hid the fact that they were infected with Covid-19 and passed the virus on to hospital staff. Other staff members have had to self-isolate. According to Thai PBS World, the 8 affected hospitals are as follows:
Chiang Rai
Mae Sai Hospital, closed until May 16. 88 medical staff quarantined.
Nakhon Sawan
Chumsaeng Hospital closed until May 7. 1 medical worker infected.
Chai Nat
Ruam Paet Chai Nat Hospital 1 closed until May 12. 1 medic infected.
Lop Buri
Nong Muang Hospital closed until May 14. 1 staff member infected.
Nakhon Pathom
Samphran Hospital surgical ward closed until May 10. 40 medical staff quarantined.
Surat Thani
Bor Phud Hospital on Koh Samui closed until May 14. 7 medical staff quarantined.
Trang
Ratsada Hospital closed until May 31. 34 medics infected.
Nakhon Si Thammarat
Pipoon Hospital expected to re-open today. 2 medical staff infected.
Today, Thailand’s new cases of Covid-19 rose above the 2,000 mark, with 2,014 new infections reported. There have been an additional 31 deaths, a new high.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Flying rules tightened after Covid-19 infections found on Phuket flights
Disease prevention measures are being tightened for air passengers after several cases of Covid-19 were found on flights from Bangkok to Phuket. The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand has issued new guidance for airlines and passengers, after passengers on 7 flights, operated by 3 different airlines, subsequently tested positive for the virus. Phuket’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration has ordered airlines to contact other passengers and tell them to get tested and to self-isolate. A list of the affected flights can be found HERE.
A report in Nation Thailand confirms that effective immediately, the following measures apply to air travel.
1. Airlines should limit services between 11pm and 4am in order to reduce the impact on passengers travelling between the airport and their accommodation, as well as being in line with available public transport.
2. In the event of flight changes, cancellations, or flight consolidation, carriers must inform passengers and take care of them appropriately, as per Ministry of Transport laws.
3. All passengers must undergo rigorous screening at airports and must wear face masks at all times. Body temperature must be measured with an infrared thermometer that does not come into contact with the body of the person being checked. If anyone does not wear a mask, or has a temperature higher than 37.3 degrees Celsius, they will be strictly prohibited from entering the airport area.
4. The passenger’s body temperature must be taken again prior to boarding the aircraft, using an infrared thermometer, and passengers will be tested again before leaving the destination airport. If a temperature higher than 37.3 degrees Celsius is recorded or a passenger has respiratory symptoms, such as cough, sore throat, runny nose, or shortness of breath, airport officials must immediately notify local health officials.
5. Airlines must consider appropriate arrangement of seats in the aircraft for the number of passengers on each flight, taking into account social distancing to avoid congestion.
6. Airport authorities and airlines must alert passengers of any possible risk. Confirmed patients or high-risk persons must refrain from travelling. If they violate this rule, they may be punished under the Communicable Diseases Act.
No stranger to flying between Bangkok and Phuket prior to the resurgence of Covid-19, the Thaiger has previously noted a distinct lack of social distancing while waiting to board domestic flights, as well as on the bus shuttling to and from the terminal. And when we recently shared the news of the 7 high-risk flights, one commenter on our Facebook post appeared to have had a similar experience.
“I was there, no social distance, bus to the plane was full, aircraft full until the last seat. In Bangkok everyone lined up like sardines to get on the bus to terminal.”
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
