North East
5 survivors of northeast Thailand massacre on road to recovery
Five survivors of the horrific daycare centre massacre in northeast Thailand last week are on the road to recovery. These include three children and two adults. Four of the survivors are in intensive care units at Nong Bua Lam Phu Hospital, while one is at Udon Thani Hospital.
One boy, Kanpong Suana, or Nong Kan, is moving after he underwent an operation for cerebral hemorrhage. This was after he was either shot or stabbed. Doctors said the operation’s result was satisfactory, the Bangkok Post reported.
The condition of another boy, Thanatpong Somparn or Nong Sumaee, is also improving. Nong Sumaee was shot twice in the head at the daycare centre. After an operation, Nong Sumaee can now follow the doctor’s instructions.
The director of Nong Bua Lam Phu Hospital, Dr Phaithoon, said that doctors are trying to help Nong Samaee breathe without a ventilator. Nong Samaee’s mother said that her son could make a victory sign with his fingers and open his mouth to speak.
Another boy, three year old Nong Mick, is recovering from brain surgery in Udon Thani Hospital. In the first 20 hours following the surgery, there were no complications and Mick was in stable condition, according to hospital director Dr Sumon Tansunthornwiwat. He is still being monitored closely, Thai PBS reported.
Mick was travelling in the sidecar of his mother’s motorbike with his grandma when the gunman, having just finished his killing spree in the daycare centre, crashed into them in his pickup truck. Mick’s mother was killed in the crash. The gunman got out of his car and attacked him and his grandmother with a knife.
One of the adults, Benjawan Panlert, has regained consciousness. He is also moving, and can now breathe without a ventilator.
Another adult, Charoen Chaikruean, has also stopped depending on a ventilator. She is also starting to move more easily.
Thai Public Health Minister Anutin said that the Department of Mental Health will send a team of more than 60 psychiatrists, doctors, and other professionals to help the traumatised families of the victims of the massacre. The spokesman for the Royal Thai Police said that the national chief General Damrongsak Kittiprapas will go to Nong Bua Lam Phu to hand over donation money of about 7.8 million baht to the victims’ relatives tomorrow.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
5 survivors of northeast Thailand massacre on road to recovery
Thais arrested for making 9,000 fake US$100 bills
Thailand News Today | Police let off CNN reporters with 5,000 baht fine
Flooding in Ubon Ratchathani province is dangerous
VIDEO: Police officer reprimanded for laughing during interview on daycare centre massacre
Get to know “Onsen” Thailand’s Trends in 2023
Island in eastern Thailand listed in ‘Top 100 Green Destination Stories’
Room to shroom on Bangkok public buses
Thai man arrested for posing as police officer
Phuket ‘ready’ to open nightclubs until 4am
Intoxicated Phuket man carries chicken around all night long
Thai man robbed by cannabis dealer at knife-point in Pattaya
Indian tourist in Pattaya reportedly missing over US$6,000
Alcohol sales ban in Thailand today to mark end of Buddhist Lent
“Black Sunday” flash mob protest on Bangkok BTS
Top 5 reputable accounting firms in Thailand 2022
Outstanding halal restaurants in Bangkok
Moving to Thailand checklist: What you need to know before your move
Experienced tattoo studios in Bangkok to get your next tattoo
What to pack for a holiday in Thailand: The essential packing guide
10 underrated places to visit in Thailand
Thailand voted No.3 in list of ‘Top Countries In The World 2022’
Bangkok asks companies to let employees work from home until October 7
Angry American man smashes up a Thai man’s car
Thai actress believes she was drugged on BTS train
Never forget Thailand’s October 6 massacre
BREAKING: at least 32 dead in mass shooting at nursery in northeast Thailand
Mass shooting in Thailand: 36 dead, including 24 children, 12 injured
Thailand News Today | 36 dead in a mass shooting at a nursery in northeast Thailand
Thailand’s 5 national parks raise entry fees for foreigners by 100%
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
360 Reviews3 days ago
Top 5 reputable accounting firms in Thailand 2022
-
360 Reviews3 days ago
Outstanding halal restaurants in Bangkok
-
Guides7 hours ago
Moving to Thailand checklist: What you need to know before your move
-
Best of9 hours ago
10 Best Seed Banks that Ship Cannabis Seeds Discreetly to You (Free US Shipping)
-
SMART Visa9 hours ago
Starting a business and obtaining SMART Visa in Thailand is easy with Startup Booster
-
Education3 days ago
5 reasons why Thailand educators shouldn’t miss Bett Asia in Bangkok this year
-
Thailand3 days ago
Four children survive daycare centre massacre in northeast Thailand
-
Thailand3 days ago
No Buddhist temples willing to cremate body of daycare centre killer