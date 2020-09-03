1,500 year old human bones and pottery found in Isaan province | The Thaiger

An Isaan woman found what experts say are 1,500 year old human bones and pottery. Fine Arts Department officials say they believe the bones and pottery were buried together during a funeral hundreds of years ago.

A Surin local, 60 year old Muay Maichai, says she was walking through an area she frequents when she saw part of a jar sticking out of the ground. She decided to dig it up. She dug in the dirt some more and found human bones. A few days after her find, the Fine Arts Department excavated the area and took the items to the Phimai National Museum in Nakhon Ratchasima.

Since the bones and pottery were found together, experts believe the items were buried after a funeral. Experts estimate the artifacts are about 1,500 years old.

