North East
10 year old killed & 5 injured after pickup hits motorbike sidecar
A 10 year old child was tragically killed, and four children and a teenager were seriously injured after a pickup truck smashed into the children’s motorcycle sidecar in the Isaan province of Nong Bua Lamphu yesterday.
Officers from the Si Boon Rueng Police Station were called to the scene of the accident on Nong Bua Lamphu – Chum Pare Road in the Si Boon Rueng District yesterday afternoon. They found one child dead, and four children and one teenager seriously injured on the road.
The six were reported to be 14 year old Narongchai, 10 year old Sakkarin, 11 year old Jakkapat, 9 year old Thanakit, Watcharapon, and 10 year old Jakkapong who reportedly died in hospital.
An emergency services officer revealed the 10 year old died because of internal organ injuries, while the others suffered from serious head injuries, broken ribs, broken legs, and broken arms.
Police revealed the children were on their way to play football at a school when the pickup driver hit them.
The 69 year old pickup driver, Sophon Litpon, waited at the scene for the police to arrive. He told them he was on his way to a petrol station when the motorbike sidecar tried to ride across the road in front of his car. Sophon said he couldn’t stop in time and crashed directly into the motorcycle.
Police haven’t decided on whether to charge the pick up driver or Narongchai, who is too young to drive a motorcycle according to Thai law.
The pickup driver could face a charge of Offence Causing Death, Section 291, Negligence: Whoever, doing the act by negligence and that act causing the other person to death, shall be imprisoned not more than 10 years or fined not more than 20,000 Baht.
The underage rider, Narongcha, could face a charge for riding without a license according to Section 64 of the Vehicle Act, which would result in a penalty of one month in jail, a fine of up to 1,000 baht, or both.
