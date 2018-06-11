Hua Hin
10 Hua Hin hotels face closure over Hotel Act infringements
‘Fake’ hotels and other premises being operated as hotels, but don’t have proper licences, are in the firing line at the moment, in just about all the major tourist provinces around the country. There’s clearly a nationwide crackdown on these dodgy guesthouses, hostels and mini-hotels at the moment. The owners say they find it almost impossible to comply with the regulations in the Hotel Act. Officials say, “comply or close.”
Deputy Prachuap Khiri Khan governor Pongphan Wichiansamut confirmed on Saturday that 10 Hua Hin hotels operating with fake hotel licences could be shut down.
The deputy governor said he had held a meeting with representatives from several agencies and officials affirmed that there were provisions to shut down the illegal hotels.
According to Pongphan, the Kiti Nanthakorn Hotel, the Royal Express, the Viravan @ Hua Hin, V Living Hua Hin, the Secret Garden Hua Hin, Citin Loft Hua Hin, Hillside Resort and Apartment, Pearl @ Hua Hin, Chivasai and Civasai Hua Hin were charged on May 15 with falsifying documents and using fake hotel licences.
Pongphan admitted that the 10 hotels were still operating because of complicated legal technicalities.
- The Thaiger & The Nation
Hua Hin
Hmong workers victims of human trafficking – Intercepted in Prachuap Khiri Khan
27 Hmong workers have been intercepted who appear to have been smuggled over the border near the Singkhorn crossing (a pass across the Tenasserim Hills on the border between Thailand and Myanmar in Prachuap Khiri Khan Province).
Ban Muang is reporting that police, military, immigration and Prachuap Khiri Khan authorities intercepted four pick up trucks yesterday.
The workers had paid 700 baht each to the person who organised the transport across the Myanmar/Thai border and were due to have been taken to Chumpon where a middle man was to transport them on to Malaysia to work.
All were arrested and charged with illegal entry into Thailand along with the four Burmese drivers. Four pick-ups were seized.
Ban Muang says the case fell into the category of human trafficking.
PHOTO: Ban Muang
SOURCE: Ban Muang
Hua Hin
Rabies confined to one puppy in Prachuap Khiri Khan
PHOTO: File Photo
Authorities in Prachuap Khiri Khan are playing down a rabies threat after the death of an American bulldog puppy from the disease in Kui Buri district, south of Hua Hin, last month.
The Prachuap Khiri Khan Livestock Development Office says that it has found no other infected animals in the area. It says its taken action to control the disease by giving rabies shots to all other pets that had any interaction with the puppy.
The office says the puppy was bought by Lana Munkong, who lives in Moo 10 in Tambon Samkrathai, and that it did not catch the disease from its mother and siblings at the farm as earlier feared.
The office said the rabid puppy was the only one of the litter that did not receive a vaccination shot and officials believe it caught the virus from a small mammal, probably a mouse.
Lana bought the puppy from an American bulldog farm in Moo 2 village of Tambon Kui Buri of Kui Buri district and it died on May 24 without showing any symptoms of sickness. The puppy tested positive for rabies a week later.
Livestock Development officials visited the farm owned by Pirawat Khiriwat on June 1 and determined that the other dogs had been vaccinated and there were no signs of rabies. Officials vaccinated the dogs again as a preventive measure.
Officials also traced four other puppies from the same litter – in Phetchaburi’s Tha Yang district, Phachuap Khiri Khan’s Pran Buri district, Prachuap Khiri Khan’s Sam Roi Yot district and in Kui Buri – and found that none had the virus. Officials also gave them a second rabies shot as a preventive measures.
Livestock development officials said they have also given rabies shots to cats and dogs in Tambon Samkrathai and Tambon Kui Buri so the public should not panic.
Hua Hin
Hua Hin Marriott Resort & Spa donates hundreds of helmets for annual road safety event
Hua Hin Marriott Resort & Spa is teaming up with several leading hotels and resorts in Hua Hin teach Thai schoolchildren about the importance of motorcycle safety – and specifically, wearing a helmet.
On May 30, 2018, the hotel’s associates joined a major CSR activity at the Sheraton Hua Hin Resort & Spa, during which hundreds of kids from local schools will be equipped with motorbike helmets.
Almost 400 children attended the event from three schools in and around Hua Hin: Ban Smor Prong School, Nong Kae School and BoFai School. They were able to enjoy a series of fun activities, including painting their new helmets, while also learning about the critical issue of road safety.
This annual CSR event was supported by the local government, led by Khun Bussaba Chokesuchat, Deputy Mayor of Hua Hin municipality, Khun Sommai Sooksai, Director of Hua Hin Educational Department, officers from the Hua Hin traffic police and officers from tourist police, who helped to educate the children.
This marks the third consecutive year for this important event, as Hua Hin’s hotel community comes together once again to improve the safety of its children, many of whom are risking their lives each day simply by traveling to and from school.
“Motorcycle safety is one of the most important issues facing children in rural Thailand today. Many kids still travel to and from school by motorbike, but few wear helmets. Often the reason for this is simply that they don’t have a helmet to wear, which is why this initiative is so effective,” said Goetz Bauer, General Manager of the Hua Hin Marriott Resort & Spa.
“By participating in this helmet event for the third consecutive year we are aiming to educate even more local children about the importance of road safety and wearing a helmet. If the helmets we donate save the life of just one child, this event will have been a tremendous success. I would like to thank everyone for taking part this CSR activity and helping to tackle such an important issue,” Mr Bauer added.
Other hotels taking part in the helmet initiative include Sheraton Hua Hin Resort and Spa, Sheraton Hua Hin Pranburi Villas, Intercontinental Hua Hin, Holiday Inn Hua Hin, Cenrara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin, Hyatt Regency Hua Hin & The BARAI, Amari Hua Hin, AVANI Hua Hin Resort & Villas, Anantara Hua Hin Resort and Spa, Ibis Hua Hin Hotel, Chiva-Som International Health Resort and G Hua Hin while San Paolo Hospital Hua Hin also contributes to the event.
