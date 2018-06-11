10 Hua Hin hotels face closure over Hotel Act infringements

‘Fake’ hotels and other premises being operated as hotels, but don’t have proper licences, are in the firing line at the moment, in just about all the major tourist provinces around the country. There’s clearly a nationwide crackdown on these dodgy guesthouses, hostels and mini-hotels at the moment. The owners say they find it almost impossible to comply with the regulations in the Hotel Act. Officials say, “comply or close.”

Deputy Prachuap Khiri Khan governor Pongphan Wichiansamut confirmed on Saturday that 10 Hua Hin hotels operating with fake hotel licences could be shut down.

The deputy governor said he had held a meeting with representatives from several agencies and officials affirmed that there were provisions to shut down the illegal hotels.

According to Pongphan, the Kiti Nanthakorn Hotel, the Royal Express, the Viravan @ Hua Hin, V Living Hua Hin, the Secret Garden Hua Hin, Citin Loft Hua Hin, Hillside Resort and Apartment, Pearl @ Hua Hin, Chivasai and Civasai Hua Hin were charged on May 15 with falsifying documents and using fake hotel licences.

Pongphan admitted that the 10 hotels were still operating because of complicated legal technicalities.

