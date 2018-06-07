PHOTO: Pattaya Mail

(The Pattaya/Hua Hin ferry that started last year. Similar to the new services being proposed for the Andaman region.)

It’s being called the “Andaman Ring” – new proposed routes connecting Phuket, Phang Nga and Krabi with a modern fleet of new ferries which authorities say will cut journey times and help cater for the expanding tourism in the region.

Harbour authorities are proposing six new routes to connect islands and ports in the area.

Some of the new ferries will be able to carry vehicles which will be a further enticement for locals and tourists to use the new services when they start operation.

A meeting was held yesterday (Wednesday) between the government, private sector and potential ferry operators.

Tenders have been sought by June 15 and a decision will be made by August 31.

The main route is proposed to connect Phuket and Krabi Airports by passenger ship. The ship will be capable of carrying 300 people and take one hour.

Other routes proposed include…

2. Ferry (cars and passengers) Ao Por, Phuket to Chong Lat, Pangnga to Tha Len, Krabi.

3. Ferry (cars and passengers) Chong Lat, Koh Yaw Yai, Ma Noh, Koh Yaw Noi, Pangnga.

(Route 3 is subject to review after the consultation process leaving six that are planned to go ahead.)

4. Ferry (cars and passengers) Ban Hua Hin, Koh Klang Lanta, Ban Klong Mak (Lanta Noi) Krabi

5. Ferry (cars and passengers) Ao Thong Lang Koh Lanta, Koh Hang, Koh Poo, Pangnga.

6. Ferry (cars and passengers) port at Amphoe Kao, Koh Lanta Yai to Koh Por Krabi.

7. Ferry (passengers only) Sala Dan Koh Lanta to Ao Por Phuket.

SOURCE: Manager Online

- The Thaiger