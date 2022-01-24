Woman kidnapped from hotel quarantine allegedly by men posing as police officers

A woman infected with Covid-19 was allegedly kidnapped from a quarantine hotel in Bangkok by a group of men posing as police officers. The 55 year old father file a report with police on Saturday, claiming that his 23 year old daughter was kidnapped from a hotel quarantine by a group of men claiming to be police.

Apparently, one of the suspects had fallen in love with the woman, but she decided to step away after finding out that this man was hot-tempered, according to reports in Thai media.

The woman tested positive for Covid-19 on January 15 and went into isolation at ST Holiday Hotel in Bangkok. The woman says she never told the man she went into isolation. Five days later, a group of three to four men came to the hotel, claiming they were police officers and the woman was wanted on theft charges for stealing 1 million baht. The men, who were not wearing police uniforms or PPE gear, asked hotel staff and nurses to deliver a document to the patient saying she is under arrest.

The men forced the woman to a condominium. At some point, she was able to contact her father to get help and responders rescued the woman, bringing her to a hospital for the rest of her Covid-19 treatment.

The woman was slightly injured in the abduction, with some bruises on her body. Her father says they will prosecute to the fullest extent of the law and that they will also sue the hotel for the recklessness. Officers are gathering more information and evidence from CCTV footage before pressing charges.

SOURCE: Dailynews | Thairath