Thailand
32 public toilets at Bali Hai Pier in Pattaya will be ready by this April
The Deputy City Mayor of Pattaya told Thai media that 32 public toilets at Bali Hai Pier will be finished and ready to use by April, admitting that construction for the 5 million baht restroom project had fallen a bit behind schedule.
Deputy mayor Pattana Boonsawat told Thai media that the construction of the toilets fell behind schedule due to some problems with the water system. Underground pipes of wires and water were over 18 years old, so the contractor have to plan carefully. Once the underground system is set, the building process should finish up fairly quickly, the deputy mayor says.
The deputy mayor also added that the pier, where visitors get a charter boat trip to nearby Koh Larn, has a lot of tourists, especially on the weekend. The city is expected that more and more foreign tourists will come after the ease of Covid-19 restriction and measures, and the restrooms, which will be handicap accessible, will be ready in time for a flock of visitors.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
