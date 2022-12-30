Wedding turned into a bloodbath after groomsman shoots his friend

A wedding is supposed to be one of the happiest days of your life but for one couple it will be memorable for another reason after a groomsman turned the ceremony into a bloodbath by shooting another groomsman after their girlfriends started fighting. The gunman and his girlfriend are now on the run in Trang, southern Thailand

An officer from Pa Lian Police Station rushed to the shooting scene on the Hin Kok Kwai-Baan Hua Kuan Road in the Pa Lian district of Trang at 10pm yesterday, December 29.

The body of the victim, 34 year old Sarawut, was found on the road about 200 metres away from the wedding ceremony with several shot wounds

The gunman, 34 year old Charoen, was seen fleeing the scene with his girlfriend in a white Toyota Hilux Vigo immediately after the shooting.

The victim’s girlfriend also fled the scene, fearing for her life.

Khaosod reported that Sarawut and Charoen were close friends. Both of them joined the wedding ceremony on that day as groomsmen. There was no acrimony between the two men but that could not be said about their girlfriends who argued with each other during the wedding ceremony. The two men attempted to resolve it, but it resulted in the shooting. No witness accounts have been filed as yet.

Officers found five bullet shells of a 9mm-calibre gun near the dead body and four more bullet shells of the same gun were found in front of the wedding location.

The investigating police officer reported that the bride and groom and other witnesses would be questioned. They added that both Charoen and Sarawut have a criminal history with murder and drug charges on their crime sheets.

Charoen had been released from prison a year ago while Sarawut was released from jail six months ago.

Charoen and his girlfriend are still on the run police added.