Thailand Red Light District & Is Thailand Racist? | Vox Pop | Ep. 01

What do foreigners and Thais think about the red light district in Thailand? Is Thailand racist towards foreigners? Thailand has re-opened, so where are all the tourists? Welcome to voice of the people where Thaiger goes out on to the streets and asks the people what they think about the different aspects of Thailand.

BillO
2021-12-14 20:34
I never found Thais to be racist in the silly dog whistle kind of way it’s defined and overused by leftists in the West. But I do believe Thais are very nationalistic and I have no problem with that.
Thomazz59
2021-12-14 20:46
Many countries have "RED Light" districts.. I've lived in Japan and Korea and know the spots in the Big Cities and around the US bases.. I don't find Thai's to be Nationalistic or Racist,, maybe somewhat xenophobic. I wish Thailand…

