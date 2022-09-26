Thailand
Viral video: American man joins Thai dance in Isaan rite
A TikTok video has gone viral of a twinkle-toed American man taking part in a traditional Thai dance routine at a religious ceremony in the Isaan province of Sisaket. Thai netizens hailed his nimble footwork, dancing skills, and endeavour.
A Thai TikToker, Ryansdiary, posted a video of the 36 year old American man, Scott Spyway, taking part in the parade with several women from Issan. The video shows that Spyway is very mindful with every dancing step. Watch the video here.
Many Thai netizens commented on the video, saying they appreciated his dancing steps and demeanour. Thai netizens said…
“His face looks very hard, but his dancing steps are very impressive!”
“His dance came from his inner feelings. Cool!”
“His steps are all correct!”
“He is outstanding!”
“I love your demeanour! Thanks for joining Thai traditional culture!”
The festival Spyway attended is an annual religious festival called Sand Don Ta. During the ceremony, Thai-Cambodian people, especially in the Isaan provinces of Thailand, will go to the temple to make merit for family members who have already passed away.
The ceremony also features a long parade that includes dancers in Thai traditional dress with different offerings. The dancers kind of conga their way along until they reach their intended location, such as a temple where they stop and pray.
The media interviewed Spyway and his 30 year old wife, Chantima Intawan, yesterday. He revealed he is a ballet master and loves dancing. He added his neighbours invited him to join the parade and spent two to three days practicing with other women in preparation for the event.
Spyway made known he was a ballet trainer and language teacher in Chon Buri province four years ago where he met his wife, who was a staff member of a convenience store. They are now married and have a daughter together in his wife’s hometown of Sisaket.
His wife, Chantima, added that her husband enjoyed the Buddhist way of life after living in Japan for five years. He has since become an amulet collector and enjoys different merit-making ceremonies with monks.
Spiteway’s mother-in-law, Nipaporn Intawan, expressed pride in her son-in-law. The 60 year old said she was happy that he loves Thai and Isaan culture.
