US pedophile gets 10 years for sex with underage boys in Thailand | The Thaiger

Thailand
US pedophile gets 10 years for sex with underage boys in Thailand
PHOTO: Convicted US kiddie-fiddler, Paul Alan Shapiro
A 71 year old Paul Shapiro has been sentenced to 10 years jail in the US after a California Court convicted him of pedophile charges in Thailand running back as far as 2012.
ThaiVisa reports that US citizen Paul Alan Shapiro was also ordered to pay $20,000 in compensation to two victims in Thailand in addition to his sentence.
The US District Judge, Dolly Gee, said Shapiro “exploited and targeted the most vulnerable of people; underage children.”
The Californian court heard how Thai police arrested Shapiro in 2012 engaging in a sex act with a boy in the toilet of a shopping mall. Shapiro had paid the 13 year old teenager 300 baht in order to engage in sex acts with him. He also photographed himself engaging in sexually explicit acts with his victims.
Following his arrest in 2012, Shapiro spent time in jail in Thailand but was pardoned in 2015 and deported back to the US to face charges, according to the Pattaya Mail at the time. After being deported back the US, he was remanded in custody in Los Angeles.
According to documents released by the US Department of Justice, Shapiro had been travelling to Thailand regularly over twenty years to engage in sexual acts with boys under the age of 16.
Shapiro, a retired auto dealership employee, had pleaded guilty a day before he was due to go to trial in July 2017. On Wednesday he was sentenced at the Central District of California.
Shapiro will serve 10 years in federal prison followed by 20 years of supervised release after his prison sentence. He will also pay $20,000 total to two victims, both citizens of Thailand.
SOURCE: ThaiVisa
Thailand
Thaiger Radio News – Sunday
Thailand
Tour company owner fined 2,000 baht for threatening taxi driver with sword
PHOTO: Sanook
A tour company owner has been fined a mere 2,000 baht by police in Surat Thani after threatening a taxi driver with a sword.
The video (below) shows 39 year old Suphakit Sindamrern the alleged owner of Buddy Travel in the Kaset market area heading to his car to retrieve a sword from the boot. Suphakit told an official yesterday that it was :all a misunderstanding”.
Watch the video of the man HERE.
The argument was apparently over two tourists who had inquired about transport after just arriving in a minivan. Suphakit has a vehicle that he uses to transport passengers, but it is not licensed.
He was fined by the police for carrying an offensive weapon and could face later sanctions from his local land transport office regarding the use of an unregistered vehicle as a taxi service.
SOURCE: Sanook
Thailand
Thaiger Radio News – Saturday
Top 10 hard truths of living as an expat in Thailand
Wai Khru – setting a bad example for the future. Thailand’s demand for respect from its young
The Top 10 Beaches in Phuket
No more smoking in public in Thailand
Return to Elephant Jungle Sanctuary
How to save $24,000 a year – Move to Chiang Mai
Muay Thai for five year olds – Sport or child abuse?
British tourists held ‘ransom’ by Thai police
13 year old Muay Thai fighter dies from head injuries
Two tourists’ graffiti might end them up in a Chiang Mai jail
Phew! Police report there is no prostitution or drugs in Walking Street
The Boracay renovation re-opens on October 26
Visa-fee waiver for 21 countries as tourism slump sparks panic
E-cigarettes and vaping to be legalised in Thailand
Customer dies during Thai massage
Phoenix returns to Phuket. But will the Chinese travellers return?
Return to Elephant Jungle Sanctuary
Weakness in the BKK condo market
US pedophile gets 10 years for sex with underage boys in Thailand
Thaiger Radio News – Sunday
Walking on air. 314 metres above Bangkok.
Hotel #4 for Centara Hotels in Krabi
One in ten that die on Chiang Mai roads are foreigners
Smart Visa qualifications updated
Laguna Phuket Triathlon road closures
Meeting in Pattaya addresses Chinese tourism drop-off
Enterprising young Cambodian impresses with multi-lingual skills
The Phoenix rises to the surface
New additions to the Thailand Michelin foodie guide
Don’t complain about the oranges. Market customer shot after complaint.
Canadians will be able to use consular services at the Australian Consulate in Phuket
NO Plastic Bag! @ Central Phuket
Why did so many Chinese passengers die in the boat sinking?
Blue Tree Phuket, a world-class HUGE waterpark
The new Central Phuket: Interview with Central Pattana’s Pakorn Partanapat
The battle of Phuket’s boat shows
Phuket’s beach lifeguard situation is not sustainable
The miracle at Tham Luang Caves
Should Phuket’s beaches be closed until this crocodile captured.
Love Rawai FB page captures the actual crocodile, on video
Checking the facts on Phuket’s Chinese tourism ‘fallout’ – Thaiger TV
Calamity off the coast of Phuket and the latest from Chiang Rai caves.
Ben Reymenants Interview with Garry Holden. The Thaiger 102.75 FM.
So why don’t Thais want to wear their bike helmets?
How do you solve a problem like PLASTIC?!
Trending
-
Phuket3 hours ago
Return to Elephant Jungle Sanctuary
-
Phuket4 days ago
Blacklisted Swede arrested in Phuket
-
Phuket3 days ago
Tourist Police arrest Thais collecting beach entrance fees in Phuket
-
Phuket3 days ago
Woman sues Bangkok Phuket Hospital for 19 million baht
-
Pattaya2 days ago
14 yo allegedly raped at knifepoint in Pattaya
-
People1 day ago
Enterprising young Cambodian impresses with multi-lingual skills
-
Chiang Mai2 days ago
Canadian and British graffiti vandals spared jail
-
Phuket2 days ago
Phuket Tourist Police asks night clubs to take care of foreign female customers
You must be logged in to post a comment Login