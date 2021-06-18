Thailand
Unsatisifed with haircut, grandfather goes to police station for help
A grandfather got a haircut he deemed bad enough to go to the police station.
The man’s identity was not given. What is known is the man got a haircut that he believed did not make him look “handsome”. He said his hair was cut to different lengths. Logically, the next step was to file a police report. Which is exactly what this disgruntled customer did.
The story quickly went viral with many appreciating the man sharing his experience.
The Facebook page, Bandung Update, shared the man’s harrowing story.
The man brought his unhandsome head into a police station as the barber wouldn’t reimburse him. He showed the police officer’s his head as proof that he wasn’t rendered handsome from the haircut. The police glanced at his head as long as they could. The grandfather went on to disparage the barber as unskilled. However, the man didn’t just want the 60 baht he spent on a haircut back. He wanted 80.
This man wanted this uptick in reimbursement because he also wanted an energy drink for his time.
The police attempted to console the grandfather that he was indeed handsome.
All parties managed to come to a satisfying agreement when the police gave the man their own money to reimburse him.
Thai media did not report if the grandfather is on the market or merely wants to look his best. The barbershop was not named. It also did not respond to the man’s allegations that they uglified him.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Unsatisifed with haircut, grandfather goes to police station for help
Thai DDC probe into Covid-19 vaccine recipient deaths to finish next week
Good Morning Thailand | Situation in Hua Hin, bars petition for overturn of alcohol ban, Sandbox
Phuket Sandbox July 1st
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!
Thammanat Prompaew said to be PPRP’s next secretary-general
Pattaya security guard dies after crashing into garbage truck
Killer’s sentence reduced from 10 years to 3, plus community service
Over 300 Phuket businesses awarded SHA Plus accreditation ahead of re-opening
142 new Covid infections in Chon Buri, clusters in market workers and close contacts
Phuket 62% vaccinated, Sandbox ready to play in, hopefully
Friday Covid Update: 3,058 new cases and 22 deaths
Krabi hotels pin hopes on Phuket sandbox success
Tourism bodies concerned vaccination uncertainty will disrupt re-opening
Over 350 vaccinated medical workers in Indonesia infected, dozens hospitalised
Nightlife businesses petition government to reopen, sell alcohol
Koh Larn 70% vaccinated as Pattaya eyes reopening
UPDATE: Tourism Minister reportedly says July 1 ‘sandbox’ won’t happen
Thai Airways rehabilitation plan accepted by Bankruptcy Court
With nearly 60% of their population vaccinated, why is Chile’s Covid rate surging?
Location-tracking wristbands and punishments for escapees: Phuket gets ready to welcome vaccinated tourists
Pattaya October reopening hampered by obstacles
Site launched for June 14 vaccine signup for all foreigners
Covid UPDATE: 3,277 new infections and 29 deaths, provincial totals
Thai Airways to offer international flights to 16 destinations next month
Songkhla officials investigate pricey street lamps
Health Department warns: Avoid Covid-19, don’t have sex
Thong Lor again: 31 arrested in club violating Covid-19 rules
TAT declares Phuket “is ready” to reopen for tourism on July 1
Confusion, delayed appointments, and finger pointing: Thailand’s vaccine rollout in disarray
Village need rain? Have you considered a giant penis?
Koh Samui eyes August 1 reopening, “Samui Sealed Route”
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Thailand2 days ago
Thai Airways rehabilitation plan accepted by Bankruptcy Court
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Location-tracking wristbands and punishments for escapees: Phuket gets ready to welcome vaccinated tourists
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Health Department warns: Avoid Covid-19, don’t have sex
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
TAT asked to make changes to Phuket sandbox before submitting for final approval
- Crime3 days ago
Australian man arrested for alleged child sex abuse in Thai border town
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Pattaya tourism operators not getting their hopes up over foreign arrivals
- Bangkok4 days ago
25 vaccination sites put on hold in Bangkok
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Airlines look to vaccine rollout to restore demand and boost economy