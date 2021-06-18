Connect with us

Thailand

Unsatisifed with haircut, grandfather goes to police station for help

Jack Arthur

Published 

11 seconds ago

 on 

PHOTO: Screenshot บ้านดุง อัพเดต Bandung Update

A grandfather got a haircut he deemed bad enough to go to the police station.

The man’s identity was not given. What is known is the man got a haircut that he believed did not make him look “handsome”. He said his hair was cut to different lengths. Logically, the next step was to file a police report. Which is exactly what this disgruntled customer did.

The story quickly went viral with many appreciating the man sharing his experience.

The Facebook page, Bandung Update, shared the man’s harrowing story.

The man brought his unhandsome head into a police station as the barber wouldn’t reimburse him. He showed the police officer’s his head as proof that he wasn’t rendered handsome from the haircut. The police glanced at his head as long as they could. The grandfather went on to disparage the barber as unskilled. However, the man didn’t just want the 60 baht he spent on a haircut back. He wanted 80.

This man wanted this uptick in reimbursement because he also wanted an energy drink for his time.

The police attempted to console the grandfather that he was indeed handsome.

All parties managed to come to a satisfying agreement when the police gave the man their own money to reimburse him.

Thai media did not report if the grandfather is on the market or merely wants to look his best. The barbershop was not named. It also did not respond to the man’s allegations that they uglified him.

SOURCE: Thai Residents

 

