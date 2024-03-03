Transport Co warns against taxi surcharge at bus terminus

Photo courtesy of The Nation

Amidst a surge of complaints, Transport Co Ltd, a state enterprise under the Transport Ministry, took swift action against taxi drivers fleecing passengers with a hefty 50-baht surcharge at the terminus, better known as Mo Chit 2, servicing provinces in the North and Northeast.

As of Friday, Transport Co has put the brakes on the arrival area, redirecting all interprovincial buses to drop off passengers at the departure section.

In a statement released yesterday, Transport Co vehemently denied any involvement in encouraging such exploitative practices, urging passengers to remain vigilant. The announcement warned the public not to get duped by such a claim, advising affected passengers to report incidents by dialling the Department of Land Transport at 1584.

Moreover, stern action awaits any taxi drivers caught red-handed imposing illicit surcharges on passengers. Instead, travellers are advised to head to the official taxi stand near Exit 4 to evade such unscrupulous tactics, reported The Nation.

Moreover, Transport Co has stepped up its game by offering a shuttle bus service between the bus terminal and Mo Chit BTS station from 4am to 7am. Additionally, passengers can opt for public buses at the Bangkok Mass Transit Authority terminal south of the Chatuchak Bus Terminus.

In related news, Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit announced plans on Tuesday, February 27, to move the Eastern Bus Terminal (Ekkamai) and the Bangkok Bus Terminal (Mo Chit 2) to the Krung Thep Abhiwat Central Terminal. The intention behind the move is to offer more convenience to travellers as the Central Terminal can be easily reached using the MRT electronic rail system.

