Topless man with a Thai tiger tattoo escapes knife attack, turning quiet neighbourhood into chaos

Picture courtesy of Sanook

A bare-chested 60 year old man, sporting a traditional Thai tiger tattoo, yesterday survived a knife attack after becoming embroiled in a domestic argument with a friend and his wife, causing chaos in the quiet Samut Prakan neighbourhood.

Officers from Samrong Police Station in Samut Prakan province rushed to the spot upon receiving news of a violent dispute that resulted in severe injuries. The brawl took place outside a residence within Soi Jap Sen, Samrong subdistrict, Phra Pradaeng district, Samut Prakan province.

On reaching the scene, they encountered a bloodied 42 year old man named Anurak, with wounds to his left index and little fingers. There were bite marks on his neck, shoulders, and both arms. First aid was promptly administered before transporting him to the Samut Prakan Hospital.

A short distance away, a visibly injured 60 year old man, Sanhoe, was found seated in a bloodied state. With a remarkable tiger tattoo across his chest, Sanhoe displayed a variety of injuries, including a knife wound on his head, a cut wound on his left thumb, a stab wound to his right shoulder, and a wound to his left breast. He also had a wound to his right side but hadn’t penetrated the skin. He too received first aid and was transported to the Samut Prakan Hospital, reported Sanook.

In the vicinity, officers found a slightly injured 30 year old man named Arun armed with a pocket knife. The knife was confiscated as evidence.

Upon questioning, it was learnt that Sanhoe and Anurak were enjoying drinks together. Anurak’s wife joined them not long before the incident, asking Anurak to return home.

A row between the married couple prompted Sanhoe to intervene, requesting a lowering of voices for the sake of neighbouring residents enjoying their rest. It is believed that Anurak did not take kindly to this interference, resulting in a knife attack on Sanhoe.

Arun, who had been watching a boxing match nearby, rushed in to help, suffering minor injuries in the scuffle. The police arrived shortly thereafter to control the situation.

Follow us on :













An initial inquiry has been completed and the police made known that they will closely interrogate both parties before proceeding with the legal charges. It was not stated whether Arun was related to the married couple.

The case continues.