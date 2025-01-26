Toxic ultrafine dust reaches hazardous levels in Thailand’s Central Plain

Picture courtesy of Taksaorn Silkan

Unsafe concentrations of toxic ultrafine dust were identified in 58 out of 77 provinces across Thailand, with the most severe air pollution detected in the Central Plain this morning.

The Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (Gistda) reported at 10am that particulate matter measuring 2.5 micrometres or less in diameter (PM2.5) had reached hazardous-to-health levels in 20 provinces.

Sing Buri province recorded the highest PM2.5 concentration at 109.7 microgrammes per cubic metre of air over the past 24 hours. Other provinces with elevated levels included Chai Nat at 108.5µg/m³, Lop Buri at 94.4µg/m³, Nakhon Sawan at 91.2µg/m³, Saraburi at 88.3µg/m³, Uthai Thani and Kamphaeng Phet both at 86µg/m³, Prachin Buri at 85.9µg/m³, and Khon Kaen, Chaiyaphum, and Nong Bua Lamphu each at 83.3µg/m³.

Additional readings were 82.7µg/m³ in Chachoengsao, 82.5µg/m³ in Ang Thong, 81.7µg/m³ in Phetchabun, 80.9µg/m³ in Nakhon Ratchasima, 80.5µg/m³ in Sa Kaeo, 79.5µg/m³ in Phichit, 77.6µg/m³ in Sukhothai, 77.4µg/m³ in Loei, and 75.4µg/m³ in Chon Buri. The safe threshold stands at 37.5µg/m³.

Nineteen provinces reported safe air quality, with 10 of these experiencing moderate air quality (yellow level) with PM2.5 levels ranging from 26.3 to 34.2µg/m³. These provinces, listed in ascending order, were Narathiwat, Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Songkhla, Phatthalung, Yala, Pattani, Trat, and Lamphun.

Additionally, nine provinces in the south reported good air quality (green level), with PM2.5 levels from 15.2 to 24.9µg/m³. These included Krabi, Phuket, Phangnga, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Satun, Surat Thani, Ranong, Chumphon, and Trang, reported Bangkok Post.

The remaining 38 provinces recorded levels that might start affecting health (orange level), with PM2.5 concentrations ranging from 39.8 to 73.7µg/m³. Greater Bangkok was among these regions.

In related news, IQAir has reported that nearly every area in Thailand currently experiences PM 2.5 levels that are harmful to health. As of 6.23am on January 23, the global air quality monitoring company released real-time data, revealing the top 10 most polluted districts and cities in the country.