Get freebies and special offers with this app launched by Tourism Authority of Thailand

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and partners have launched a mobile application called the “TAGTHAi Pass,” designed to be a handy tool for tourists to make the most out of their stay in the kingdom. Tourists who download the free TAGTHAi application will benefit from various freebies and deals.

Not to be confused with the renounced Thailand Pass, the TAGTHAi Pass is a travel guide providing recommendations from locals about the best sightseeing activities, massages and spas, restaurants, unique cultural activities, and more. For convenience, the app will provide tourists with travel tips and emergency contact services.

One attractive feature of the TAGTHAi application is the ‘Essential Pass.’ The Essential Pass allows tourists to redeem a free tourist SIM card complete with seven days worth of Internet and a special currency exchange rate at 400 Kasikorn Bank exchange booths around the country.

The application features a barcode that can be used to redeem benefits and discounts on various activities in Thailand’s main tourism hotspots such as Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Phuket, and more cities that are to be launched.

For an additional charge, tourists can purchase the TAGTHAi ‘City Pass’ to get exclusive access to all attractions and experiences recommended in each city included in the pass.

The TAT launched the app with five leading corporations including AIS, TRUE, Kasikorn Bank, ThaiBev, and Dusit Thani to bolster Thailand’s tourism industry. Not only will the app be beneficial to tourists, but will provide an additional sales, distribution, and advertising channel for tourism operators and businesses.

The application can be downloaded for free on the app store. For more information visit the TAGTHAi Pass website.

