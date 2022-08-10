Thailand
Toad travels from Thailand to Wales in student’s suitcase
A university student was toad-ally shocked when an unfamiliar amphibian jumped out of her suitcase in Cardiff, Wales, having travelled over 6,000 miles from Thailand.
Hannah Turian recently completed her second her studying psychology at Cardiff University and went to Thailand to volunteer in a school during the summer break. After travelling for 35 hours, she finally reached home and unzipped her suitcase to get her toothbrush out at 1:30am. Then, she went to bed.
The next morning, she was speaking with her Mum on the phone when she noticed something strange, she told Wales Online…
“I was up early because I was quite jetlagged. I heard something moving and I didn’t know what it was. Then I saw something had moved in my suitcase so I shut the suitcase, ran out of my room and screamed.
“My housemate woke up and we carried the suitcase to the bathroom. A toad jumped out. I was so scared, because some things in Thailand are quite dangerous. We didn’t know if it was venomous.”
Hannah thinks it must have jumped into one of her trainers without her noticing. Maybe it wouldn’t have happened if she wore open-toad shoes.
Terrified that the toad could be dangerous, Hannah rang the RSPCA to ask for their advice. However, she was told no one would be able to collect the toad until the next day at the earliest.
The toad, parched from it’s 13-hour flight in a shoe, immediately hopped into a bowl of water put out by Hannah. Hannah named the toad Robbert.
Luckily, exotic pet lover Jackie from Cwmbran stepped in to rescue the toad, which she renamed Ozzy. Jackie added the amphibian to her collection of pets which includes a bearded dragon, a leopard gecko and a red iguana.
Jackie showed up wearing gloves incase the foreign species was venomous, but when she turned up at Hannah’s house she realised it was an Asian common toad, which are not dangerous at all.
Ozzy the toad is doing okay in his new home, says Jackie, who fed him “a little snack” of woodlice and bugs…
“We’re hoping Ozzy will be alright. When they’re wild caught, they’ve got to come into a domestic household which they can find a bit strenuous, and they don’t always show that they’re ill. But he’s made the night, and he’s eaten. Toads are quite robust. He’s done well, bless him.”
SOURCE: Wales Online
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Pattaya’s tourist busses are back at the floating market, but missing Chinese
TikTok post accuses Phuket restaurant of unfair, unlisted prices
Whale shark washed up on a Krabi beach in Thailand
LASIK eye surgery with state-of-the-art procedures in Thailand
Thailand introduces fine for not wearing seat belt in the back seat
Baby’s birthday party turns violent in eastern Thailand
Thailand’s new narcotics laws offers drug offenders treatment
Toad travels from Thailand to Wales in student’s suitcase
Thai stunt director released from Myanmar
US’s Chips & Science Act good news for Thailand’s car industry
CCSA to consider extending Thailand tourist visa to 45 days | GMT
CCSA to consider extending Thailand tourist visa on arrival to 45 days
Man caught taking drugs inside a Bangkok police booth didn’t give a crap
Thailand News Today | Thailand no longer considers Covid “dangerous infectious disease”
Wife says boss of Mountain B in Pattaya is ‘not a villain’
Policeman poses as Buddhist monk to trick drug dealers in central Thailand
Monsoon season in Thailand explained
Everything you need to know about the Bangkok Skytrain (BTS)
Pedo father & 2 stepbrothers jailed for raping 12 year old Thai girl
Famous northern Thai dish declared world’s best soup
Thailand launches new 10-year visa to attract foreign experts
Thailand’s Entry Requirements August 2022
110 Thais on one flight denied entry into South Korea
China-Taiwan-US spat threatens Thailand’s car industry
Chiang Rai Airport to stay closed until August 6 following Nok Air incident
Thailand’s hotels are short on workers
UPDATE: Sexy Thai model fined 5,000 baht for dancing topless in club
Thai tourism officials plan to propose new closing time for tourist areas
Cheap sound absorption panels believed to be cause of Mountain B fire
Police raid Chinese porn studio in Chon Buri, 4 arrested
Where to travel during the rainy season in Thailand
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Guides2 days ago
Monsoon season in Thailand explained
-
Bangkok21 hours ago
Everything you need to know about the Bangkok Skytrain (BTS)
-
Northern Thailand4 days ago
Famous northern Thai dish declared world’s best soup
-
OutDoor Activities1 day ago
Enjoy a splashing time and immerse yourself in Thai Mythology in Andamanda Phuket
-
Economy2 days ago
China-Taiwan-US spat threatens Thailand’s car industry
-
Economy3 days ago
Thailand’s hotels are short on workers
-
North East2 days ago
UPDATE: Sexy Thai model fined 5,000 baht for dancing topless in club
-
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Thai tourism officials plan to propose new closing time for tourist areas