The ‘American’ fried rice you only find in Thailand | This is Thailand

https://youtu.be/_rWa3s7sBsY

One particular Thai dish is getting its moment in the spotlight after the famous Chinese celebrity revealed his secret affection for it during an exclusive radio interview.

We did a taste test with our colleagues at the Thaiger and we got some really honest reviews. Have you tried it? If so, was it a hit or miss, let us know! Join in the conversation.

Subscribe or Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.