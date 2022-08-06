Connect with us

Thailand

The ‘American’ fried rice you only find in Thailand | This is Thailand

Published

 on 

https://youtu.be/_rWa3s7sBsY

One particular Thai dish is getting its moment in the spotlight after the famous Chinese celebrity revealed his secret affection for it during an exclusive radio interview.

We did a taste test with our colleagues at the Thaiger and we got some really honest reviews. Have you tried it? If so, was it a hit or miss, let us know! Join in the conversation.

Subscribe or Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Northern Thailand32 mins ago

Famous northern Thai dish declared world’s best soup
Phuket2 hours ago

Venue of fatal Phuket shooting given 30-day closure notice
Guides3 hours ago

Best fine dining restaurants in Bangkok to try this August (2022)
Sponsored23 hours ago

The return of the most important coffee event in Thailand
Eastern Thailand3 hours ago

Conflict over Cambodian casino and territory in eastern Thailand
Thailand4 hours ago

The ‘American’ fried rice you only find in Thailand | This is Thailand
Pattaya4 hours ago

As Pattaya music festival returns, officers brace for garbage throwers
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Tourism5 hours ago

TAT says Thailand drew 3.3 million foreign tourists from January-July
Chon Buri6 hours ago

Pub fire update: compensation, illegal operation, flaming rain
Thailand21 hours ago

Thailand News Today | LATEST Thailand Entry Requirements 2022
Central Thailand22 hours ago

Woman in central Thailand is country’s first female monkeypox case
Thailand22 hours ago

4,000 Muslims protest against construction of Kuan Yin statue in southern Thailand
Thailand22 hours ago

Thailand to exploit the mini trade war between Taiwan & China
Travel22 hours ago

Where to travel during the rainy season in Thailand
Weather23 hours ago

Cambodian border town bracing for floods from Thailand
Central Thailand23 hours ago

Man escapes death after pickup slams into unfinished drain in Thailand
Thailand11 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism1 year ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending