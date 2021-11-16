Thailand’s southernmost town Betong to reopen to tourism

Neighboring Malaysia, Betong in southern Thailand will reopen for sightseeing tourists from December 1. The Yala provincial governor says that over 70 percent of residents are fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Several renowned tourist attractions in the region, including the Anyorweng skywalk, hot springs, historical Malayan communist tunnel, and flower fields, have been prepared to welcome guests adhering to anti-Covid measures, governor Pirom Nilthaya said, according to the Bangkok Post.

“The entire province will reopen to visitors by the New Year as 90 percent of locals in Mueang district.”

Betong Airport has also completed operations inspections and will be ready to open soon, with interest from Nok Air and Bangkok Airways in flying into the province.

Narin Rueangwongsa, deputy president of the Betong Tourism Association, said his organization had met with members of the tourism industry, who expressed a desire for the province to reopen next month in order to revitalise their companies. Businesses have decided to participate in the government’s tourism stimulus programs, which will run until January.

If the province is reopened, Narin estimates that over 500 million baht will flow in the economy.

