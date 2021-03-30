Thailand’s first female Education Minister targets bullying in schools | Thaiger

Thailand
Thailand’s first female Education Minister targets bullying in schools
Thailand’s first female education minister is targetting bullying in schools as part of 3 policies she says she will start implementing today. Trinuch Thienthong, an MP from the coalition – core Palang Pracharath Party, says she will promote safety at schools, access to digital resources and knowledge and campaign for vocational education.
Trinuch says Thailand’s schools, must be free of bullies and child abuse. She says those who abuse students will face “decisive action.” Thailand has made the news often in terms of bullying incidents as corporal punishment, although illegal, is still widely practised with educator’s often receiving little to no repercussions. As Thailand’s culture practises obeying those older and higher in status, most victims of abuse stay quiet or are blamed.
Recently, a franchised school sent shock waves through the nation after a teacher was caught on CCTV hitting and dragging a kindergarten student in class. The issue made headlines causing many to take a stand against such punishment in schools. After investigating, officials revealed that many teachers in government schools are not licenses, and therefore, do not have the training necessary to understand the psychological effects of such abuse on children. Student protesters also made a point of bringing a taboo subject to light with many being criticised even for doing so.
The issue of skin colour is also a subject in which students can be bullied. Many Thais pass on their views of skin colour to their children, who may then pass on those views to their peers. Patriarchy is alive and well in Thailand, with many of the students who brought such bullying to light, said they were discriminated against as females.
Trinuch says the Ministry of Education would also ensure that they share the knowledge and skills that were necessary for people of the 21st century and push for the development of adequate internet networks and relevant equipment to ensure public access to digital resources. The minister says Thailand suffers from a shortage of vocational workers and parents could plan a good future for their children by sending them to vocational schools.
Education
Thai students want university entrance exams postponed citing fears over their futures
Thousands of Thai students are wanting their university entrance exams postponed over fears of their futures being impacted by Covid-19. #Courtpetitionsforexampostponement is now trending on Twitter after 6 students submitted a plea to the Central Administrative Court.
The Mathayom 6 students received help for their plea from Pheu Thai Party spokeswoman Arunee Kasayanond in lieu of exams scheduled to begin tomorrow, unless the Court intervenes. Nearly 10,000 students have signed the petition to postpone the exams, after complaining that Covid-19 has disrupted their studies and preparations for the Thai University Central Admission System.
The second wave of Covid, which started last December, saw students taking to online learning in 28 provinces, in which many say has not been ideal. Many are stating they returned to classes for only a month, and feel less prepared to sit the exams.
The TCAS matches students with universities majors of their choice using several admission rounds for applicants, with exam scores being the most important in determining which university they can attend. Despite the push to postpone the exams, education authorities have recently said that the exams will go ahead as scheduled.
According to Thai PBS World, Chulalongkorn University president and head of the University Presidents Council of Thailand, says exams will go ahead because more than 250,000 students had already prepared to sit the exams this weekend. Even more students are scheduled to take another type of university entrance exam next weekend.
“Many more students are worried about the exams being postponed. So, even though some have spoken up [against the exam schedule], we need to make a decision based on the bigger picture and the majority.”
But Athapol Anunthavorasakul, who teaches at Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Education, has agreed with students’ postponement requests, given that they will be forced to sit for up to 35 tests in less than 1 month.
“Before [authorities] make a decision, they should imagine what it feels like to take 25 to 35 exams in merely 26 days.”
Athapol says that universityworldnews.com shows that several countries have already put off exams over concerns for their students’ readiness.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Education
Thai-language teacher suspended for throwing books at her students
A Thai-language teacher was suspended after she was caught on video throwing textbooks at her students and even hitting a teenage student in the head with a book. Khun Sudawan, a teacher at the Manchasuksa State Secondary School in the Isaan province Khon Kaen, had been checking over class assignments and noticed many students had not finished.
As Sudawan started to raise her voice, some of the students in the back of the classroom started recording her outburst on their mobile phones. The videos show the teacher throwing the textbooks at the students, ages 16 to 17, and hitting a student in the head with a book.
The video was shared on social media and the school board decided to suspend Sudawan while school officials investigate. The local Secondary Educational Service Area Office is also reviewing the incident to determine whether the teacher should return to work or have her teaching license revoked.
The school’s deputy director said “Ms. Sudawan is now suspended and we have issued her with a warning for her aggressive behavior. A substitute teacher will handle her class in the meantime.”
The deputy director also said the teacher had already apologized to school officials and the students, some of whom had accepted the apology and said sorry to her in return for not doing the work.
There was a mixed reaction from the students in the class and one of the students, Amarit Tuankham, said that the teacher was very committed to the class and teaching. She also went on to say that they were wrong not to have finished the assignment and did not expect that reaction from the teacher.
The student who filmed the incident, Nantaporn Paedmod, said she deserved to be suspended as she should not have acted aggressively.
SOURCE: Pattaya Today
Education
Young student pushed off school building by peer suffers skull fracture
A young schoolboy is recovering after allegedly being pushed off a school building by one of his peers. The 8 year old boy’s skull was fractured from the second storey fall and was sent to a hospital where he underwent emergency surgery, staying in the hospital for at least 9 days. The principal of the school, which is located in Thailand’s eastern Chon Buri province, allegedly offered 20,000 baht to the boy’s mother to “end all problems.”
But the boy’s mother, 43 year old “Vi” declined part of the money and instead took up the invitation from Pavena Hongsakul Foundation for Children and Women in Pathum Thani Province to meet with its founder and a representative from the Ministry of Education to seek justice for her son.
The incident happened last month in which the boy says he had dropped a pencil and climbed to the front of the school building to retreive it. It was then that another student allegedly pushed him off the building. The boy was able to identify the student as well which homeroom class in which he belonged at the school.
The school paid a visit to the young boy at the hospital and allegedly gave his mother 10,000 baht to help with medical expenses. Then, the principle visited the boy again and allegedly offered another 10,000 baht to his mother in exchange for “ending all the problems.”
But Vi says she didn’t accept the money and is waiting until her son has recovered. She says she wants teachers at the school to watch the students more carefully to prevent another accident like this from happening again. Vi says she is now without a job and no other income after having to take off work to care for her injured son. In response, the Ministry of Education representative is promising to seek help for her son’s situation.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
