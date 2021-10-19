Thailand Top Stories | Police investigate online bank fraud, BKK airport expansion | October 19

Natty gives us a quick update on the national Covid-19 situation as well as the top headlines in Thailand and around the region: Police investigating online bank fraud, Suvarnabhumi airport expanding its runway, New Covid-19 vaccine cocktail mix, Myanmar pardoning over 5000 prisoners

