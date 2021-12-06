Thailand Top Stories | Alcohol situation in Pattaya, Thailand Omicron update | Dec 6

https://youtu.be/f-UeSnAhcmI

4 restaurant managers in Bang Saen have been arrested after police raids on restaurants. Burmese security forces drove a car into anti-coup protests in Yangon yesterday morning killing 5 protesters and injuring dozens of others. There have been no official reports of the Covid variant in Thailand at this stage, but that some 38 countries, including 10 states in the US, have reported the new variant. CCSA officials in Thailand’s deep South will this week consider whether to reopen the Thai-Malaysian border.

Subscribe or Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.