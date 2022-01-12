Connect with us

Thailand to charge foreign tourists 300 baht entry fee starting April 1

PHOTO: BaronessEast/Flickr

The Thai government will start collecting a 300 baht entry fee from foreign tourists starting on April 1. The fee is included in the Tourism and Sports Ministry’s “Amazing Thailand New Chapter” plan and the money will be for the maintenance and development of tourist attractions as well as accident and life insurance for tourists if, in the unfortunate event, one were to get seriously injured or die while on a trip to Thailand.

Government spokesperson, Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, announced that the government will start collecting the 300 baht fee from foreigners entering the country and the charge will be included in airfares. For land travel, there might be an application for visitors to pay before entering.

According to the government spokesperson, if foreign travellers report an accident, up to 500,000 baht in medical costs can be claimed. If visitors happen to die in Thailand, up to one million baht in compensation to the family will be paid.

Tourism and Sports Minister, Pipat Ratchakitprakarn, says the entry fee was expected to start at the beginning of January, but was postponed for consultation with the International Air Transport Association. From the 300 baht fee, 50 baht will go toward the insurance programme, while the rest will go toward the development and maintenance of tourist attractions, the minister says. He added that they plan to have more clean public restrooms at attractions like in Japan.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand had earlier asked to add another 200 baht to the fee for the development of tourism projects. But the tourism minister says 300 baht is suitable for the current plan. Thailand expects that there will be 5 million foreign travellers visiting Thailand in the second half of this year.

SOURCE: Khaosod | Bangkokbiznews | Bangkok Post

 

    Recent comments:
    image
    yselmike
    2022-01-12 19:45
    13 minutes ago, Bike said: It is ridiculous. Years ago you had to pay when leaving the country. Now when you come in. How much money does the Thai government want out of the pockets of tourists and long stayers.…
    image
    Stonker
    2022-01-12 19:49
    49 minutes ago, Changnam43 said: If you live near a border it would be worth doing a border run every month just for the insurance! Agreed - the numbers just don't add up. Any insurance company that gave 500,000 baht…
    image
    Stonker
    2022-01-12 19:50
    4 minutes ago, yselmike said: I understand that we still pay to leave,it's just collected by the airlines? Correct - hidden, as it is in many (most?) countries.
    image
    HolyCowCm
    2022-01-12 20:26
    Now all they need to do next is make us long timers pay 10,000 - 15,000 baht annually to cover us for any health problems or accidents.
    image
    AdvocatusDiaboli
    2022-01-12 20:37
    1 hour ago, Changnam43 said: If you live near a border it would be worth doing a border run every month just for the insurance! Retirement towns on the border, now that would be nice to see!
