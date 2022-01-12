Thailand to charge foreign tourists 300 baht entry fee starting April 1

The Thai government will start collecting a 300 baht entry fee from foreign tourists starting on April 1. The fee is included in the Tourism and Sports Ministry’s “Amazing Thailand New Chapter” plan and the money will be for the maintenance and development of tourist attractions as well as accident and life insurance for tourists if, in the unfortunate event, one were to get seriously injured or die while on a trip to Thailand.

Government spokesperson, Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, announced that the government will start collecting the 300 baht fee from foreigners entering the country and the charge will be included in airfares. For land travel, there might be an application for visitors to pay before entering.

According to the government spokesperson, if foreign travellers report an accident, up to 500,000 baht in medical costs can be claimed. If visitors happen to die in Thailand, up to one million baht in compensation to the family will be paid.

Tourism and Sports Minister, Pipat Ratchakitprakarn, says the entry fee was expected to start at the beginning of January, but was postponed for consultation with the International Air Transport Association. From the 300 baht fee, 50 baht will go toward the insurance programme, while the rest will go toward the development and maintenance of tourist attractions, the minister says. He added that they plan to have more clean public restrooms at attractions like in Japan.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand had earlier asked to add another 200 baht to the fee for the development of tourism projects. But the tourism minister says 300 baht is suitable for the current plan. Thailand expects that there will be 5 million foreign travellers visiting Thailand in the second half of this year.

SOURCE: Khaosod | Bangkokbiznews | Bangkok Post