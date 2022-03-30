Thailand takes number one spot as most searched destination on Agoda

Thailand is the most searched destination in the world for trips in the next six months, according to the travel search engine giant Agoda. Thailand has seen a 500% increase in searches on Agoda from January to March 2022. The top three incoming travellers to Thailand are from Japan (#1), the US (#2) and Singapore (#3).

Travelling into Thailand can seem daunting with the constantly changing entry requirements and extra paperwork. However, Agoda has tried to make the process smoother by integrating its booking data with the Thailand Pass platform. Thailand Pass requires incoming travellers to provide details of their accommodation to ensure their booking follows Thailand’s entry requirements, which Agoda does automatically.

Upon searching Thailand on Agoda’s website, budding travellers are met with the reassuring message…

“Visiting Thailand? Simplify your Thailand Pass application process with Agoda… Book stays with PCR tests and airport transfer, or all-inclusive quarantine stays for the unvaccinated – and get real time validation of your booking during the Thailand Pass application.”

Since last year, Thailand has seen a steady increase in international visitor traffic with a 500% spike in interest since the start of this year.

Government schemes like Thailand Pass and the Sandbox programme have helped revitalise international tourism since the reopening of borders.

Travellers from Japan, USA and Singapore are the most keen to get back to Thailand. Travellers from the UK came in next, followed by France, Switzerland, South Korea, Maldives, the Philippines and Indonesia.

Agoda’s Chief Commercial Officer Damien Pfirsh said that Agoda’s collaboration with the Thailand Pass platform has been useful because it has “reduced the room for human error”.

Travellers looking for more details about travelling into Thailand can find hotel packages and more further information at https://www.agoda.com/thailandreopens.

SOURCE: PR Newswire