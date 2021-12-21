Thailand News Update | Test & Go latest & Omicron on Samui and Phuket

Update on the Test & Go program, and possible changes. Three recent arrivals on the Gulf island of Koh Samui have been detected with the Omicron variant of Covid-19. A 5.8 magnitude earthquake in Laos has given next door Thailand a shake and caused a 425 year old Buddha statue in the northern border province Nan to crack. Officially the death toll in the Philippines remains at 208, but authorities and emergency workers are continuing to mop up the mess.

