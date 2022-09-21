Thailand
Thailand News Today | Visa extensions, lifting Covid ban, flying in Russians
Thailand News Today
Agoda says Thailand is one of the first Asian countries to see tourism rebound after the Covid-19 pandemic
popular booking website Agoda says Thailand is one the first Asian countries to see tourism rebound after the Covid-19 pandemic. Omri Morgenstern, Agoda’s chief executive, says even though the inbound search rate for Thailand on the website was 39% lower than in the same period in 2019, it has risen since the beginning of 2022.
Morgenstern says it will take about three to six months for such search rates to return to pre-pandemic levels. But, he says it is contingent upon major inbound markets like mainland China, Hong Kong, and Japan’s reopening.
But outbound search rates leave something to be desired as they remained almost 50 per cent lower in August compared to the same month in 2019. Morgenstern attributed the lag in outbound searches to Japan remaining closed. Thailand has a history of placing Japan as one of its favourite places for Thais to visit.
Thailand’s stimulus schemes like “We Travel Together” have also increased Agoda’s domestic travel search rates. The company says data for August saw an increase by 50 per cent from 2019 in its domestic travel search rates. It noted that Thais mainly booked travel to secondary cities while upgrading their bookings to more luxurious hotels.
Trauma from the pandemic has also contributed to the sluggish outbound tourism rates. As compared to the West, Asian countries are still using face masks and may be nervous about travelling to countries in the US or Europe.
He also remarked that the sword is double-edged as when outbound tourism increases, domestic tourism will decrease due to more travel options.
Tourists arriving in Thailand will soon be permitted to stay in the kingdom for longer
Tourists arriving in Thailand will soon be permitted to stay in the kingdom for longer. Today, Government Spokesperson Traisulee Traisornkul announced that Thailand’s Cabinet had approved the temporary extension of both visas on arrival and visa exemption stays.
Between October 1, 2022 – March 31, 2023, foreign tourists arriving in Thailand are eligible to stay in the kingdom as follows…
Passport holders from the following 19 countries are eligible for visas on Arrival. Visa on Arrival stays will be extended from 15 days to 30 days.
Visa Exemption stays for passport holders from 64 countries with bilateral agreements with Thailand will be extended from 30 to 45 days. It’s a long list but feel free to pause the video to see if your country is on it
————-
Thailand lifts ban on foreigners with Covid from visiting
—————-
Thailand to fly in Russian tourists on chartered flights this High Season
————–
The Thai Cabinet approved a budget of 212 million baht to support the foreign film industry in Thailand
The Thai Cabinet approved a budget of 212 million baht to support the foreign film industry in Thailand.
The Cabinet revealed that six movie crews, four from the US, one from France, and one from Singapore, will benefit from the 2023 budget.
Prime Minister Office spokesperson Trisuree Trisanakun revealed that Thailand has been promoting incentives for the international film community since 2017. Each team would get a cash rebate of 20% to 30% of their shooting budget in Thailand.
Trisuree revealed that the Cabinet’s foreign film budget for 2022 was 167 million baht, but it fell way short of the 217 million baht needed to rebate six movies that had already finished shooting. So, the government decided to allocate 212 million baht from the central budget kitty.
Since 2017, 43 movies have been shot in Thailand and generated over 9.7 billion baht for the economy. The Cabinet had rebated 22 films with budgets of over 50 million baht in Thailand, totalling about 542 million baht.
Trisuree insisted that the incentive measures were worth paying and benefited the country. The budget is invested in locals and the businesses surrounding each film location.
